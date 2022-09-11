10 years ago this week...

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys cross country — Senior Wayde Hall celebrates his birthday by holding off runner-up Addison DeHaven of Brookings by nearly six seconds as the Stillwater boys cross country team captures the title at the Faribault Invitational. The Ponies score 32 points to easily outdistance eighth-ranked Owatonna (89) in the team standings. Eric Colvin and Eli Krahn finish third and fourth to help pace Stillwater.

Football — A 21-point fourth quarter propels Stillwater to a 28-19 Suburban East Conference football victory over White Bear Lake at SAHS. Nate Ricci completes 10 of 13 passes for 102 yards and rushes 10 times for 106 more to help the Ponies improve to 2-0 on the season. Nick Anderson adds 27 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns for Stillwater.

Girls swimming and diving — Facing one of its biggest tests in the Suburban East Conference, the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team wins 7 of 12 events to hold off Hastings for a 96-86 victory. Kylie Burgess (200 free), Sophia Bisch (200 IM), Liz Click (diving), Mary Knaak (500 free) and Kristin Erf (100 breast) each win an individual event for the Ponies, who also claim two of the three relays.