Thurston County, WA

Chronicle

Man Arrested for Murder After Allegedly Shooting Brother in Lebam

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for murder and assault after allegedly fatal shooting his brother Sept. 10 in the state Route 6 community of Lebam west of Pe Ell, according to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies along with officers from the Raymond and South Bend Police...
LEBAM, WA
City
Tumwater, WA
Pierce County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Pierce County, WA
City
Bremerton, WA
Thurston County, WA
Crime & Safety
Chronicle

Sirens: ATM Theft Attempt; Stabbing a Tree; DUI Arrests; Fraud

• Just after 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 9, a fraudulent check was reported at a business in the 300 block of South Tower Avenue. The case is under investigation. • A truck that was reported stolen out of Auburn was recovered in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue just before 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 10 after it was involved in a shoplift at a local business.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Winlock Man Injured in Hit-and-Run Rollover Crash on I-5 Tuesday Night

A man was injured in a hit-and-run rollover collision on northbound Interstate 5 near Winlock on Tuesday. An unidentified vehicle struck a silver 2008 Chevy Impala from behind while both vehicles were in the left lane, causing the Impala to strike the left barrier and roll near mile post 66, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).
WINLOCK, WA
Chronicle

Girls Night Out Event Brings Business to Downtown Centralia While Raising Money to Support Survivors of Domestic Violence

Girls Night Out will fill downtown Centralia with shoppers on Saturday, Oct. 1. About 30 businesses are set to participate in the semi-annual event designed to draw both locals and out-of-town shoppers to stores and restaurants along the Tower Avenue corridor. Participating businesses offer special merchandise, sales and prizes during the event.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Man, 21, Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Grays Harbor County

A 21-year-old man died in a single-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon in Grays Harbor County, according to Washington State Patrol. The State Patrol identified the man as Devon D. Miller of Harbor, Oregon. About 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Miller was headed west on state Route 8 at McKnight Road, west of McCleary....
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Mason County Man Injured After Garbage Truck Tips Over

A 56-year-old Shelton man was injured and taken to an area hospital Monday afternoon after the garbage truck he was driving tipped over, according to Washington State Patrol. How did the truck tip over? A blowout to the right front tire. About 1:30 p.m., the Shelton man was headed south...
SHELTON, WA
Public Safety
Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: Three Men Arrested for Starting ‘Most Spectacular’ Fire in History of Western Lewis County in 1932

Editor’s Note: “A Look Back in Time” is normally published in Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. A man was held in the Lewis County Jail on Sept. 10, 1932, with his father and brother-in-law after being charged with arson for the Aug. 7 burning of the residence, woodshed and four “large poultry houses” belonging to Henry Sorg near Dryad.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

'Good Day' for Bolt Creek Fire Crews, But Threat Isn't Over Yet

INDEX — After a wildland blaze tore across the mountain foothills last weekend — with hot, easterly winds fueling the wildfire's crawl and the smoke's descent toward Western Washington towns — a welcome change in the wind came Monday. A cool marine breeze from the west and...
INDEX, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Pearl Edith Miller: 1918-2022

After 103 blessed, busy years, Pearl Edith Miller passed away Aug. 30, 2022, in Chehalis, Washington. She was born Dec. 9, 1918, the third of eight children, in Muskogee, Oklahoma. The family moved to Kansas to live near other family members when she was 10 years old. She never forgot her roots or where she came from, living during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl years. Following high school graduation, Pearl and a friend first drove to California, then up to Chehalis in 1939. With family in the Chehalis area, she thought it would be a good place to live. Pearl was employed by the Washington Gas & Electric Company, Chehalis Advocate and the Rainier Crossarm Company, prior to becoming a full-time homemaker.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Merlin Henderson Jr.: 1962-2022

Merlin Leroy Henderson Jr. passed away July 18, 2022, in Reston, Virginia. Merlin was born Nov. 26, 1962, in Seattle, Washington. He joined the U.S. Army after graduating from Adna High School in 1981. After four years of active duty, he continued his service to our country in the NSA and NRO and up to his passing he served as chairman and co-founder of Stratos Solutions Inc., a defense contractor.
RESTON, VA
Chronicle

Index Residents Told to Leave as Bolt Creek Fire Continues to Spread

STARTUP, Snohomish County — Fire crews worked to protect homes west of Stevens Pass on Sunday, as a major wildfire raged uncontained and an evacuation order remained in place for hundreds of homes. The Bolt Creek fire ignited early Saturday morning, spreading rapidly to 7,600 acres by Sunday, prompting...
INDEX, WA

