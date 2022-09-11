Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Judge Issues Warrant for Father of Missing Girl Oakley Carlson
Andrew Carlson, the biological father of missing 5-year-old girl Oakley Carlson, was labeled a no-show in Grays Harbor County Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 12, in Montesano, for his review hearing for re-arraignment. Carlson, who was released from jail on Aug. 3 following an eight-month sentence after pleading guilty to...
Chronicle
Chehalis Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Nearly $10,000 by Redepositing Ex’s Checks
One year after she was charged with identity theft for allegedly stealing checks made out to an ex-partner, Aniesa L. Stamper has had her preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court. Stamper, 26, of Chehalis, is accused of taking checks her ex-partner earned as an employee of JJ Berry Furniture...
Chronicle
Man Arrested for Murder After Allegedly Shooting Brother in Lebam
A 32-year-old man has been arrested for murder and assault after allegedly fatal shooting his brother Sept. 10 in the state Route 6 community of Lebam west of Pe Ell, according to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies along with officers from the Raymond and South Bend Police...
Chronicle
Should Washington Troopers Be Paid for Commuting to Work in Marked Cars? A Lawsuit's Been Started
Three state troopers from Pierce, Thurston and Lewis counties claim the Washington State Patrol's policy of not paying them for commute time in marked patrol cars violates wage laws, according to a class action filed in Pierce County Superior Court last week. The practice is unlawful, the troopers say, because...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Sheriff’s Office Investigating After Hiker Finds Body on Walupt Lake Trail Last Month
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after a hiker found a body on a trail 3 to 4 miles away from Walupt Lake near Randle last month. Deputies responded to a report of a deceased male on the 101 trail just after 3:55 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to the sheriff’s office.
Chronicle
Sirens: ATM Theft Attempt; Stabbing a Tree; DUI Arrests; Fraud
• Just after 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 9, a fraudulent check was reported at a business in the 300 block of South Tower Avenue. The case is under investigation. • A truck that was reported stolen out of Auburn was recovered in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue just before 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 10 after it was involved in a shoplift at a local business.
Chronicle
Corrections Fined for Violating Safety Rules Amid Tuberculosis Outbreak at Stafford Creek
The Washington state Department of Corrections has been fined $84,400 for reportedly failing to follow safety rules meant to stop the spread of disease at Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen. The state Department of Labor and Industries announced it was citing and fining the DOC in a Friday news...
Chronicle
Winlock Man Injured in Hit-and-Run Rollover Crash on I-5 Tuesday Night
A man was injured in a hit-and-run rollover collision on northbound Interstate 5 near Winlock on Tuesday. An unidentified vehicle struck a silver 2008 Chevy Impala from behind while both vehicles were in the left lane, causing the Impala to strike the left barrier and roll near mile post 66, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Index Evacuation Order Eased; Residents Allowed Home Amid Bolt Creek Fire
Residents of the small Snohomish County town of Index were allowed to return home Tuesday evening, as officials eased a wildfire evacuation order that had been in place since Saturday. The Bolt Creek fire, which ignited Saturday and spread rapidly through the foothills of the western Cascades, covers more than...
Chronicle
Girls Night Out Event Brings Business to Downtown Centralia While Raising Money to Support Survivors of Domestic Violence
Girls Night Out will fill downtown Centralia with shoppers on Saturday, Oct. 1. About 30 businesses are set to participate in the semi-annual event designed to draw both locals and out-of-town shoppers to stores and restaurants along the Tower Avenue corridor. Participating businesses offer special merchandise, sales and prizes during the event.
Chronicle
Man, 21, Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Grays Harbor County
A 21-year-old man died in a single-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon in Grays Harbor County, according to Washington State Patrol. The State Patrol identified the man as Devon D. Miller of Harbor, Oregon. About 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Miller was headed west on state Route 8 at McKnight Road, west of McCleary....
Chronicle
Mason County Man Injured After Garbage Truck Tips Over
A 56-year-old Shelton man was injured and taken to an area hospital Monday afternoon after the garbage truck he was driving tipped over, according to Washington State Patrol. How did the truck tip over? A blowout to the right front tire. About 1:30 p.m., the Shelton man was headed south...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Three Men Arrested for Starting ‘Most Spectacular’ Fire in History of Western Lewis County in 1932
Editor’s Note: “A Look Back in Time” is normally published in Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. A man was held in the Lewis County Jail on Sept. 10, 1932, with his father and brother-in-law after being charged with arson for the Aug. 7 burning of the residence, woodshed and four “large poultry houses” belonging to Henry Sorg near Dryad.
Chronicle
Two Drivers Charged With DUI After Four Injured in Semi-Truck Crash On I-5 Near Maytown
Two drivers are facing DUI and vehicular assault charges after a semi truck veered off the road and was struck by a passenger car on Interstate 5 near the Maytown rest area, injuring four people and blocking I-5 for seven hours Monday morning. The semi-truck, driven by 34-year-old Gustavo Corrales...
Chronicle
'Good Day' for Bolt Creek Fire Crews, But Threat Isn't Over Yet
INDEX — After a wildland blaze tore across the mountain foothills last weekend — with hot, easterly winds fueling the wildfire's crawl and the smoke's descent toward Western Washington towns — a welcome change in the wind came Monday. A cool marine breeze from the west and...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Pearl Edith Miller: 1918-2022
After 103 blessed, busy years, Pearl Edith Miller passed away Aug. 30, 2022, in Chehalis, Washington. She was born Dec. 9, 1918, the third of eight children, in Muskogee, Oklahoma. The family moved to Kansas to live near other family members when she was 10 years old. She never forgot her roots or where she came from, living during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl years. Following high school graduation, Pearl and a friend first drove to California, then up to Chehalis in 1939. With family in the Chehalis area, she thought it would be a good place to live. Pearl was employed by the Washington Gas & Electric Company, Chehalis Advocate and the Rainier Crossarm Company, prior to becoming a full-time homemaker.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Merlin Henderson Jr.: 1962-2022
Merlin Leroy Henderson Jr. passed away July 18, 2022, in Reston, Virginia. Merlin was born Nov. 26, 1962, in Seattle, Washington. He joined the U.S. Army after graduating from Adna High School in 1981. After four years of active duty, he continued his service to our country in the NSA and NRO and up to his passing he served as chairman and co-founder of Stratos Solutions Inc., a defense contractor.
Chronicle
‘Opportunity and Timing’ Help Bring Sandstone Distillery Tasting Room to Downtown Tenino
Hours: Open Friday through Sunday noon to 6 p.m. (hours may change in winter) Learn more: Sandstonedistillery.com or Sandstone Distillery on Facebook. John and Jenni Bourdon had not really planned to open a second tasting room besides the one at their Tenino area Sandstone Distillery. They certainly did not plan...
Chronicle
Index Residents Told to Leave as Bolt Creek Fire Continues to Spread
STARTUP, Snohomish County — Fire crews worked to protect homes west of Stevens Pass on Sunday, as a major wildfire raged uncontained and an evacuation order remained in place for hundreds of homes. The Bolt Creek fire ignited early Saturday morning, spreading rapidly to 7,600 acres by Sunday, prompting...
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire at 3,096 Acres as Officials Plan Public Meeting in Packwood
The Goat Rocks Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest northeast of Packwood was estimated at 3,096 acres Tuesday as nearly 200 people continued battling the lightning-caused blaze. The fire, which is about 1 and a half miles from Packwood and was sparked Aug. 9, led to evacuations last Friday...
Comments / 0