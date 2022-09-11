Nebraska Fires Head Coach Scott Frost Following Saturday's Loss To Georgia Southern

The Cornhuskers fell to 16-31 during Frost's tenure following the 45-42 loss to the Eagles.

Nebraska announced on Sunday afternoon it has fired head coach Scott Frost following a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern that dropped the Cornhuskers to 1-2 on the season.

“Earlier today, I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” athletic director Trev Alberts said in a statement. “Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program, both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.

“After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.”

Frost, who quarterbacked Nebraska to a share of the 1997 national championship, joined his alma mater in 2018 after leading UCF to an undefeated record the season prior. The honeymoon didn’t last long, though, as the Cornhuskers finished his first season at 4-8.

Nebraska went 16-31 overall under Frost, including a 10-26 record in Big Ten play. The Cornhuskers failed to reach a bowl game in four seasons and never finished better than fifth in the Big Ten West Division under Frost’s leadership.

This season was no different, either, as Nebraska opened with a 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland. After knocking off North Dakota, the Cornhuskers fell to the Eagles on Saturday night, their 10th straight one-score loss, which brought their record in one-score games under Frost to 5-21.

