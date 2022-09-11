ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Fires Head Coach Scott Frost Following Saturday's Loss To Georgia Southern

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jiiQ7_0hr7TYpu00

The Cornhuskers fell to 16-31 during Frost's tenure following the 45-42 loss to the Eagles.

Nebraska announced on Sunday afternoon it has fired head coach Scott Frost following a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern that dropped the Cornhuskers to 1-2 on the season.

“Earlier today, I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” athletic director Trev Alberts said in a statement. “Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program, both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.

“After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.”

Frost, who quarterbacked Nebraska to a share of the 1997 national championship, joined his alma mater in 2018 after leading UCF to an undefeated record the season prior. The honeymoon didn’t last long, though, as the Cornhuskers finished his first season at 4-8.

Nebraska went 16-31 overall under Frost, including a 10-26 record in Big Ten play. The Cornhuskers failed to reach a bowl game in four seasons and never finished better than fifth in the Big Ten West Division under Frost’s leadership.

This season was no different, either, as Nebraska opened with a 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland. After knocking off North Dakota, the Cornhuskers fell to the Eagles on Saturday night, their 10th straight one-score loss, which brought their record in one-score games under Frost to 5-21.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Remains No. 3 In Coaches Poll Following Win Over Arkansas State

Photos From Ohio State's 45-12 Win Over Arkansas State

Defensive Tackle Michael Hall's Injury "No Concern" For Ohio State

Marvin Harrison Jr. Joins Rarefied Air In Ohio State’s 45-12 Win Over Arkansas State

A Look At Which Football Bowl Subdivision Teams Ohio State Has Never Played

Ohio State's Smith-Njigba, Fleming Game-Time Decisions Vs. Arkansas State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job

The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job

It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
North Dakota State
State
Georgia State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Legendary Coach Tom Osborne Reacts To Scott Frost's Firing

Nebraska made a big decision on Sunday to part ways with Scott Frost. Frost had been the head coach for the last five seasons before his Cornhuskers started out the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. The same issues from last season popped up, the biggest of which was the Cornhuskers' inability to win close games.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday

Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Joseph
Person
Scott Frost
College Football HQ

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football preview, prediction

Once upon a time, Oklahoma vs. Nebraska was must-see TV on the college football schedule. Not so much anymore since the Huskers left for the Big Ten, but it's always fun to see these old rivals play on the same field. Now these programs seem to be on wildly divergent paths.  Oklahoma is at the ...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: Primary Target Of Nebraska's Coaching Search Revealed

Having fired Scott Frost, Nebraska must now embark on their first head coaching search in five years. And it appears their primary target is one of the most coveted names in football. According to Lars Anderson of Sports Illustrated, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is the primary target of...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Southern#Coaches Poll#American Football#College Football#Cornhuskers#Eagles#Coach Frost#Ucf#Northwestern
Popculture

College Football Head Coach Fired Three Games Into Season

One college football team is already looking for a new head coach. The Nebraska Cornhuskers recently announced they have fired their head coach Scott Frost. This comes after the team lost to Georgia Southern 45-42 at home to drop to 1-2 on the year. "Earlier today I met with Coach...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt releases latest Top 10 following Week 2 action

Joel Klatt has been impressed with a number of teams so far this season. He released his Top 10 college football teams heading into Week 3. Georgia landed at the top of his list after dismantling Oregon and Samford in its first two games. He also included Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State from the B1G. The rest of Klatt’s list had teams from the SEC, Pac-12, Big 12, and ACC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy