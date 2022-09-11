Corey Heim bows out of ARCA series with Kansas Speedway win

Corey Heim is leaving the ARCA Menards Series on a high note.

Heim, 20, dominated the rain-delayed Kansas Lottery 150 on Sunday morning at Kansas Speedway and said after the race he will be devoting his attention for the rest of the season to racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Heim piloted the No. 20 Toyota to his second ARCA win in seven starts this season in the race that was rescheduled from Saturday night. In the process, Heim spoiled second-place Nick Sanchez’ bid of winning his third straight race at Kansas Speedway.

Heim, of Marietta, Georgia, has made 12 starts in the trucks series for Kyle Busch Motorsports and has won at Atlanta and Gateway this season. He was seventh in the trucks race on Friday night at Kansas Speedway. Heim also won the 2020 ARCA race at Kansas Speedway, the first of his nine career wins in the series.

Rookie Sammie Smith was third in his Kansas Speedway debut; and Daniel Dye was fourth, for his 10th top five finish of the season and series-leading 14th Top 10.