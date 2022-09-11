ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Corey Heim bows out of ARCA series with Kansas Speedway win

By Randy Covitz
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBwUz_0hr7TXxB00

Corey Heim is leaving the ARCA Menards Series on a high note.

Heim, 20, dominated the rain-delayed Kansas Lottery 150 on Sunday morning at Kansas Speedway and said after the race he will be devoting his attention for the rest of the season to racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Heim piloted the No. 20 Toyota to his second ARCA win in seven starts this season in the race that was rescheduled from Saturday night. In the process, Heim spoiled second-place Nick Sanchez’ bid of winning his third straight race at Kansas Speedway.

Heim, of Marietta, Georgia, has made 12 starts in the trucks series for Kyle Busch Motorsports and has won at Atlanta and Gateway this season. He was seventh in the trucks race on Friday night at Kansas Speedway. Heim also won the 2020 ARCA race at Kansas Speedway, the first of his nine career wins in the series.

Rookie Sammie Smith was third in his Kansas Speedway debut; and Daniel Dye was fourth, for his 10th top five finish of the season and series-leading 14th Top 10.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Sammie Smith
Person
Corey Heim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Speedway#The Arca Menards Series#Kansas Lottery 150
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
15K+
Followers
965
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy