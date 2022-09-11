DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - After months of talking about Dallas becoming home to a second NFL franchise, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson hosted the first committee meeting to turn talk into a hopeful reality.The question is, does North Texas have what it takes to become home to a second NFL team? Mayor Johnson thinks so. "I do believe that we have a big enough market to support two NFL teams better than both New York and Los Angeles, where pro-football isn't as popular as it is here," Mayor Johnson said.During the first committee meeting of professional sports recruitment and retention, Mayor Johnson said...

