ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: Learning from the Texas game

At midweek Alabama Football has its attention focused on moving forward and improving. With the next foe being an overmatched ULM team, it is natural for fans to still be talking about the Texas game. In Austin, offensive weaknesses were apparent. There are many directions for fans to point fingers....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Oklahoma State
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban provides an update on Alabama WR Tyler Harrell

Alabama has been without Louisville transfer wide receiver Tyler Harrell through the first two weeks of the season, and as of right now there doesn’t appear to be a solid timetable for his return. Head coach Nick Saban was asked during the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday for an...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Terry Bowden welcomes opportunity to upset Alabama: 'Anything is possible'

Terry Bowden understands that upsets are real in college football, and has been around long enough to see that a team like Louisiana-Monroe can topple Alabama. That’s his approach this week at Alabama, and he explained during his Tuesday press conference. Bowden referenced the 2007 upset of Alabama by...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Greg McElroy Reveals The 1 Reason For Alabama's Close Games

The Alabama Crimson Tide snuck past the unranked Texas Longhorns in a 20-19 victory over the weekend. During a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on why the Crimson Tide don't dominate every game like they used to. He feels opposing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football continues prep work for Louisiana-Monroe

Alabama football returned to practice Tuesday to continue prep work for Louisiana-Monroe. After a narrow victory over Texas, the Crimson Tide looks to clean things up before facing Arkansas in two weeks. Louisiana-Monroe enters Saturday’s matchup at 1-1. The Warhawks scored 10 points in its loss to Texas, but it...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Wolford
tdalabamamag.com

Critical factors Alabama must improve upon to win a national championship

Alabama football is not a national championship team right now, but Nick Saban can get this group there. Texas exposed the Crimson Tide in some areas, despite Alabama inking out a victory. The Tide committed several mental errors, uncharacteristic penalties, could not sustain drives, could not finish plays on defense, and Bryce Young still pushed it to a win.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

6-foot-5 James Clemens DE Nathan Jennings is on Alabama football’s radar

James Clemens’ (AL) junior defensive end, Nathan Jennings is on the radar of several D1 football programs, including Alabama. Jennings currently holds an offer from Southern Illinois, but he is receiving interest from Alabama, Louisville, Mississippi State and others. The junior is currently listed at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds. James Clemens primarily lines Jennings up at defensive end.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama’s grades following a narrow victory over Texas Longhorns

Alabama’s grades following a narrow victory over Texas Longhorns https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/09/12/alabama-grades-narrow-victory-texas-longhorns/">. Georgia reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after Alabama escaped Texas with a narrow win over the weekend. The Crimson Tide did not execute plays effectively and crowd noise at Darrell K Royal-Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Northridge High School
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama OL very critical of Bill O’Brien’s play-calling versus Texas

After an excellent first week, Alabama fans are back on Bill O’Brien’s offensive play-calling. The Crimson Tide scored two touchdowns on offense, including one in the fourth quarter. It did not achieve balance between the running game and passing attack. Several fans wondered why O’Brien went away from the run game when it was having success in the first quarter. Also, O’Brien did not have creativity in his calls. Alabama looked predictable at times versus Texas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama 4-Star OL commit Wilkin Formby is a nasty blocker

Alabama football’s four-star offensive lineman commit, Wilkin Formby is a nasty blocker who finishes blocks with mean intentions. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith watched Formby in action last week and provided live reactions to Formby’s performance. Highlights and reactions can be streamed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban still remembers Alabama’s loss to ULM in 2007

Throughout the past 15 years of dominance since Nick Saban took over at Alabama, it’s easy for younger fans to brush past one of the lowest moments in the program suffered during Saban’s first season on the job. In 2007, the Crimson Tide lost 21-14 at home to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama staff names five players of the week from the Texas game

The Alabama coaching staff selected five players of the week following last Saturday’s 20-19 win at Texas. Bryce Young on offense; DeMarcco Hellams on defense; and Deontae Lawson, Will Reichard and Henry To’oTo’o on special teams all earned the recognition for their play in Austin. OFFENSE. Bryce...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room

Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy