tdalabamamag.com
Alabama DL Byron Young on Crimson Tide’s lack of defensive turnovers: “It bothers us.”
The “Ball Out” turnover belt is one of Alabama’s best forms of motivation. Players celebrate by grabbing the belt on the sideline after making a huge play. Alabama had several years under Nick Saban when the season started and ended with someone flashing the belt. After two...
tdalabamamag.com
Danny Kannell says Alabama has had national championships ‘gift wrapped’ by officials
For years now Danny Kannell has been one of the largest critics of the SEC and Alabama. On Tuesday, he got into his latest spat with the Crimson Tide’s Barstool Sports social media account as the two debated the officiating from team’s 20-19 win over Texas. The game...
tdalabamamag.com
ULM’s head coach Terry Bowden on a potential upset of Alabama: “Anything is possible.”
The tone of voice in Nick Saban’s and Terry Bowden’s opening thoughts is telling. Saban wants players clean mistakes, while Bowden credited his players for the win over Nicholls State. Bowden, 66, feels very comfortable about the place his team will be at this weekend. He is a...
Alabama Football: Learning from the Texas game
At midweek Alabama Football has its attention focused on moving forward and improving. With the next foe being an overmatched ULM team, it is natural for fans to still be talking about the Texas game. In Austin, offensive weaknesses were apparent. There are many directions for fans to point fingers....
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban provides an update on Alabama WR Tyler Harrell
Alabama has been without Louisville transfer wide receiver Tyler Harrell through the first two weeks of the season, and as of right now there doesn’t appear to be a solid timetable for his return. Head coach Nick Saban was asked during the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday for an...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Terry Bowden welcomes opportunity to upset Alabama: 'Anything is possible'
Terry Bowden understands that upsets are real in college football, and has been around long enough to see that a team like Louisiana-Monroe can topple Alabama. That’s his approach this week at Alabama, and he explained during his Tuesday press conference. Bowden referenced the 2007 upset of Alabama by...
Greg McElroy Reveals The 1 Reason For Alabama's Close Games
The Alabama Crimson Tide snuck past the unranked Texas Longhorns in a 20-19 victory over the weekend. During a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on why the Crimson Tide don't dominate every game like they used to. He feels opposing...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football continues prep work for Louisiana-Monroe
Alabama football returned to practice Tuesday to continue prep work for Louisiana-Monroe. After a narrow victory over Texas, the Crimson Tide looks to clean things up before facing Arkansas in two weeks. Louisiana-Monroe enters Saturday’s matchup at 1-1. The Warhawks scored 10 points in its loss to Texas, but it...
tdalabamamag.com
Critical factors Alabama must improve upon to win a national championship
Alabama football is not a national championship team right now, but Nick Saban can get this group there. Texas exposed the Crimson Tide in some areas, despite Alabama inking out a victory. The Tide committed several mental errors, uncharacteristic penalties, could not sustain drives, could not finish plays on defense, and Bryce Young still pushed it to a win.
tdalabamamag.com
6-foot-5 James Clemens DE Nathan Jennings is on Alabama football’s radar
James Clemens’ (AL) junior defensive end, Nathan Jennings is on the radar of several D1 football programs, including Alabama. Jennings currently holds an offer from Southern Illinois, but he is receiving interest from Alabama, Louisville, Mississippi State and others. The junior is currently listed at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds. James Clemens primarily lines Jennings up at defensive end.
tdalabamamag.com
Traeshon Holden gives Alabama fans a sincere apology for poor offensive production against Texas
Alabama’s offensive performance against Texas last Saturday was less than satisfactory. The Crimson Tide struggled to get anything going against the Longhorns who consistently dominated the defending SEC Champions on the line of scrimmage. Although Alabama was able to escape with a 20-19 victory, the players on the team...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s grades following a narrow victory over Texas Longhorns
Alabama’s grades following a narrow victory over Texas Longhorns https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/09/12/alabama-grades-narrow-victory-texas-longhorns/">. Georgia reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after Alabama escaped Texas with a narrow win over the weekend. The Crimson Tide did not execute plays effectively and crowd noise at Darrell K Royal-Texas...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama OL very critical of Bill O’Brien’s play-calling versus Texas
After an excellent first week, Alabama fans are back on Bill O’Brien’s offensive play-calling. The Crimson Tide scored two touchdowns on offense, including one in the fourth quarter. It did not achieve balance between the running game and passing attack. Several fans wondered why O’Brien went away from the run game when it was having success in the first quarter. Also, O’Brien did not have creativity in his calls. Alabama looked predictable at times versus Texas.
Alabama vs Vanderbilt Kickoff Time Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Commodores will be the second night game at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama 4-Star OL commit Wilkin Formby is a nasty blocker
Alabama football’s four-star offensive lineman commit, Wilkin Formby is a nasty blocker who finishes blocks with mean intentions. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith watched Formby in action last week and provided live reactions to Formby’s performance. Highlights and reactions can be streamed below:
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban still remembers Alabama’s loss to ULM in 2007
Throughout the past 15 years of dominance since Nick Saban took over at Alabama, it’s easy for younger fans to brush past one of the lowest moments in the program suffered during Saban’s first season on the job. In 2007, the Crimson Tide lost 21-14 at home to...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama staff names five players of the week from the Texas game
The Alabama coaching staff selected five players of the week following last Saturday’s 20-19 win at Texas. Bryce Young on offense; DeMarcco Hellams on defense; and Deontae Lawson, Will Reichard and Henry To’oTo’o on special teams all earned the recognition for their play in Austin. OFFENSE. Bryce...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
Roll 'Bama Roll
WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room
Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M is at DEFCON 3 and calls Appalachian State loss 'inexcusable'
Paul Finebaum has evaluated Texas A&M, and while he continues to give Jimbo Fisher more time, the alarm bells are beginning to ring in Aggieland following the loss to Appalachian State. Finebaum made his regular Monday appearance on WJOX in Birmingham, Alabama and the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning”...
