KOCO
Sulphur High School cancels football game after death of longtime, popular coach
SULPHUR, Okla. — Sulphur High School cancelled this week’s football game against Whitesboro after the death of its longtime and popular coach. The coach had been with the school for 50 years. Those who knew him said Jim Dixon made quite the impact during his career. On Sunday,...
Oklahoma football coaching community reeling from passing of two legendary figures
By Christian Potts Photo of Jim Dixon courtesy of Sulphur's athletics web site Tributes have been pouring into two communities and schools reeling after the passing in recent days of two legendary Oklahoma high school football coaches. Stanford White, longtime head coach at Douglass High ...
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
kswo.com
Youth Softball Hits Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The first season for Lawton’s only all girls softball league is in full swing. The first games of Lawton’s YMCA softball league were played at the former baseball fields of Tomlinson Middle school Saturday morning. Lawton Youth YMCA Softball Co-Commissioner Cassy Tice said a...
The Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Is Coming Up
While not yet mainstream in Oklahoma, food truck culture is a quickly growing segment of fast-casual dining in modern life. It's also a great way for someone to bust into the restaurant scene, but not all are created equal. Luckily there are fans out there that understand there should be...
kswo.com
Assignment causes controversy
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -An English teacher at Macarthur High is receiving mixed reactions from parents after a controversial assignment was given. Students were asked to write a reflective paper on whether or not they used the word and why they think society accepts it in music. We spoke to one...
kswo.com
INTERVIEW: Southwest Oklahoma Business Women’s Summit kicks of Thursday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southwest Oklahoma Business Women’s Summit is Thursday, giving area professionals a space to connect with potential partners and mentors. 7News was joined by Lynn Null and Brandi Sims, who gave us an inside look at all the summit will have to offer. Thank you...
kswo.com
Lawton FFA hosts Calf Fry Fundraiser Tuesday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Future Farmers of America is holding a special Calf Fry fundraising event on Tuesday night. The Calf Fry will kick off at 6:00 p.m. in the Prairie Building at the Great Plains Coliseum, and conclude at 8 p.m. Donations will be accepted for dinner...
kswo.com
Duncan event teaches kids as young as 4 about art
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Sign ups are still open for a Duncan based art experience for kids 4 years and older. The Brushstrokes and Wranglers creative program kicked off Monday. Every Monday afternoon, between 1:45 and 2:30 for the next eight weeks, kids and their parents will be meeting at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center to let their creativity flow, but with a western twist.
Mesta Festa coming to Oklahoma City
A fun event that hopes to bring the community together will take place this weekend.
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Getting Kids to Read More
Reading is a building block for all other subjects, so kids need to read as much as they can at school and at home. Carri Hicks, CEO of Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral shares some easy ways parents can get their kids to read more and why it's so important to start those habits now.
kswo.com
A young talented local artist is being featured at the Leslie Powell art Gallery
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Krystal Solis is a Mexican-American 25 year-old Comanche resident. She was given the opportunity to feature her art at the Leslie Powell Art Gallery in Lawton. She said her brother is the driving force for everything that she does. “Doing the show it made me think...
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
KOCO
Inmates in Oklahoma prison get to see inside of brand-new chapel
OKLAHOMA CITY — Inmates in a state prison in Lexington got to see the inside of a brand-new chapel. It was all paid for by a church in Oklahoma City. "Hi, my name is David Young and I’ve been in quarantine for 19 years now — also known as prison," said David Young.
kswo.com
Interview: Lawton Public School Foundation Executive Director Discusses Annual Breakfast Fundraiser
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public School Foundation is preparing for its annual breakfast fundraiser, which takes place this week. 7News spoke with Lisa Carson, the Executive Director for the Lawton Public School Foundation, about the upcoming breakfast fundraiser and a 2022 Chevy Silverado Giveaway they’re hosting. The...
kswo.com
CU ‘Opportunity Fair’ hopes to connect job seekers with openings
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University’s Opportunity Fair took place on Tuesday with a focus on getting soon-to-be graduates the best job opportunities. The event took place at the McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex and connected Cameron students with a multitude of local organizations. A few of...
Mustang student arrested following ‘troubling’ social media post
Officials say a Mustang High School student has been arrested following a "troubling" post on social media.
kswo.com
Interview: Coats for Kids Seeking Donations
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many of us are not thinking about winter coats just yet, especially with the heat we’re seeing. But that’s not the case for an organization that wants to ensure kids are warm this winter. 7News spoke with Reedy Daly, a member of Coats for...
The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma
If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
Oklahoma’s Best Fall Foliage Destinations
It's about this time each year when that first cold front comes through Oklahoma, we start to wonder when the leaves will start to change. The state takes on a warm-color tone, the yellows, oranges, and red. Everyone looks forward to that short time when the scenery improves before everything dies. It's a good time to be in Oklahoma.
