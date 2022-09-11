ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

Youth Softball Hits Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The first season for Lawton’s only all girls softball league is in full swing. The first games of Lawton’s YMCA softball league were played at the former baseball fields of Tomlinson Middle school Saturday morning. Lawton Youth YMCA Softball Co-Commissioner Cassy Tice said a...
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stephens County, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Sports
County
Stephens County, OK
Stephens County, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Lawton, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Bray, OK
Z94

The Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Is Coming Up

While not yet mainstream in Oklahoma, food truck culture is a quickly growing segment of fast-casual dining in modern life. It's also a great way for someone to bust into the restaurant scene, but not all are created equal. Luckily there are fans out there that understand there should be...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Assignment causes controversy

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -An English teacher at Macarthur High is receiving mixed reactions from parents after a controversial assignment was given. Students were asked to write a reflective paper on whether or not they used the word and why they think society accepts it in music. We spoke to one...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton FFA hosts Calf Fry Fundraiser Tuesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Future Farmers of America is holding a special Calf Fry fundraising event on Tuesday night. The Calf Fry will kick off at 6:00 p.m. in the Prairie Building at the Great Plains Coliseum, and conclude at 8 p.m. Donations will be accepted for dinner...
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Sports#Sports Team#Sports League#Bray Doyle Highschool E#Bray Doyle E
kswo.com

Duncan event teaches kids as young as 4 about art

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Sign ups are still open for a Duncan based art experience for kids 4 years and older. The Brushstrokes and Wranglers creative program kicked off Monday. Every Monday afternoon, between 1:45 and 2:30 for the next eight weeks, kids and their parents will be meeting at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center to let their creativity flow, but with a western twist.
DUNCAN, OK
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Getting Kids to Read More

Reading is a building block for all other subjects, so kids need to read as much as they can at school and at home. Carri Hicks, CEO of Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral shares some easy ways parents can get their kids to read more and why it's so important to start those habits now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

CU ‘Opportunity Fair’ hopes to connect job seekers with openings

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University’s Opportunity Fair took place on Tuesday with a focus on getting soon-to-be graduates the best job opportunities. The event took place at the McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex and connected Cameron students with a multitude of local organizations. A few of...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Interview: Coats for Kids Seeking Donations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many of us are not thinking about winter coats just yet, especially with the heat we’re seeing. But that’s not the case for an organization that wants to ensure kids are warm this winter. 7News spoke with Reedy Daly, a member of Coats for...
LAWTON, OK
Z94

The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma

If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Best Fall Foliage Destinations

It's about this time each year when that first cold front comes through Oklahoma, we start to wonder when the leaves will start to change. The state takes on a warm-color tone, the yellows, oranges, and red. Everyone looks forward to that short time when the scenery improves before everything dies. It's a good time to be in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy