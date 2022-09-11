Read full article on original website
Related
95.5 FM WIFC
Governor visits Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Governor Tony Evers made a stop in Stevens Point Tuesday to meet with area small businesses. Evers stopped at the Assembly Shop and Geppetto’s Workshop, both were recipients of the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program. “The money we provided during the pandemic, we’re...
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau School Board ok’s new charter school
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – The Wausau Board of Education approved a new charter school on Monday night. The vote was unanimous. It would be called the Wausau Environmental Charter School. Most of the instruction would take place outdoors, with a heavy emphasis on the existing school forest. Parents and...
WSAW
Wood County passes age restriction on Delta-8 THC
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Board of Supervisors has passed an ordinance that requires people to show proof of age 21 to purchase intoxicating hemp products, such as delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), in Wood County. The ordinance went into effect Aug. 23. It also limits the proximity in...
95.5 FM WIFC
Ben Kollock loses battle with lukemia
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A beloved member of the Stevens Point community has died after a long battle with cancer. Ben Kollock died from lukemia. A friend said he beat his cancer three times before. “It’s hard to put Ben into words,” Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
95.5 FM WIFC
“Unsubstantiated” Threat Investigated at Wausau West High School
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School District and Wausau Police Department say there were no teeth behind a threatening message that was believed to be directed at West High School today. According to an email sent to parents which was obtained by WSAU News, a group of students...
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Milk Truck in the Ditch
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a milk truck tipped over in the ditch on Monday morning. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, around 8:55am yesterday morning, they received a report of a milk truck tipped in the ditch about 75 yards east of Cardinal Avenue on Granton Road in the Township of Grant. When they arrived, they found the truck tipped over in the north ditch.
cwbradio.com
Man Charged in Wisconsin Rapids Cold Case Fails to Appear in Court
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges in the cold case homicide of Benny Scruggs which occurred in July of 1985. Donald Wayne Maier, age 60, has been charged with First Degree Murder. On July 17, 1985, twenty-nine-year-old Benny Scruggs was stabbed to death in his home on Travis Drive in Wisconsin Rapids. Police were dispatched based on a call from a neighbor who was alerted by Scruggs’ wife Yvonne.
95.5 FM WIFC
Lynch Sentenced for Stealing Thousands From Her Employer
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A former employee of a Rib Mountain business will serve jail time and pay restitution for stealing from the company to pay her own bills. Shelby Lynch will serve a four-month sentence in the Marathon County Jail after entering a no contest plea to one count of forgery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Man allegedly involved in local thefts arrested near Moshawquit Lake, evaded officers for 2+ hours
MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon for his alleged involvement in a slew of thefts. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the theft complaints involving this specific man started pouring in within the last couple of days with the most recent complaint coming in on Sunday afternoon.
wxpr.org
Swearingen's Al-Gen Dinner Club temporarily closes after kitchen fire
Swearingen’s Al-Gen Dinner Club in Rhinelander will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire burned the restaurant’s kitchen, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. Firefighters from the Rhinelander Fire Department, Pelican Fire and Rescue, and the Pine Lake Fire Department responded to the blaze around 8...
cwbradio.com
Aspirus Doctor Recognized as Aspirus Hero
Dr. Dennis McFadden was recently honored as an Aspirus Hero for the compassionate care he provided a patient. Dr. McFadden is an obstetrician/gynecologist (OB/GYN) with Aspirus Stevens Point Clinic-Illinois Avenue. His grateful patient nominated him for the award, writing: "Dr. McFadden helped me get through the hardest thing I've experienced in my life so far, which was postpartum depression. With his genuine care and reassurance that it would go away, he helped me. I don't know where I would be today if I didn't take his help."
95.5 FM WIFC
Man who fired gun at girlfriend pleads ‘not quilty’
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A Wausau man who allegedly fired a gun at his girlfriend and then tried to drive off with their child has entered a ‘not guilty’ plea. Pao Vang, 32, appeared in Marathon County Court on Wednesday. He remains in the county jail, unable...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
‘And Then There Were None’ set in Shawano
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Box in the Wood Theatre Guild will present six performances of Agatha Christie’s classic mystery “And Then There Were None” starting this week at the Mielke Arts Center, N5649 N. Airport Road. Info here. Performances are at 7 p.m. Sept. 16, 17;...
95.5 FM WIFC
Contreras-Perez sentenced to life in prison
NEILLSVILLE, WI (WSAU) – Despite the corpse never being found, a Mosinee man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Jesus Contreras-Perez, 47, was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and stalking in the death of Cassandra Ayon. She was last seen near Unity in October, 2020. Her body and her car have not been recovered. Witnesses say he boasted that he hid the body and it would never be found.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Cool with more chances of wet weather
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The umbrella came in handy on Saturday as light to pockets of moderate rain fell in the region. A stationary front is draped from southwest to northeast across the Badger State and will only shift a little to the east over the next 12 to 24 hours. The light rain will taper off Saturday evening from Wausau and Marshfield to the north and west, while light rain or showers will continue for points to the southeast Saturday night. Lows overnight into Sunday morning in the upper 40s in the Northwoods to the low 50s in Central Wisconsin.
95.5 FM WIFC
Adoptable Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Vivian, Vic and Zara
How cute is this trio! Meet Vivian, Vic and Zara! These sweet siblings are all looking for homes to call their own! They are great with other cats and love to cuddle! They are all fixed and up to date on their shots! Stop in and meet all the sweet cats and kittens looking for homes!
Comments / 0