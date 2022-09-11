ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

californiaexaminer.net

Colorado Officer Killed While Checking on 2 Kids Has Suspect Identified

Colorado authorities are providing new information about the events that led to the death of a police officer. On Sunday about 2:00 a.m., police in Arvada were called to the 6700 block of W. to ensure the safety of two children. The 51st Street. Between Wadsworth and Sheridan is where you’ll find this community. They said that when they arrived, cops saw a “large family disturbance.”
CBS Denver

Denver police officer hurt while investigating suspicious car

A Denver police officer was hurt on Monday night while investigating a situation that police say involved a suspicious car. It happened before 10 p.m. near 39th Avenue and North Peoria Street. The suspect fled from the area after the incident.Police say the officer was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries before being released a few hours later.
CBS Denver

Sonny Almanza arrested in deadly shooting of Arvada officer

Police in Arvada arrested Sonny Thomas Almanza in the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff. Almanza was arrested late Sunday evening. Vakoff was shot and killed while trying to defuse a domestic situation early that morning He is facing charges of first-degree murder with extreme indifference, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, child abuse and crime of violence. Detectives said that Almanza, 31, was involved in a shooting with Vakoff who died at a hospital after the overnight shooting, in spite of efforts by another officer,...
CBS Denver

Family connected to disturbance speaks after Arvada officer is killed in shooting

New details emerged on Sunday night of what happened when a beloved Arvada police officer was shot and killed while trying to defuse a domestic situation early that morning. It was 27-year-old Officer Dillon Vakoff who died at a hospital after the overnight shooting, in spite of efforts by another officer, EMTs and medical staff to save him. "Dillon is an example about everything that is good about a police officer," said Chief Link Strate during a press conference. Vakoff was also a six-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force. All through the day Sunday, people arrived outside of Arvada...
CBS Denver

Denver police search for suspects involved in shootout

Police in Denver are searching for the suspects involved in a shooting that happened during the day last month. Detectives said that the shooting happened on Aug. 31 about 12:35 p.m. The victim was in the 4500 block of North Gibraltar Street when shots were fired between the subject on foot and the occupants of a silver sedan. A shot struck one of the occupants of the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
9NEWS

2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a woman died Saturday afternoon in what was being investigated as a domestic-related murder-suicide, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded at 4:35 p.m. after getting a 911 call from a neighbor in the 16200 block of West Ellsworth Avenue...
CBS Denver

Hit-and-run crash on I-70 in Denver under investigation

Denver police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 70 that took place on Monday morning. A driver collided with a person who was standing outside of his vehicle on the shoulder at Central Park. That man was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital. The driver fled.
9NEWS

Woman injured in possible road rage shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for a person who shot a woman in a possible road rage incident Saturday evening. According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), the woman was shot while heading down East Montview Boulevard near Havana Street at around 6:15 p.m. It's not clear whether she was driving or a passenger in the vehicle.
The Denver Gazette

Indictments levied against parents, others following fatal drunken driving crash in Boulder

The 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced nine indictments last week against parents and others suspected of facilitating underage drinking among high school prom goers in Boulder before a fatal crash. One of the parent’s attorneys maintained her client is not responsible for the crash, while another said the couple are unsure about why they have been charged and will seek to better understand the allegations in the coming days. ...
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 injured, 300 displaced after explosion at Colorado apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were injured and at least 300 residents were displaced on Saturday after an explosion rocked a Colorado apartment complex, authorities said. Aurora Fire Rescue responded to reports of smoke at the Parkside Collective Apartments at about 9:57 a.m. MDT, KMGH-TV reported. Firefighters were searching for hazards when an explosion ripped out an exterior wall, according to The Denver Post.
