Colorado Officer Killed While Checking on 2 Kids Has Suspect Identified
Colorado authorities are providing new information about the events that led to the death of a police officer. On Sunday about 2:00 a.m., police in Arvada were called to the 6700 block of W. to ensure the safety of two children. The 51st Street. Between Wadsworth and Sheridan is where you’ll find this community. They said that when they arrived, cops saw a “large family disturbance.”
Denver police officer hurt while investigating suspicious car
A Denver police officer was hurt on Monday night while investigating a situation that police say involved a suspicious car. It happened before 10 p.m. near 39th Avenue and North Peoria Street. The suspect fled from the area after the incident.Police say the officer was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries before being released a few hours later.
cpr.org
Clear Creek County deputies shoot and kill man who asked for help after car crash
After getting stuck on a dirt road in Clear Creek County in June, Christian Glass called 911 for help. Instead, the 22-year-old was killed while locked inside his own car after a long, tense, confusing and chaotic confrontation played out between him and Clear Creek deputies and a handful of other agencies. Video footage was released by his family’s lawyers.
DPD arrests wanted person after large police presence
Officers are working to contact a wanted person.
Suspect identified in Arvada officer’s killing
A man accused of shooting and killing an Arvada Police Officer early Sunday morning has been identified.
Sonny Almanza arrested in deadly shooting of Arvada officer
Police in Arvada arrested Sonny Thomas Almanza in the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff. Almanza was arrested late Sunday evening. Vakoff was shot and killed while trying to defuse a domestic situation early that morning He is facing charges of first-degree murder with extreme indifference, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, child abuse and crime of violence. Detectives said that Almanza, 31, was involved in a shooting with Vakoff who died at a hospital after the overnight shooting, in spite of efforts by another officer,...
Family connected to disturbance speaks after Arvada officer is killed in shooting
New details emerged on Sunday night of what happened when a beloved Arvada police officer was shot and killed while trying to defuse a domestic situation early that morning. It was 27-year-old Officer Dillon Vakoff who died at a hospital after the overnight shooting, in spite of efforts by another officer, EMTs and medical staff to save him. "Dillon is an example about everything that is good about a police officer," said Chief Link Strate during a press conference. Vakoff was also a six-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force. All through the day Sunday, people arrived outside of Arvada...
Denver-area police officer fatally shot during ‘large family disturbance’
ARVADA, Colo. — A Denver-area police officer was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire early Sunday as the officer attempted to calm a domestic disturbance, authorities said. According to Arvada police Chief Link Strate, Dillon Michael Vakoff was killed after he and another officer responded to a “large...
Arvada police officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning
While responding to a disturbance call early Sunday morning, an Arvada Police officer was killed in the line of duty.
Denver police search for suspects involved in shootout
Police in Denver are searching for the suspects involved in a shooting that happened during the day last month. Detectives said that the shooting happened on Aug. 31 about 12:35 p.m. The victim was in the 4500 block of North Gibraltar Street when shots were fired between the subject on foot and the occupants of a silver sedan. A shot struck one of the occupants of the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a woman died Saturday afternoon in what was being investigated as a domestic-related murder-suicide, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded at 4:35 p.m. after getting a 911 call from a neighbor in the 16200 block of West Ellsworth Avenue...
Road rage may be behind woman’s shooting in Aurora
Police said a woman was shot and wounded in Aurora on Saturday evening, and investigators were looking for a red SUV in the crime.
‘Suspicious’ deaths under investigation in Jeffco
Deputies were investigating the "suspicious" deaths of two people Saturday evening on Ellsworth Avenue.
Hit-and-run crash on I-70 in Denver under investigation
Denver police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 70 that took place on Monday morning. A driver collided with a person who was standing outside of his vehicle on the shoulder at Central Park. That man was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital. The driver fled.
3 hurt in North Federal shooting, suspect not in custody
An investigation is underway after an early morning Saturday shooting left three people injured in Denver.
Woman injured in possible road rage shooting
AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for a person who shot a woman in a possible road rage incident Saturday evening. According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), the woman was shot while heading down East Montview Boulevard near Havana Street at around 6:15 p.m. It's not clear whether she was driving or a passenger in the vehicle.
Colorado deputies identify burglary suspect—a wild coyote
Deputies from the Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an in-progress burglary at a private residence near Brighton on Thursday night, and discovered that the suspect was actually a wild coyote. When the reporting party arrived home on Thursday night, they discovered a broken window and could hear...
Indictments levied against parents, others following fatal drunken driving crash in Boulder
The 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced nine indictments last week against parents and others suspected of facilitating underage drinking among high school prom goers in Boulder before a fatal crash. One of the parent’s attorneys maintained her client is not responsible for the crash, while another said the couple are unsure about why they have been charged and will seek to better understand the allegations in the coming days. ...
3 injured, 300 displaced after explosion at Colorado apartment complex
AURORA, Colo. — Three people were injured and at least 300 residents were displaced on Saturday after an explosion rocked a Colorado apartment complex, authorities said. Aurora Fire Rescue responded to reports of smoke at the Parkside Collective Apartments at about 9:57 a.m. MDT, KMGH-TV reported. Firefighters were searching for hazards when an explosion ripped out an exterior wall, according to The Denver Post.
3 shot in Denver
All three are expected to survive. Police are still looking for suspects.
