SEE IT: 49ers-Bears opener becomes a soaker

Stormy weather blitzed the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears as they faced off in their first game of the NFL season on Sunday.

After the tarp came off, Soldier Field became saturated ahead of the game's start, and wild videos posted to social media showed employees using squeegees to push sheets of water off the field, while players were seen slogging across during pre-game warmups.

A flash flood warning was placed into effect around that area in Chicago, with inches of rain forecast to fall during the day.

However, the deluge did not stop the game, which got underway with hard-hitting plays during which crashing players could be seen splashing water.

In other football news, fans attending the game between the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens joined together to sing the national anthem on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.