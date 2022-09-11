ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SEE IT: 49ers-Bears opener becomes a soaker

By Daniel Chaitin
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ubLIr_0hr7R5Uu00

Stormy weather blitzed the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears as they faced off in their first game of the NFL season on Sunday.

After the tarp came off, Soldier Field became saturated ahead of the game's start, and wild videos posted to social media showed employees using squeegees to push sheets of water off the field, while players were seen slogging across during pre-game warmups.

A flash flood warning was placed into effect around that area in Chicago, with inches of rain forecast to fall during the day.

However, the deluge did not stop the game, which got underway with hard-hitting plays during which crashing players could be seen splashing water.

In other football news, fans attending the game between the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens joined together to sing the national anthem on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment 2022: Second half of double monthly $1,682 checks to be sent in 17 days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two September payments in 17 days. Eligible recipients can expect their payment of $841 on Sept. 30, equaling a monthly total of $1,682 after receiving another payment at the beginning of the month, according to the Social Security Administration. September is one of three months in the year in which there are two SSI payments, with the other two months being April and December.
ECONOMY
NBC Sports Chicago

No, the Bears did not beat the 49ers because of the rain

In the aftermath of Sunday’s Bears upset win over the 49ers, it seemed many people wanted to talk more about the rain than the football game. In some circles, the Bears win was explained away by the weather. That’s just an excuse for Niners apologists, since each team played in the same elements, but the Bears did make extra preparations for the weather throughout the week.
CHICAGO, IL
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NBC Sports

How Russell Wilson, other star QBs did in first game vs. former team

A quarterback facing his former team makes for the ultimate revenge game. Arguably the most important position in sports, when a franchise quarterback changes teams, it generates plenty of emotion, motivation and intrigue. Last season, Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Sam Bradford all faced their former teams. On...
NFL
Yardbarker

Four Chicago Bears Rookies Made an Impact vs. the San Francisco 49ers

It's Chicago Bears' victory Monday! On Sunday afternoon, the Bears took on the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. The weather conditions were terrible as rain fell hard for most of the contest. Though, the Bears secured a come-from-behind victory and beat the 49ers. The final score was 19-10. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow had tough reaction to Bengals’ crushing loss

The Cincinnati Bengals lost a heartbreaker to the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-20 in overtime on Sunday. Few people appeared to take the defeat harder than Joe Burrow. FOX 19 in Cincinnati’s Jeremy Rauch reported Sunday about how the third-year quarterback reacted to the loss. According to Rauch, Burrow hadn’t showered or changed for quite some time after the game. Burrow mostly just sat at his locker, staring ahead.
CINCINNATI, OH
