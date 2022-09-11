Read full article on original website
KOMU
California man sentenced after MSHP traffic stop leads to recovery of 28 pounds of meth
JEFFERSON CITY − A California man was sentenced in federal court Monday after authorities say he transported 28 pounds of methamphetamine through mid-Missouri in September 2019. Johnny Jordan Thompson, 28, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. He pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine...
KOMU
Missouri doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards faces illegal drug charges
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A local doctor known for providing medical marijuana cards is now facing illegal drug charges. Dr. Zinia Thomas is a licensed psychiatrist in the state of Missouri, but earlier this month, police said she was illegally in possession of a large amount of marijuana and ecstasy pills.
KOMU
Agape boarding school can remain open, with oversight
A judge has ruled that a Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior.”. Judge David Munton’s ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers. The school serves about 60 boys.
KOMU
Missouri lowers certification requirements for substitute teachers
COLUMBIA - Staff shortages in the classroom have forced the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to reduce the education requirements for substitute teachers. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education filed an emergency rule on Aug. 30 that reduces the number of required college credit hours for...
KOMU
Forecast: Above average temperatures return
Temperatures started a warming trend today with a return to seasonal conditions. The warming trend is set to continue for the rest of the week. Clear skies are expected in the morning as temperatures fall to the lower to middle 50s. A few rural areas, mainly north of I-70, could fall into the middle upper 40s.
KOMU
Lawmakers return for extraordinary session, now planning what's next
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s lawmakers met at the Capitol Wednesday for its veto session and an extraordinary session, which was called by Gov. Mike Parson. Parson called for the session to implement a new tax plan. Analysis by the Missouri Budget Project predicts a loss of $950 million...
