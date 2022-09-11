ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Point, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in deadly shooting on 35th Street North in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Police announced an arrest Wednesday in the shooting death of Frederick Hooks III who died on Monday, July 25, 2022. The Birmingham Police Department said 25-year-old Demarcus Antwaun Buffer was taken into custody at a Birmingham residence and charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Sheriff Pettway defends SWAT response during standoff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway defended his office's decision to limit their SWAT team's response during a Pleasant Grovestandoff. He claims a lack of a proper warrant and bad intelligence on the scene tied their hands. Pleasant Grove police say all the legal protocols were followed. Hear some of the dispatch audio for yourself in the video above.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Search for suspect in deadly Homewood ATM shooting

HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

Burglary suspect who held police at bay for hours formally charged

A 50-year-old burglary suspect has been formally charged following an hours-long standoff at his Pleasant Grove home last week. Darryl Demetrius Miles is charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 10:10 p.m. Friday and released the following day after posting $16,500 bond.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck by a car Tuesday afternoon in Birmingham. According to Birmingham Police, the incident occurred around 7:23 p.m. on 31st Avenue North and 33rd Place North. The victim’s injuries are considered minor. No suspect is in custody at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Eutaw Police: Guns, stolen property found in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - What started out as an investigation into a stolen iPad turned out be much more for Eutaw Police. Officers say it started in Pelham on Sept. 9 when three people broke into cars and stole personal items, ranging from iPads to laptops and guns. From...
GREENE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

One person shot in Jones Valley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was shot in the Jones Valley area on September 11. This happened in the 2400 block of Carlos Avenue SW. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and that a suspect is in custody. We will continue to update...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Police Department test new law enforcement technology

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department on Tuesday tested some of the latest law enforcement technology including the two-shot Taser 7, body cameras, and a "photo kite" drone. In the video above, WVTM 13's Lisa Crane reports on the police tech demo day put on byAxon Enterprises at BPD headquarters.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

44-year-old Fairfield man killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner said a 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Birmingham Friday night, September 9, 2022. Courtney Demond Hughley, 44, of Fairfield, was shot during a reported assault in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue North, according to the coroner. The Birmingham Police...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two shot, man killed after argument in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot and one man was killed in Bessemer on September 11. Police say this happened around 1:10 p.m. near McNeil Park. Four people were involved in an argument, which led to two people being shot. Both victims were taken to UAB. One victim died, another is currently in critical condition.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Fairfield man killed in shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 44-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham on September 9 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Courtney Demond Hughley, of Fairfield, was shot during an assault on 3rd Avenue North around 9:21 p.m. Hughley was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but later died from […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
mynwapaper.com

Harrison Drugs theft suspect caught in the act

Makil Delvon Moore, 26, of Bessemer, has been charged with pharmacy robbery, trafficking dangerous drugs, burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief as a result of the latest incident at Harrison Drugs, located on Highway 195, according to Double Springs Police Chief Kim Miller. Moore wore the same clothing and...
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL

