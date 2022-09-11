Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in deadly shooting on 35th Street North in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Police announced an arrest Wednesday in the shooting death of Frederick Hooks III who died on Monday, July 25, 2022. The Birmingham Police Department said 25-year-old Demarcus Antwaun Buffer was taken into custody at a Birmingham residence and charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting.
‘Killed for nothing’: Family mourns 24-year-old fatally shot in Birmingham double homicide, prays for justice
Family members of a 24-year-old man killed in a Birmingham double homicide are mourning his death and praying for answers and an arrest in the case. Jalen “Hector” Tolbert was one of two young men shot to death more than a week ago when someone unleashed more than two dozen bullets on a group of people in Elyton Village.
Father of 4-year-old injured in Birmingham shooting speaks out
One week ago, 4-year-old girl Serenity Spearman was shot while sitting in a car in the Tom Brown Village Community.
wvtm13.com
Sheriff Pettway defends SWAT response during standoff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway defended his office's decision to limit their SWAT team's response during a Pleasant Grovestandoff. He claims a lack of a proper warrant and bad intelligence on the scene tied their hands. Pleasant Grove police say all the legal protocols were followed. Hear some of the dispatch audio for yourself in the video above.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Search for suspect in deadly Homewood ATM shooting
Kroger delivering groceries through Birmingham distribution center. Garbage fees for unincorporated JeffCo. increasing again. Garbage fees for unincorporated JeffCo. increasing again. Finding solutions to crime. Updated: 5 hours ago. Finding solutions to crime. Concern national strike could worsen local crossing delays. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Concern national strike could...
Burglary suspect who held police at bay for hours formally charged
A 50-year-old burglary suspect has been formally charged following an hours-long standoff at his Pleasant Grove home last week. Darryl Demetrius Miles is charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 10:10 p.m. Friday and released the following day after posting $16,500 bond.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck by a car Tuesday afternoon in Birmingham. According to Birmingham Police, the incident occurred around 7:23 p.m. on 31st Avenue North and 33rd Place North. The victim’s injuries are considered minor. No suspect is in custody at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a […]
Woman arrested after year-long investigation into Blount County murder
The Blount County Sheriff's Office charged a woman Tuesday for the murder of a man more than a year ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County sheriff explains SWAT decisions during Pleasant Grove standoff
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office held a news conference Tuesday to discuss assisting the Pleasant Grove Police Department last week during a standoff with a burglary suspect. Watch the full presser in the video above and hear what Sheriff Mark Pettway said about the decisions made during the Sept. 7 standoff.
wbrc.com
Eutaw Police: Guns, stolen property found in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - What started out as an investigation into a stolen iPad turned out be much more for Eutaw Police. Officers say it started in Pelham on Sept. 9 when three people broke into cars and stole personal items, ranging from iPads to laptops and guns. From...
wbrc.com
One person shot in Jones Valley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was shot in the Jones Valley area on September 11. This happened in the 2400 block of Carlos Avenue SW. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and that a suspect is in custody. We will continue to update...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Police Department test new law enforcement technology
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department on Tuesday tested some of the latest law enforcement technology including the two-shot Taser 7, body cameras, and a "photo kite" drone. In the video above, WVTM 13's Lisa Crane reports on the police tech demo day put on byAxon Enterprises at BPD headquarters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Violent weekend leaves 5 men shot dead in 3 Jefferson County cities; victims identified
Another violent weekend left 5 men dead in unrelated shootings in three Jefferson County cities. The bloodshed began Friday night when a man was found shot to death on Birmingham’s northside. It ended late Sunday when another man was found dead just outside his vehicle after more than 20...
wbrc.com
44-year-old Fairfield man killed in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner said a 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Birmingham Friday night, September 9, 2022. Courtney Demond Hughley, 44, of Fairfield, was shot during a reported assault in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue North, according to the coroner. The Birmingham Police...
Jefferson County Sheriff, Pleasant Grove police feud over SWAT team
A public feud between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Pleasant Grove Police Department continues after allegations that the sheriff’s office SWAT team refused to help police during a standoff last week. Sheriff Mark Pettway on Tuesday held a news conference to refute allegations against his office,...
21-year-old shot and killed in Birmingham identified
A 21-year-old that was shot and killed in Birmingham over the weekend was identified Monday morning.
JCSO to unveil additional details on request for assistance from Pleasant Grove PD
According to the JCSO, on August 7, the Pleasant Grove Police Department requested that deputies respond to a location in their jurisdiction
wbrc.com
Two shot, man killed after argument in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot and one man was killed in Bessemer on September 11. Police say this happened around 1:10 p.m. near McNeil Park. Four people were involved in an argument, which led to two people being shot. Both victims were taken to UAB. One victim died, another is currently in critical condition.
Fairfield man killed in shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 44-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham on September 9 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Courtney Demond Hughley, of Fairfield, was shot during an assault on 3rd Avenue North around 9:21 p.m. Hughley was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but later died from […]
mynwapaper.com
Harrison Drugs theft suspect caught in the act
Makil Delvon Moore, 26, of Bessemer, has been charged with pharmacy robbery, trafficking dangerous drugs, burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief as a result of the latest incident at Harrison Drugs, located on Highway 195, according to Double Springs Police Chief Kim Miller. Moore wore the same clothing and...
Comments / 1