BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot and one man was killed in Bessemer on September 11. Police say this happened around 1:10 p.m. near McNeil Park. Four people were involved in an argument, which led to two people being shot. Both victims were taken to UAB. One victim died, another is currently in critical condition.

BESSEMER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO