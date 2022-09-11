ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDBJ7.com

Pedestrian killed in Giles County crash

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pearisburg native was killed in a crash in Giles County on September 5th, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 12:26 p.m. on Rt. 100 at the intersection with Rt. 811. The driver of a Dodge Caravan was driving south...
GILES COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Pedestrian-involved crash in Giles County leaves one dead

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened on September 5th in Giles County. According to a report, the crash happened around noon on the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100. A vehicle traveling South reportedly came across a pedestrian standing in the roadway and was unable to...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WVNT-TV

Lanes reopened after multi-car accident shuts down Route 460 in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A multi-car accident has shut down both eastbound lanes of 460 in Bluefield, West Virginia. According to Mercer County dispatchers, four cars and a tractor-trailer were involved in an accident at the intersection of Route 460 and Maryland Avenue. Bluefield Rescue, Bluefield Fire Department, and Bluefield City Police are all on scene.
BLUEFIELD, WV
WJHL

VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
PEARISBURG, VA
WSLS

No one hurt after fire at race shop in Botetourt County

Fortunately, no one was injured following a fire at a race shop in Botetourt County Monday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road at about 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a large, detached...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Wythe Co. residents warned of ‘vicious’ dog on the loose

WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A white and brown male pit bull has been reported as “vicious” and on the loose in the area of Exit 80 along I-81. The Wythe Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay vigilant and not approach the dog. Anyone with information should call 911.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Galax Fire Department battles fire from single-story home

GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — Galax Fire Department (GFD) reported having responded to a structure fire yesterday, leaving the owner displaced. According to GFD, the fire was reported around 10:38 p.m. on Tuesday around the 1300 block of Popular Knob Road. Units arriving are said to have found heavy fire...
GALAX, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man shot, arrives at Roanoke hospital in personal vehicle

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man that had been shot arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Monday. Roanoke Police say they were alerted at around 5:10 p.m. and responded to speak with the man, who had what appeared to be non-critical injuries. A crime scene was not...
ROANOKE, VA
WXII 12

Surry County: Pedestrian killed while walking on US 601

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A pedestrian was fatally hit Sunday evening while walking in a roadway. At 9:30 p.m., troopers received reports of an accident on U.S. 601 in Surry County. This occurred outside of Mount Airy. Michael Jason Cummings, 43, was walking in the northbound lane of U.S....
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wfxrtv.com

Loaded handgun found, confiscated at ROA; Pulaski Co. woman charged

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers sited a Pulaski County woman after she reportedly carried a loaded handgun onto a flight. According to TSA offices, it happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA). The woman was going through security when an airport security officer noticed a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in the checkpoint X-ray monitor machine.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
lootpress.com

Virginia man arrested in Fayette County on several charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Another Virginia man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Yesterday, September 11, 2022, while deputies were performing regular duties within the magistrate court, a male walked into the building seeking law enforcement. This...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
supertalk929.com

Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia spark investigation

Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia have sparked an investigation by local police. According to a report from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were discovered by a citizen on September 6th in the Iron Ridge area. Officials say the scene was processed for evidence and the...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Henry Co. man barricades himself in home and threatens deputies

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a domestic assault on Saturday night that lead to the subject barricading himself in a home. The sheriff’s office says they responded to the incident at 3:30 p.m. on the 115 block of Lake Tree Drive in Martinsville. When deputies approached […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA

