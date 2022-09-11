Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Pedestrian killed in Giles County crash
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pearisburg native was killed in a crash in Giles County on September 5th, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 12:26 p.m. on Rt. 100 at the intersection with Rt. 811. The driver of a Dodge Caravan was driving south...
supertalk929.com
Pedestrian-involved crash in Giles County leaves one dead
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened on September 5th in Giles County. According to a report, the crash happened around noon on the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100. A vehicle traveling South reportedly came across a pedestrian standing in the roadway and was unable to...
WSLS
“He’s an angel walking with us”: Community remembers Giles County man who died after crash
GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Giles County man known for his kindness and his love for country music was hit by a vehicle on Labor Day and died Monday after a weeklong fight in the hospital, Virginia State Police confirmed. The victim of the crash, 60-year-old William Peoples, was...
WVNT-TV
Lanes reopened after multi-car accident shuts down Route 460 in Mercer County
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A multi-car accident has shut down both eastbound lanes of 460 in Bluefield, West Virginia. According to Mercer County dispatchers, four cars and a tractor-trailer were involved in an accident at the intersection of Route 460 and Maryland Avenue. Bluefield Rescue, Bluefield Fire Department, and Bluefield City Police are all on scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County officials continue investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The investigation of the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad continues. Roanoke County Police and the Internal Auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds. WDBJ7 obtained a search warrant revealing new information. As part of the investigation, law enforcement searched the Roanoke County Volunteer Fire...
WSLS
No one hurt after fire at race shop in Botetourt County
Fortunately, no one was injured following a fire at a race shop in Botetourt County Monday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road at about 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a large, detached...
WDBJ7.com
Wythe Co. residents warned of ‘vicious’ dog on the loose
WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A white and brown male pit bull has been reported as “vicious” and on the loose in the area of Exit 80 along I-81. The Wythe Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay vigilant and not approach the dog. Anyone with information should call 911.
WDBJ7.com
One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - State Police says they are looking for the driver of a green Harley Davidson motorcycle that is believed to be involved in a shooting along I-81 in Roanoke County at mile marker 137 on Sunday evening. A state police spokesperson says there is no danger...
wfxrtv.com
Galax Fire Department battles fire from single-story home
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — Galax Fire Department (GFD) reported having responded to a structure fire yesterday, leaving the owner displaced. According to GFD, the fire was reported around 10:38 p.m. on Tuesday around the 1300 block of Popular Knob Road. Units arriving are said to have found heavy fire...
WDBJ7.com
Man shot, arrives at Roanoke hospital in personal vehicle
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man that had been shot arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Monday. Roanoke Police say they were alerted at around 5:10 p.m. and responded to speak with the man, who had what appeared to be non-critical injuries. A crime scene was not...
WDBJ7.com
Sinkhole closes Rt. 1428 in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A sinkhole has closed Route 1428 in Pittsylvania County near Callands Rd; VA-57E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
WSET
Man shot in Roanoke, police working to determine a crime scene in the incident
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police are working to learn more about a shooting in the area on Monday evening. On Monday, at approximately 5:10 p.m., police said they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in a personal vehicle.
WXII 12
Surry County: Pedestrian killed while walking on US 601
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A pedestrian was fatally hit Sunday evening while walking in a roadway. At 9:30 p.m., troopers received reports of an accident on U.S. 601 in Surry County. This occurred outside of Mount Airy. Michael Jason Cummings, 43, was walking in the northbound lane of U.S....
wfxrtv.com
Clifton Forge man sentenced to 25 years after deadly crash in 2021
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The man who pleaded guilty to killing a moped driver in an August 2021 crash while trying to escape from a Clifton Forge police officer was sentenced in court on Monday. According to the Alleghany County Circuit Court, Michael Julian Wolfe, of Clifton Forge,...
wfxrtv.com
Loaded handgun found, confiscated at ROA; Pulaski Co. woman charged
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers sited a Pulaski County woman after she reportedly carried a loaded handgun onto a flight. According to TSA offices, it happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA). The woman was going through security when an airport security officer noticed a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in the checkpoint X-ray monitor machine.
WSET
Wythe County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a vicious dog loose in I-81 area
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Wythe County Sheriff's Office said they received a report of a vicious dog loose on Tuesday. Deputies said the dog is loose in the area of I-81 Exit 80. The dog is described as a male white & brown Pit Bull. Sheriff Foster...
lootpress.com
Virginia man arrested in Fayette County on several charges
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Another Virginia man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Yesterday, September 11, 2022, while deputies were performing regular duties within the magistrate court, a male walked into the building seeking law enforcement. This...
supertalk929.com
Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia spark investigation
Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia have sparked an investigation by local police. According to a report from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were discovered by a citizen on September 6th in the Iron Ridge area. Officials say the scene was processed for evidence and the...
Henry Co. man barricades himself in home and threatens deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a domestic assault on Saturday night that lead to the subject barricading himself in a home. The sheriff’s office says they responded to the incident at 3:30 p.m. on the 115 block of Lake Tree Drive in Martinsville. When deputies approached […]
Comments / 0