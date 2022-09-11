ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Average San Diego County gas price rises for ninth consecutive day

By City News Service
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Sunday for the ninth consecutive day after dropping 76 times in the previous 79 days, increasing 1.3 cents to $5.343.

The average price has increased 12.1 cents over the past nine days, including 2.2 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.4 cents more than one week ago and 99.1 cents higher than one year ago, but 3 cents less than one month ago.

The average price is $1.03 less than the record $6.373 set June 15. It dropped $1.151 in the 79-day run of deceasing prices that began after the average price rose to a record high.

The national average price dropped for the 89th consecutive day since setting a record, falling six-tenths of a cent to $3.718. It has dropped $1.298 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 7.1 cents less than one week ago and 27.2 cents less than one month ago, but 54.2 cents more than one year ago.

