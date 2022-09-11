Read full article on original website
This Is Nebraska's Best Pumpkin Patch
It's already that time of year again! As the leaves begin to change color and the weather gets cooler, we shift to fall. One of the most popular activities of the season is pumpkin picking. Some people pick pumpkins to use around their homes for decoration, while others pick pumpkins to carve with family and friends. Those with particular affinity for cooking try their hand at classic pie recipes. Regardless of what you plan to do with your pumpkins, there are more to some patches than just pumpkins. Some locations feature hayrides, petting zoos, corn-mazes, and restaurants that serve popular seasonal food and drinks for guests off all ages! Who would have thought that this much fun could come from a simple crop?
Omaha murder suspect who escaped jail in Arkansas is caught again
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha murder suspect who escaped custody in Arkansas is caught. Investigators say 20 year old Wuanya Smith was wanted in the August 12th shooting death of 20 year old Anthony Collins III. Smith was arrested in Arkansas last week, but escaped from jail Sunday morning. Arkansas law enforcement say Smith escaped custody by climbing over a barbed wire fence. In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Saline Saline County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas said that Smith has been caught. More details are expected Monday afternoon.
Jury rules in favor of former OPD Captain in suit against City of Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- A jury rules in favor of a former Omaha Police Captain in her lawsuit against the City of Omaha and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez's suit claimed that she was passed over in 2018 for a promotion due to discrimination. Her lawyers argued that she wasn't promoted due to a 2010 sexual discrimination report that was never resolved.
Omaha woman who gave birth on sidewalk, abandoned baby sentenced to prison
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha mother who gave birth on a south Omaha sidewalk earlier this year and then left the baby behind is sentenced to prison. Investigators say on February 13th, Trinity Shakespeare gave birth to a baby boy in below-freezing temperatures near 24th and P streets. Prosecutors say Shakespeare has struggled with drug and alcohol abuse and homelessness. She's also had run-ins with the law in the past. The baby boy survived the traumatic birth.
Man killed in Sarpy County crash identified
(Sarpy County, NE) -- The 28 year old man killed in a Wednesday crash in Sarpy County is identified. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:15 Wednesday morning, deputies, along with the Papillion Fire Department, were called to Highway 50 and Capehart Road for a two vehicle crash. Investigators say a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet Express van, which was also northbound on Highway 50.
14 year old boy arrested in Lincoln for having a defaced gun
(Lincoln, NE) -- A 14 year old is found with a defaced handgun in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say just after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, Gang Unit Investigators were conducting follow-up in the 2000 block of N 28th and spotted a vehicle, known to them to have been involved in a previous shooting, pull into a nearby lot. Police say when officers went to the car, the strong odor of marijuana was detected. Investigators say two 19-year-old women, 15-year old girl and 14-year-old boy were removed from the car.
