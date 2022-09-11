Read full article on original website
Mickey Joseph Reveals First Major Change As Nebraska Coach
Mickey Joseph will be in charge of the Nebraska football program through the rest of the 2022 season. As the interim head coach, Joseph revealed he has made one alteration to the schedule implemented by his predecessor Scott Frost. Instead of having Sunday, the typical day after games, as their...
Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday
Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job
The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
Why did Scott Frost fail at Nebraska?
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss where it all went wrong for Scott Frost in his tenure at Nebraska.
Saddle up for Bulls in the Boro this weekend
The inaugural Bulls in the Boro event rides into Statesboro this weekend at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex Arena. L-J Pro Rodeo will put on this exciting event, proudly sponsored by Woody Folsom Automotive and Circle F Farm. This means that Statesboro citizens will have a chance to see professional...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Proust: Paul Threlkeld
Family: Ansley; Hughes (19), Ella Bankes (17), Hamp (14) Hometown: Vidalia (Vi-damn-daya) School/Degree: Grady College of Journalism (ABJ);UGA School of Law (JD) Accolades: I am quite positive that I am the only lawyer in American history who was prosecuting someone for a crime and then moved to have the charges dismissed during sentencing after the offender performed the Hambone in open court. The courtroom gallery went nuts, the judge was nonplussed, and the performance was nothing short of spectacular. DM me for more details. Other honors, etc. may be found at www.olivermaner.com.
wtoc.com
High school students in Statesboro attend Safe Driving Summit
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of area high school students got an up-close look at how bad driving can ruin, or claim, your life. Georgia’s D.O.T. teamed with several groups for this Safe Driving Summit. All of the students here have likely heard the message about safe driving and...
WJCL
National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic. Could they develop?
SAVANNAH, Ga. — TheNational Hurricane Center is currently tracking two tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean. A system west of the African coast is producing showers and thunderstorms and is approaching the Cabo Verde Islands. The NHC reports that environmental conditions will limit the development of the storm and it is projected to move slowly west or west-northwestward. It has a zero percent chance of development in the next two days and a 20 percent chance in the next five days.
Feed the Boro food drop happening Saturday
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Feed the Boro is hosting their September food drop event on Saturday, September 17, starting at 8 a.m. The event will be at the Statesboro High School on Lee Hill Boulevard. Feed the Boro will be providing enough food to feed 1,000 families for one week. They are doing this in […]
wuga.org
September 14, 2022: Warnock and Walker will debate in Savannah
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will debate October 14th. The Democratic senator accepted his Republican challenger's proposal for the event in Savannah, but renewed his call for an additional debate in either Macon or Atlanta. Walker has not yet responded to the idea of a second matchup. Warnock’s announcement comes...
wtoc.com
Citations dropped against magnet fishers at Fort Stewart
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of magnet fishers is speaking out after their citations for illegal activity at Fort Stewart were dropped. Fort Stewart law enforcement officials cited the three men after they were magnet fishing on the military base in late June. The group of magnet fishers were...
Stories of Service: Chief Warrant Officer Ameen Hudson
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's Stories of Service, we want to introduce you to United States Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ameen Hudson. He's a Jacksonville native who is currently stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia. "I was raised on the west side of Jacksonville off of McDuff...
Six People Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Pembroke ( Bryan County, GA)
Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-16 in Pembroke that injured six people. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-16 near mile marker 133 at 7:05 p.m.
QSR magazine
Huey Magoo's Announces New Store in Hinesville, Georgia
Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in Hinesville, Georgia, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Hinesville is the 34th restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states. The 2,300 square foot free standing Hinesville restaurant features a drive-thru. This is the first of at least five Huey Magoo’s stores to open in Southeast Georgia Counties Glynn, Ware and Camden under husband and wife franchisee team Pawel and Dawn Zmuda, who are also franchisees of Papa John’s. Huey Magoo’s Hinesville will offer dine-in/out, take-out and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats in the future.
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill firefighter searching for missing dog
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local firefighter’s search for her missing dog has garnered the attention of thousands across our area. McKayla Wright says her dog Trevor went missing last month in Savannah. “He has these ears that go like this when he runs and it is the cutest...
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
