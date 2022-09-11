American roads have gotten deadlier since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 38,824 traffic fatalities in 2020 - the most going back over a decade.

Experts attribute rising roadway fatalities to a number of causes - some related to the pandemic and some not. Still, as is the case every year, roadway fatalities are often the result of risky behaviors; speeding being among the most common. (Here is a look at the states where car deaths are increasing the most. )

Nationwide, 29% of traffic deaths - 11,258 in total - were related to speeding in 2020. This figure varies considerably from state to state, however, and in some parts of the country, speeding is a far bigger problem than in others.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed statistics from the NHTSA to identify the states where speeding kills the most people. States are ranked by the share of all traffic fatalities - including drivers, passengers, and pedestrians - that were related to speeding in 2020. Depending on the state, speeding accounts for anywhere from 9% of traffic deaths to nearly 50%.

Speed limits are set to reduce the likelihood and severity of traffic accidents. When drivers exceed posted speed limits, not only does the probability of an accident increase, but so too does the likelihood of serious injury or death in the event of an accident.

In most states, non-interstate arterials or highways - excluding freeways and expressways - account for the largest share of speed related traffic deaths. Speed limits on these types of roads typically range between 50 and 70 miles per hour - and the odds of a driver or passenger walking away from a collision at speeds greater than 70 miles per hour are slim.

Speeding can also reduce the control a motorist has over their vehicle. In several states, local roads, which are typically residential or commercial and have speed limits between 20 and 45 miles per hour, rank among the deadliest. Drivers who exceed the speed limits on these roads are less likely to be able to avoid pedestrians or cyclists. (Here is a look at the best cities for biking this year.)

50. Florida

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 285 (8.6% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 140 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 44 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 3,331

49. Tennessee

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 187 (15.4% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 93 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 40 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,217

48. Nebraska

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 39 (16.7% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 23 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 5 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 233

47. Mississippi

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 126 (16.8% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 60 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 43 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 752

46. Iowa

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 61 (18.1% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 24 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 18 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 337

45. Kentucky

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 162 (20.8% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 72 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 45 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 780

44. West Virginia

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 60 (22.5% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 25 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 14 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 267

43. Louisiana

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 189 (22.8% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 72 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 42 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 828

42. Georgia

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 380 (22.8% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 161 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 83 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,664

41. Oklahoma

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 156 (23.9% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 59 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 42 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 652

40. Kansas

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 102 (23.9% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 41 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 29 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 426

39. New Jersey

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 142 (24.3% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 78 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 21 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 584

38. Oregon

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 124 (24.4% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 72 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 32 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 508

37. Arkansas

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 164 (25.7% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 52 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 17 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 638

36. North Dakota

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 26 (26.0% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 16 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 4 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 100

35. Utah

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 72 (26.1% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 41 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 13 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 276

34. Indiana

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 238 (26.5% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 117 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 46 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 897

33. Michigan

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 292 (26.9% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 122 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 61 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,084

32. Vermont

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 17 (27.4% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 8 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 4 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 62

31. Ohio

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 340 (27.6% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 128 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 93 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,230

30. Massachusetts

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 97 (28.3% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 50 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Urban interstates; 19 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 55-75 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 343

29. Alabama

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 265 (28.4% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 107 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 95 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 934

28. Delaware

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 33 (28.4% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 12 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 10 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 116

27. Maine

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 47 (28.7% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 21 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 12 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 164

26. Maryland

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 163 (28.7% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 90 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 26 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 567

25. Idaho

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 62 (29.0% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 35 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 15 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 214

24. Nevada

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 93 (29.3% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 51 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 28 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 317

23. South Dakota

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 42 (29.8% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 24 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Rural interstates; 7 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 55-75 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 141

22. Washington

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 167 (29.8% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 58 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 40 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 560

21. Rhode Island

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 20 (29.9% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 13 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Urban interstates; 2 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 55-75 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 67

20. Virginia

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 260 (30.6% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 118 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 64 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 850

19. Minnesota

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 122 (31.0% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 48 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 33 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 394

18. North Carolina

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 489 (31.8% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 172 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 137 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,538

17. California

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,228 (31.9% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 653 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 164 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 3,847

16. Connecticut

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 96 (32.5% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 53 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 14 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 295

15. Wyoming

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 42 (33.1% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 17 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 16 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 127

14. Arizona

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 353 (33.5% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 168 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 68 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,054

13. Wisconsin

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 216 (35.2% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 102 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 53 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 614

12. New Hampshire

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 37 (35.6% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 17 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 16 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 104

11. Alaska

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 23 (35.9% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 8 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 6 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 64

10. New York

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 378 (36.1% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 159 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 105 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,046

9. Texas

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,446 (37.3% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 676 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 310 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 3,874

8. Illinois

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 460 (38.5% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 216 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 84 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,194

7. Montana

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 83 (39.0% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 33 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 19 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 213

6. New Mexico

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 160 (40.2% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 79 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 34 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 398

5. Pennsylvania

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 459 (40.7% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 186 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 99 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,129

4. Missouri

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 421 (42.7% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 199 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 83 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 987

3. Hawaii

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 37 (43.5% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 34 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Urban interstates; 2 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 55-75 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 85

2. Colorado

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 287 (46.1% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 152 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 48 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 622

1. South Carolina

> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 494 (46.4% of all traffic deaths)

> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 358 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)

> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 46 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)

> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,064

Methodology

To identify the states where speeding kills the most people, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed traffic fatality statistics from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. States are ranked by the share of all traffic fatalities related to speeding. Fatality data includes pedestrians as well as drivers and passengers, and is for the year 2020.

We also reviewed data on speeding related fatalities by road type. Using NHTSA road classifications, we broke down road types into six different categories: 1.) rural interstates, 2.) urban interstates, 3.) Non-interstate freeways and expressways, 4.) Non-interstate minor arterials and other principal arterials - or, for the purposes of this story, highways excluding expressways & interstates, 5.) Non-interstate collectors, and 6.) Local roads, which are typically residential or commercial.

Typical speed limits for each road type are also from the NHTSA.

