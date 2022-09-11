ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

States Where Speeding Kills the Most People

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vS8tt_0hr7OTfs00 American roads have gotten deadlier since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 38,824 traffic fatalities in 2020 - the most going back over a decade.

Experts attribute rising roadway fatalities to a number of causes - some related to the pandemic and some not. Still, as is the case every year, roadway fatalities are often the result of risky behaviors; speeding being among the most common. (Here is a look at the states where car deaths are increasing the most. )

Nationwide, 29% of traffic deaths - 11,258 in total - were related to speeding in 2020. This figure varies considerably from state to state, however, and in some parts of the country, speeding is a far bigger problem than in others.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed statistics from the NHTSA to identify the states where speeding kills the most people. States are ranked by the share of all traffic fatalities - including drivers, passengers, and pedestrians - that were related to speeding in 2020. Depending on the state, speeding accounts for anywhere from 9% of traffic deaths to nearly 50%.

Speed limits are set to reduce the likelihood and severity of traffic accidents. When drivers exceed posted speed limits, not only does the probability of an accident increase, but so too does the likelihood of serious injury or death in the event of an accident.

In most states, non-interstate arterials or highways - excluding freeways and expressways - account for the largest share of speed related traffic deaths. Speed limits on these types of roads typically range between 50 and 70 miles per hour - and the odds of a driver or passenger walking away from a collision at speeds greater than 70 miles per hour are slim.

Speeding can also reduce the control a motorist has over their vehicle. In several states, local roads, which are typically residential or commercial and have speed limits between 20 and 45 miles per hour, rank among the deadliest. Drivers who exceed the speed limits on these roads are less likely to be able to avoid pedestrians or cyclists. (Here is a look at the best cities for biking this year.)

Click here to see the states where speeding kills the most people.

Click here to read our detailed methodology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtsCM_0hr7OTfs00

50. Florida
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 285 (8.6% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 140 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 44 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 3,331

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bIDOS_0hr7OTfs00

49. Tennessee
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 187 (15.4% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 93 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 40 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,217

ALSO READ: The Deadliest States To Drive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WTFqE_0hr7OTfs00

48. Nebraska
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 39 (16.7% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 23 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 5 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 233

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDm7w_0hr7OTfs00

47. Mississippi
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 126 (16.8% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 60 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 43 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 752

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cUTbO_0hr7OTfs00

46. Iowa
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 61 (18.1% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 24 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 18 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 337

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eg12x_0hr7OTfs00

45. Kentucky
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 162 (20.8% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 72 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 45 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DtLFG_0hr7OTfs00

44. West Virginia
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 60 (22.5% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 25 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 14 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 267

ALSO READ: States Where Car Deaths Are Increasing the Most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T04OJ_0hr7OTfs00

43. Louisiana
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 189 (22.8% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 72 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 42 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 828

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FBXD1_0hr7OTfs00

42. Georgia
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 380 (22.8% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 161 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 83 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,664

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u27am_0hr7OTfs00

41. Oklahoma
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 156 (23.9% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 59 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 42 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 652

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ucaf5_0hr7OTfs00

40. Kansas
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 102 (23.9% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 41 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 29 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 426

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SicOl_0hr7OTfs00

39. New Jersey
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 142 (24.3% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 78 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 21 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 584

ALSO READ: States Where Work Zone Car Crashes Kill the Most People

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jZjd_0hr7OTfs00

38. Oregon
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 124 (24.4% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 72 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 32 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 508

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCDtV_0hr7OTfs00

37. Arkansas
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 164 (25.7% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 52 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 17 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 638

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuj7w_0hr7OTfs00

36. North Dakota
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 26 (26.0% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 16 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 4 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWl20_0hr7OTfs00

35. Utah
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 72 (26.1% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 41 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 13 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 276

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YYujj_0hr7OTfs00

34. Indiana
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 238 (26.5% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 117 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 46 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 897

ALSO READ: The Best Cities for Biking This Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VvNhX_0hr7OTfs00

33. Michigan
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 292 (26.9% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 122 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 61 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,084

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgCpF_0hr7OTfs00

32. Vermont
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 17 (27.4% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 8 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 4 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 62

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovfHT_0hr7OTfs00

31. Ohio
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 340 (27.6% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 128 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 93 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,230

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ta22o_0hr7OTfs00

30. Massachusetts
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 97 (28.3% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 50 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Urban interstates; 19 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 55-75 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 343

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lIeFr_0hr7OTfs00

29. Alabama
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 265 (28.4% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 107 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 95 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 934

ALSO READ: The Deadliest States To Drive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456faP_0hr7OTfs00

28. Delaware
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 33 (28.4% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 12 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 10 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 116

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tn1vx_0hr7OTfs00

27. Maine
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 47 (28.7% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 21 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 12 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 164

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40LybT_0hr7OTfs00

26. Maryland
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 163 (28.7% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 90 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 26 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 567

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SkTXa_0hr7OTfs00

25. Idaho
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 62 (29.0% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 35 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 15 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 214

24. Nevada
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 93 (29.3% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 51 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 28 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 317

ALSO READ: States Where Car Deaths Are Increasing the Most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PgOLt_0hr7OTfs00

23. South Dakota
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 42 (29.8% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 24 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Rural interstates; 7 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 55-75 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 141

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d4iBx_0hr7OTfs00

22. Washington
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 167 (29.8% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 58 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 40 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 560

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEUCo_0hr7OTfs00

21. Rhode Island
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 20 (29.9% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 13 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Urban interstates; 2 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 55-75 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 67

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e51mI_0hr7OTfs00

20. Virginia
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 260 (30.6% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 118 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 64 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 850

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38cPRT_0hr7OTfs00

19. Minnesota
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 122 (31.0% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 48 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 33 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 394

ALSO READ: States Where Work Zone Car Crashes Kill the Most People

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AEdIc_0hr7OTfs00

18. North Carolina
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 489 (31.8% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 172 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 137 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,538

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYcgd_0hr7OTfs00

17. California
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,228 (31.9% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 653 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 164 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 3,847

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GvncR_0hr7OTfs00

16. Connecticut
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 96 (32.5% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 53 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 14 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 295

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2Yjv_0hr7OTfs00

15. Wyoming
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 42 (33.1% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 17 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 16 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 127

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZuoW_0hr7OTfs00

14. Arizona
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 353 (33.5% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 168 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 68 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,054

ALSO READ: The Best Cities for Biking This Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l53CF_0hr7OTfs00

13. Wisconsin
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 216 (35.2% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 102 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 53 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 614

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZp64_0hr7OTfs00

12. New Hampshire
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 37 (35.6% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 17 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 16 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 104

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N8jo8_0hr7OTfs00

11. Alaska
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 23 (35.9% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 8 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 6 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 64

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdcXF_0hr7OTfs00

10. New York
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 378 (36.1% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 159 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 105 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,046

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukz6y_0hr7OTfs00

9. Texas
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,446 (37.3% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 676 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 310 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 3,874

ALSO READ: The Deadliest States To Drive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSvQR_0hr7OTfs00

8. Illinois
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 460 (38.5% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 216 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 84 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,194

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A5LuL_0hr7OTfs00

7. Montana
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 83 (39.0% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 33 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 19 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 213

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04BuTW_0hr7OTfs00

6. New Mexico
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 160 (40.2% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 79 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 34 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 398

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Io3fK_0hr7OTfs00

5. Pennsylvania
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 459 (40.7% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 186 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 99 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,129

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xykfz_0hr7OTfs00

4. Missouri
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 421 (42.7% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 199 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 83 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 987

ALSO READ: States Where Car Deaths Are Increasing the Most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdMQc_0hr7OTfs00

3. Hawaii
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 37 (43.5% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 34 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Urban interstates; 2 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 55-75 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 85

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJgwO_0hr7OTfs00

2. Colorado
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 287 (46.1% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 152 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Collector roads; 48 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 35-55 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 622

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kA7is_0hr7OTfs00

1. South Carolina
> Speeding-related traffic fatalities in 2020: 494 (46.4% of all traffic deaths)
> Deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Highways excl. expressways & interstates; 358 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 50-70 mph)
> 2nd deadliest road type for speeding-fatalities: Local roads; 46 speeding deaths (typical speed limit 20-45 mph)
> Total traffic fatalities in 2020: 1,064

Methodology

To identify the states where speeding kills the most people, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed traffic fatality statistics from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. States are ranked by the share of all traffic fatalities related to speeding. Fatality data includes pedestrians as well as drivers and passengers, and is for the year 2020.

We also reviewed data on speeding related fatalities by road type. Using NHTSA road classifications, we broke down road types into six different categories: 1.) rural interstates, 2.) urban interstates, 3.) Non-interstate freeways and expressways, 4.) Non-interstate minor arterials and other principal arterials - or, for the purposes of this story, highways excluding expressways & interstates, 5.) Non-interstate collectors, and 6.) Local roads, which are typically residential or commercial.

Typical speed limits for each road type are also from the NHTSA.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Stateline

Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States

More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
State
Hawaii State
24/7 Wall St.

Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Cities With the Most Murders so Far This Year

Over halfway through the year, preliminary data from police departments in major cities around the country is beginning to trickle in. Across over 90 large or historically high-crime U.S. cities with available data, a total of 5,371 homicides have been reported so far in 2022 – down slightly from 5,564 over the same period last […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#Traffic Accident#American#Nhtsa
KYW News Radio

10 rare pennies sell for $1.1M

When you factor in inflation, a collection of 10 pennies sold at auction this week would have had the buying power of $3.02 in today’s dollars back when they were minted at the turn of the 20th century. Their selling price was $1.1 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mashed

The State That Drinks The Most Alcohol Per Capita May Surprise You

You can walk into a swanky Manhattan bar during the night rush and order a Bloody Mary made with tomatoes and pure filtered vodka (via Eater). You could go into a dingy bar off the beaten path of some obscure North Dakota town and order an ice-cold Budweiser. No matter which state you go to, you can usually find refreshment in alcoholic libation. But which state, you may wonder, is known for loving alcohol a bit more than any other state?
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

136K+
Followers
88K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy