ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Prince Andrew to care for the queen's corgis

By Julia Jacobo
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bO96K_0hr7ONck00

A close member of the royal family will care for Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis, ABC News has learned.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, will look after the dogs after they return to live with him and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, at Royal Lodge in Berkshire, England, a source close to Prince Andrew told ABC News.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth's Corgis

Queen Elizabeth II's love for the breed began in 1933, when her father, then the Duke of York, gifted a Pembroke Welsh corgi, for the family. The future monarch then received Susan -- the first corgi of her own -- as an 18th birthday present in 1944. Susan would later accompany Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their honeymoon at Broadlands in Romsey in 1947.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VhC7N_0hr7ONck00
Nunn Syndication/Polaris - PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II walks with her corgis after having had lunch at Balmoral Castle, Aug. 24, 2008.

Elizabeth is believed to have owned more than 30 corgis descended from Susan throughout her lifetime. Some of the dogs included some corgi-dachshund mixes called "dorgis," which were conceived accidentally after one of Elizabeth's corgis mated with a dachshund owned by Princess Margaret.

MORE: A look at Queen Elizabeth's lifelong love of corgis

A pack of corgis soon became synonymous with the monarch and staples of the royal households.

"My corgis are family," the queen once said, according to Vanity Fair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebcLt_0hr7ONck00
Steve Parsons/Pool/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, at Royal Lodge, in Windsor, April 11, 2021.

Queen Elizabeth has been described by the American Kennel Club as "one of the most prolific and dedicated Pembroke Welsh Corgi breeders and ambassadors that the world has ever seen."

MORE: Queen Elizabeth live updates: Queen's coffin has left Balmoral

Elizabeth stopped breeding corgis this past decade to avoid the dogs outliving her, Monty Roberts, an adviser to the queen, told Vanity Fair in 2015. The last of the queen's purebred corgis, Willow, died in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mGI4_0hr7ONck00
Central Press/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II poses with her Corgis dog, Feb. 26 1970.

But Ferguson found the puppies later gifted to the queen by Prince Andrew following the hospitalization of Prince Philip in 2021.

Ferguson first bonded with the queen over dog walking and horse riding and continued that friendship even after her divorce from Prince Andrew. Royal Lodge is only a few miles from Windsor Castle, and the pair would walk the dogs in the area, the source said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h2Hko_0hr7ONck00
Steve Parsons/Pool/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II stroking Candy, her corgi dog, as she looks at a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees, in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, west of London in a photo released on Feb. 4, 2022.

ABC News' Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

Comments / 14

Von Weeks
2d ago

I'm sure Andrew will take good care of Queen Elizabeth's Corgis. They will mourn her death as well. Please be sure to treat them as your Mother would. blessings.

Reply
9
Hope Lucier
2d ago

The thing is is that last time I read information about a year ago or 2 she decided that she was no longer going to breed the correct is anymore she decided to leave off with that and so it was best that she did and that Andrew is got a good job to have and it's a nice one and I can tell you this much he will take care of him as she took care of them and I know that he will do a good enough job

Reply
6
Annah
2d ago

I would love to have one of those Corgis pups . Beautiful dog

Reply
14
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Roberts
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Queen Elizabeth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Uk#Dog#The Duchess Of York#Royal Lodge#Vanity Fair#Getty Images Photo
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death

A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York to take on Queen’s corgis

The Duke of York and his ex-wife will look after the Queen’s beloved corgis following her death.A spokeswoman for Andrew said he and Sarah, Duchess of York will take on Muick and Sandy – two dogs the late monarch received as gifts from her son.The Queen owned more than 30 corgis during her reign and was known for her love of the breed.In early 2021, she was given two new puppies, one dorgi and one corgi, as a gift by Andrew while staying at Windsor during lockdown.The puppies kept the monarch entertained while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital...
ANIMALS
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Admitted To Meghan Markle He ‘Lost’ His Dad During Their Exit From Royal Family

Meghan Markle revealed that her husband Prince Harry felt that tabloids put a strain on his relationship with his father Prince Charles in a new interview with The Cut, published on Monday, August 29. After discussing her own strained relationship with her father Thomas, Meghan, 41, opened up about how Harry, 37, felt when they were in the process of stepping down from their royal duties.
TENNIS
ABC News

ABC News

826K+
Followers
177K+
Post
467M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy