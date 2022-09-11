ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Give the people real democracy!': Jedward call for the monarchy to be abolished as Charles becomes king... after pair were slammed for 'insensitive' tweets about the Queen

By Codie Bullen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jedward have called for the monarchy to be abolished just days after Charles became king as a result of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The former X Factor duo, 30, took to Twitter on Saturday to voice their opinion and asked the new king to 'give the people real democracy'.

It comes just days after the Irish twins - whose real names are John and Edward Grimes - were criticised for sharing 'insensitive' comments about the Queen's health before she passed away.

Despite the recent backlash, Jedward set out to create more outrage as they penned: 'Abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVlpO_0hr7OKyZ00
Opinion: Jedward have called for the monarchy to be abolished just days after Charles became king as a result of Queen Elizabeth II's death

They followed up with a second tweet which read: 'King Charles should hand back the six Irish counties on his visit to Northern Ireland – No war! Just words! It's time,'

The brothers were inundated with responses from the public who were unimpressed with their stance.

One follower wrote: 'Any chance you two could just be quiet? It is not Ireland's place to call for the abolishment of the monarchy of another country. What about Andorra, Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n01pC_0hr7OKyZ00
Honest: The Irish twins - whose real names are John and Edward Grimes - took to Twitter on Saturday to voice their opinion and asked the new king to 'give the people real democracy'

Other outraged Twitter users added: 'British affairs are nothing to do with the Republic of Ireland or Planet Jedward so do one'; 'What has this got to do with Ireland and YOU?';

'The monarch doesn't 'rule' in that sense of the word. We are a democracy!'; 'Guys your embarrassing yourselves now enough enough!'; 'Whoever is babysitting these two clowns needs to be reprimanded.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QRlFD_0hr7OKyZ00
'Abolish the monarchy!': Jedward voiced an opposition to the monarchy in the wake of the Queen’s death

Another outraged user posted: 'I do hope you don’t mean that and this is some pathetic excuse to get clicks . I’m Irish and I don’t think you have any say in what the uk want. Expected better boys.'

'Luckily you're Irish lads, so you don't have a monarchy to abolish! Chill!,' another added.

The monarch's death was confirmed on Thursday evening as a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: 'The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow'.

The Queen's son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III, as the world grieves his mother, Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEUEb_0hr7OKyZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tgR9m_0hr7OKyZ00
Backlash: The brothers were inundated with tweets from people who were unimpressed with their stance

Jedward's posts come just days after the pair came under fire on social media for sharing 'insensitive' comments about the Queen's health after it was revealed doctors are 'concerned' for her health.

On Thursday the pair took to Twitter to speculate about the Queen's condition in a set of tweets deemed 'not appropriate' by enraged followers.

All Her Majesty's children had rushed to Balmoral today after doctors became 'concerned' for her health. Hours later she died, surrounded by her family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgkAs_0hr7OKyZ00
Under fire: The former X Factor duo, 30, were criticised for sharing 'insensitive' comments about the Queen 's health before she passed away

In one tweet, they joked new Prime Minister Liz Truss 'must have done something' on her visit to see the Queen at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday - referencing Her Majesty's decline in health.

Their first tweet read: 'The Queen is Dead?'

The twins then posted another, which said: 'Liz Truss must have done something on that visit to the Queen!'

Furious Twitter users were quick to pile on the criticism as they slammed the musicians for their 'really not funny' and 'inappropriate' comments.

They fumed that Jedward should be 'ashamed of themselves' and argued it was not the time for 'sassy jokes' as people flocked to condemn the brothers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EmIDA_0hr7OKyZ00
'Not appropriate': The Irish twins took to Twitter on Thursday to speculate about the Queen's health in a set of tweets deemed 'not appropriate' by enraged followers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174NDg_0hr7OKyZ00
'Really not funny': In one tweet, they joked new Prime Minister Liz Truss 'must have done something' on her visit to see the Queen at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday

The Queen's death will see Britain and her Commonwealth realms enter into a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

And as her son accedes to the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70-year reign that saw her reach her Platinum Jubilee this year - a landmark unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch.

Charles, the King, said: 'The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

'We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

'During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.'

