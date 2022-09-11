Report: Steelers Expected to Sit QB Pickett for Entire Rookie Season

It’s Mitchell Trubisky time in Pittsburgh.

As the Steelers kick off the 2022 season on Sunday, Mitchell Trubisky is the team’s starter for a Week 1 matchup against the Bengals. And according to a new report, the former No. 2 pick will get the opportunity to line up under center not only against Cincinnati, but for the entire year.

On Fox NFL Sunday , Jay Glazer reported rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to sit through the entire 2022 season in order to acclimate to the NFL. As a result, Trubisky is the Steelers clear top option for the time being.

“According to Mike Tomlin, this has always been Mitch Trubisky’s team,” Glazer said. “I know a lot of fans said Kenny Pickett as he started playing well in the preseason maybe he has a chance. That has not been the plan there in Pittsburgh.

“I talked to Mike again this morning and he said this is Mitch Trubisky’s team. His plan is to sit Kenny Pickett all season long, and just let him sit and learn in his rookie season.”

The Steelers selected Pickett with the No. 20 pick in the 2022 NFL draft out Pittsburgh following a sensational fifth year in college. The 24-year-old threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns to power the Panthers to an ACC championship.

Trubisky was drafted with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft out of North Carolina by the Bears but only played there for four seasons. He signed a one-year deal with the Bills in 2021 where he served as Josh Allen’s backup before signing with Pittsburgh in March.

