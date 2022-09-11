ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Report: Steelers Expected to Sit QB Pickett for Entire Rookie Season

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQQI2_0hr7OGRf00

It’s Mitchell Trubisky time in Pittsburgh.

As the Steelers kick off the 2022 season on Sunday, Mitchell Trubisky is the team’s starter for a Week 1 matchup against the Bengals. And according to a new report, the former No. 2 pick will get the opportunity to line up under center not only against Cincinnati, but for the entire year.

On Fox NFL Sunday , Jay Glazer reported rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to sit through the entire 2022 season in order to acclimate to the NFL. As a result, Trubisky is the Steelers clear top option for the time being.

“According to Mike Tomlin, this has always been Mitch Trubisky’s team,” Glazer said. “I know a lot of fans said Kenny Pickett as he started playing well in the preseason maybe he has a chance. That has not been the plan there in Pittsburgh.

“I talked to Mike again this morning and he said this is Mitch Trubisky’s team. His plan is to sit Kenny Pickett all season long, and just let him sit and learn in his rookie season.”

The Steelers selected Pickett with the No. 20 pick in the 2022 NFL draft out Pittsburgh following a sensational fifth year in college. The 24-year-old threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns to power the Panthers to an ACC championship.

Trubisky was drafted with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft out of North Carolina by the Bears but only played there for four seasons. He signed a one-year deal with the Bills in 2021 where he served as Josh Allen’s backup before signing with Pittsburgh in March.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Pittsburgh Steelers coverage, go to All Steelers .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Glazer
Person
Rob Gronkowski
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Sunday Night News

Sunday night marks the first game of the regular season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a report from PEOPLE, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback won't be in attendance. PEOPLE reports that supermodel Gisele Bundchen will not be attending the Bucs' first game of...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll

The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#Bengals#Rams#American Football#Entire Rookie Season#Fox
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski gets 100% real on Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title chances

Rob Gronkowski spent his last two seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so naturally he may have some bias when picking them as his Super Bowl bets for the 2022 season. However, the former star tight end has actually a pretty good reason for believing that the Buccaneers have what it takes […] The post Rob Gronkowski gets 100% real on Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title chances appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
DALLAS, TX
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

97K+
Followers
39K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy