Oprah Winfrey Sparkles in Sequined Gown and Silver Heels at the Toronto International Film Festival

Oprah Winfrey chose to make a sparkly statement at the “Sidney” premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

The Emmy Award-winning talk show host arrived at the premiere in a silver gown covered entirely in sparkly sequins. Her long-sleeved number featured a collared button-up silhouette, complete with a sweeping floor-length skirt. Winfrey completed her outfit with her signature round-framed glasses, as well as elegant diamond rings and drop earrings.

When it came to shoes, Winfrey opted for a coordinating set of darker metallic silver heels . Her style featured sharp pointed toes, complete with small studded accents across their front. Though her heels weren’t visible, the pair’s base could have ranged from block or stiletto heels to flat soles. The style provided a monochrome finish to Winfrey’s outfit, while simultaneously creating a head-to-toe statement as well.

The 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) celebrates the art of Canadian cinema. Held from September 8-18, this year’s Festival features a diverse lineup of films, including “The Woman King,” “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” “The Fabelmans,” “My Policeman,” “Bros” and “Butcher’s Crossing.” The occasion also includes the TIFF Industry Conference, which features panels with different industry members and celebrities on the business and art of filmmaking.

