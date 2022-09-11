ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Elderly man shot to death by ex-girlfriend after fight in SE Houston

HOUSTON - Police are investigating how a fight between two exes in southeast Houston led to a deadly shooting. Officials were called to a home in the 100 block of Wrinkler Dr. near Telephone Rd around 4 p.m. Tuesday. That's when responding investigators at the scene found an unidentified man, 73, with a fatal gunshot wound.
cw39.com

Innocent woman shot in drive-by shooting in Fifth Ward, police say

HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was hit by gunfire during a drive-by shooting, police said. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in a Fifth Ward neighborhood at the 5300 block of Margarita Street. Houston police say a young woman was at home in her...
fox26houston.com

Man, 33, found shot on side of Houston road, dies at hospital

HOUSTON - A man who was found shot on the side of the road in southwest Houston later died at the hospital, police say. The shooting was reported around 9:40 p.m. Monday in the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen Blvd. Police say the 33-year-old man had multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses...
Click2Houston.com

Man shot, killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, according to Houston police. It happened in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road near Bingle Road at around 9:40 p.m. According to police, witnesses told responding...
KHOU

Man’s body found in Buffalo Bayou on Houston's east side

HOUSTON — A man’s body was found Tuesday in the Buffalo Bayou, HPD said on Twitter. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Navigation Boulevard near North York Street on the east side of Houston. HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when...
Click2Houston.com

Man found dead inside Friendswood home identified

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Police have identified the man who was found dead inside of a Friendswood home on Monday. This comes after officers asked for the public’s help with finding a vehicle they believe may be connected to the death of the man. Police believe the person of...
fox26houston.com

7-vehicle crash reported in Harris County, officials on scene

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County officials are on the scene of a major crash involving seven vehicles. According to Donald Wine, Harris County Sheriff's Office Patrol Captain for District 4, the crash occurred on Highway 6 North in front of the Home Depot just after 8 p.m. A total...
