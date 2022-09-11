Read full article on original website
Man found shot to death on Winkler Drive in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday in southeast Houston, according to police. Authorities said the shooting happened along Winkler Drive near the intersection of Telephone Road. KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube.
fox26houston.com
Elderly man shot to death by ex-girlfriend after fight in SE Houston
HOUSTON - Police are investigating how a fight between two exes in southeast Houston led to a deadly shooting. Officials were called to a home in the 100 block of Wrinkler Dr. near Telephone Rd around 4 p.m. Tuesday. That's when responding investigators at the scene found an unidentified man, 73, with a fatal gunshot wound.
cw39.com
Innocent woman shot in drive-by shooting in Fifth Ward, police say
HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was hit by gunfire during a drive-by shooting, police said. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in a Fifth Ward neighborhood at the 5300 block of Margarita Street. Houston police say a young woman was at home in her...
Click2Houston.com
Security guard shot, killed at Club Onyx by suspect fighting over girlfriend, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating what led to the fatal shooting of a security guard at Club Onyx Wednesday. Police were called to the club, which is located at 3113 Bering Dr., around 3:12 a.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they...
fox26houston.com
Man, 33, found shot on side of Houston road, dies at hospital
HOUSTON - A man who was found shot on the side of the road in southwest Houston later died at the hospital, police say. The shooting was reported around 9:40 p.m. Monday in the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen Blvd. Police say the 33-year-old man had multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses...
Click2Houston.com
Arrest made in 2014 murders of 4 family members, including 2 children, executed at NW Harris County home, authorities say
HOUSTON – An arrest has been made eight years after a family of four was murdered inside their home in northwest Harris County. Feng Lu, 58, has been charged with capital murder in the killings of the Sun family. He was arrested Sunday in San Francisco, California. On Jan....
fox26houston.com
Police arrest murder suspect from 2014 Cypress cold case murders of Sun family
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials say 58-year-old Feng Lu, was taken to the San Mateo County Jail in California, where he’s being held pending extradition back to Texas. Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers spoke with FOX 26 about the arrest in the 2014 cold case. "We knew who this...
Click2Houston.com
Man convicted in 2019 road rage shooting that left 2 toddlers severely burned after fireworks inside truck ignite, prosecutors say
HOUSTON – A man who shot into a vehicle in an incident of road rage, which prosecutors said sparked a fire that left two toddlers severely burned in 2019, has been convicted in the crime. On Monday, Bayron J. Rivera, 21, was convicted on two counts of aggravated assault...
fox26houston.com
Houston officers find stolen SUV linked to homicide, take 3 into custody: HPD
HOUSTON - Houston police say a stolen SUV linked to a homicide in Montgomery County was recovered early Tuesday morning, and three people were taken into custody. Around 2 a.m., officers near E Little York and Airline Drive came across the gold Chevy SUV. According to police, when officers ran...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, according to Houston police. It happened in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road near Bingle Road at around 9:40 p.m. According to police, witnesses told responding...
Man’s body found in Buffalo Bayou on Houston's east side
HOUSTON — A man’s body was found Tuesday in the Buffalo Bayou, HPD said on Twitter. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Navigation Boulevard near North York Street on the east side of Houston. HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when...
Click2Houston.com
Man found dead inside Friendswood home identified
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Police have identified the man who was found dead inside of a Friendswood home on Monday. This comes after officers asked for the public’s help with finding a vehicle they believe may be connected to the death of the man. Police believe the person of...
fox26houston.com
Apparent unmarked gravesite found on Harris County family's land; authorities seek information
BARRETT, Texas - Authorities are looking for information about an apparently unmarked gravesite that a Harris County property owner discovered on her land. According to the sheriff’s office, a family purchased an acre-and-a-half of land in the 500 block of Barrett Road, next to the Barrett Station Evergreen Cemetery, in March 2021.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Anthony Hipp? Family seeks help in identifying suspects tied to deadly shooting on Christmas Eve in Katy area
HOUSTON, Texas – The family of a man shot and killed in the Katy area on Christmas Eve is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division. On Dec. 24, 2021, Anthony Hipp was shot and killed...
fox26houston.com
Houston man who led chase with baby in vehicle in custody after SWAT standoff: police
HOUSTON - A man who led officers on a pursuit with a baby in his vehicle was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff early Monday morning, Houston police say. The incident began around 1:20 a.m. when officers responded to a report of an assault in the 8800 block of JC Oaks Circle.
Man found shot to death in Westchase apartment while visiting friends, Houston police say
Investigators said the victim did not live at the apartment complex and was visiting his friends.
fox26houston.com
7-vehicle crash reported in Harris County, officials on scene
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County officials are on the scene of a major crash involving seven vehicles. According to Donald Wine, Harris County Sheriff's Office Patrol Captain for District 4, the crash occurred on Highway 6 North in front of the Home Depot just after 8 p.m. A total...
Suspect accused of assaulting wife had his baby with him during chase and SWAT standoff, HPD says
The man is accused of coming home after drinking and hitting his wife, police said. He led officers on a 15-minute chase before SWAT officers were called to get him out of the vehicle.
Click2Houston.com
2 teens injured in crash on SH-99 in NW Harris County while driving to homecoming, sheriff says
HOUSTON – Two teenagers have both been transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on SH-99 in west Harris County Monday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The crash was reported on SH-99 just south of Bridgeland Creek Parkway around 6 p.m. The teens were allegedly...
everythinglubbock.com
Man shot by Liberty County deputy after incident at Gulfgate Mall restaurant, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man is dead after an deputy-involved shooting near a restaurant in Gulfgate Mall on Sunday night. Houston police say a man was escorted out of the restaurant as it was closing at 11:00 p.m. The man left the area and returned with a tire iron in his hand.
