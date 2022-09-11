ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

How a railroad strike could send food prices soaring

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Karl Evers-Hillstrom
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZWZ7_0hr7N8Qt00

( The Hill ) – The nation’s supply of food could take a hit if railroad workers go on strike, driving up prices at the grocery store and limiting U.S. grain exports to countries facing famine.

As soon as next week, 115,000 freight rail workers could walk out if they cannot reach a new contract with railroads, potentially shutting down the national rail network that transports 20 percent of all grain shipments.

While unions say they want to avert a strike, and Congress has the power to block it, the U.S. food sector is rattled by the prospect of a national railroad shutdown in the middle of peak harvest season.

A ‘devastating ripple effect’

Even a short-lived interruption “would create a devastating ripple effect” on the nation’s fragile supply chains, said Lee Sanders, senior vice president of government relations and public affairs at the American Bakers Association.

“Rail-dependent facilities would be unable to receive materials and ingredients, and millions of Americans a day would be unable to receive the baked goods they rely on to feed themselves, their families, and communities,” she said.

A railroad shutdown in mid-September would quickly overwhelm grain storage facilities, leaving farmers with few options to store their crops and boosting the chance of spoilage. Many grain processors would shut down, raising the price of bread and other common items, while farmers would be saddled with huge crop quantities and lower commodity prices.

“It’s kind of a double whammy when you hit both the beginning and the end of the supply chain,” said Max Fisher, chief economist at the National Grain and Feed Association.

Freight railroads also carry roughly half of fertilizer, and farmers can’t afford delays, according to a Wednesday letter to congressional leaders from The Fertilizer Institute.

“If farmers do not receive fertilizer, it results in lower crop yields, higher food prices, and more inflation for consumers,” Corey Rosenbusch, the group’s CEO, told lawmakers.

Soaring food costs — which agricultural groups blame partially on existing railroad disruptions — have hit American families particularly hard. Grocery prices rose 13.1 percent over the last year ending in July, the largest annual increase in more than four decades, according to Labor Department data.

There typically isn’t a backup plan for crops that are transported by rail, particularly when the trucking industry is already struggling to keep pace with demand. The same goes for coal, crude oil, steel, lumber, car parts and other items frequently loaded onto freight trains.

A nationwide railroad work stoppage would cost the U.S. economy more than $2 billion per day and cause shipping containers to stack up at ports, according to estimates from the Association of American Railroads.

Grain exports and global food security

Because roughly one-third of U.S. grain exports travel by rail, a work stoppage would also cut down on America’s ability to ship food to foreign nations, particularly those in East Africa and the Middle East that face a risk of famine following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A coalition of food and agricultural groups, including the American Farm Bureau Federation, urged lawmakers on Thursday to block a freight rail strike, warning that it would have “devastating consequences” for global food security.

“Congress must be willing to act to ensure our farmers and ranchers can continue to help feed the world,” the groups wrote in a letter to the top lawmakers on transportation committees.

The United Nations estimates that the number of people facing acute food insecurity has risen from 145 million to 345 million since 2019, and 50 million people in 45 countries are nearing famine.

Russia blocked off Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea at the onset of the invasion, cutting off nations that rely on Ukraine to provide large shipments of grain and cooking oil.

The warring countries signed a deal to open up Black Sea shipments in July, but Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday criticized the agreement, prompting fears that he could abandon it entirely.

What lies ahead

U.S. rail workers could legally strike as soon as Sept. 16 after the White House-appointed Presidential Emergency Board (PEB) released recommendations last month meant to bring railroads and unions closer to a deal.

Five unions have reached tentative agreements with railroads on a new contract based on the PEB recommendations, which call for 24 percent raises over five years and back pay but don’t address workers’ concerns about grueling hours and limited time off .

The bulk of rail workers belong to unions that haven’t struck a deal. And a recent online survey from grassroots group Railroad Workers United found that more than 9 in 10 railroad workers would vote to reject the PEB recommendations and go on strike.

If workers vote for a strike, Congress would likely intervene to block it. They could then vote to fast-track a new contract. Railroads, retailers, growers and other industries are largely urging lawmakers to simply implement the terms laid out by the PEB.

Still, some business groups are worried about the prospect of a slow congressional response to a rail walkout, driven either by lawmakers’ inexperience with the issue or political games ahead of the midterms.

The Biden administration, eager to avoid more economic disruption just before November, is pushing unions and railroads to secure an agreement before the issue comes before Congress. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh joined a negotiation session Wednesday before the National Mediation Board.

“We are confident the parties will make every effort to negotiate in good faith toward a mutually acceptable solution, and we urge both sides to do so promptly,” a White House official said in an email.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Gas prices could spike again this winter, Yellen warns

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday warned that gas prices may spike again this winter. Yellen told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” that gas prices could rise due to the European Union largely halting Russian oil purchases this winter and banning provision of services that allow Russia to ship oil by tanker. […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WJTV 12

Brookhaven woman killed in shooting while driving

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brookhaven woman was killed during a shooting while she was driving her vehicle. The Daily Leader reported the shooting happened on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around midnight on Tuesday, September 13. Police said the victim, 44-year-old Mashonna S. Dunnigan, was found inside her vehicle with an apparent gunshot […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
WJTV 12

DUI suspect found unconscious with car in drive, baby in backseat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after he was found unconscious inside his vehicle with a one-year-old in the backseat, police say. On Friday, police located Nicholas Williams, 28, slumped over behind the wheel of a Hyundai Elantra at the intersection of Walnut Grove and Holmes just before midnight. A one-year-old child was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Man wanted for murder at Village Apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in connection a murder that happened at an apartment complex in Jackson in August. Officer Sam Brown said Jacoby Henson is wanted for the deadly shooting that happened at The Village Apartments on Sunday, August 21. Police said Antonyo Esco, 18, and other occupants were sitting inside […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Food Prices#Food Security#U S Economy#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Commodity#Congress#Americans
WJTV 12

Woman accused of embezzling from Vicksburg Pizza Hut

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested for embezzlement for allegedly taking money from a Vicksburg Pizza Hut. Police said Jazzlyn Parker, 23, was arrested on Friday, September 9 and charged with embezzlement. According to investigators, Parker took money from the restaurant on Pemberton Square Boulevard. Police said a total of $6,785.25 was missing […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man arrested for shooting at mother

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said the man who was wanted for shooting at his mother has been arrested. Police said Cedrick Moffett, Jr., 28, was arrested on Monday by authorities in Louisville. Investigators said Moffett fired a weapon at his mother on September 7. She was grazed by a bullet during the domestic-related […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJTV 12

Police: Woman stole $20K in goods from Target

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman is wanted for allegedly stealing almost $20,000 in merchandise from Target in Hattiesburg. Police said Katelynn Hardy, 28, of Sumrall, is wanted on five charges of felony shoplifting. They said the goods were stolen in multiple instances recently. Anyone with information about her location can call the Hattiesburg Police […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

William “Polo” Edwards pleads not guilty to murder

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing Better Society Founder Bobby Davis pled not guilty in the case. William “Polo” Edwards appeared in court on Tuesday, September 13. He was previously indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County on Friday, August 26. Investigators said […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Driver killed, passenger injured in Jones County crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating after a driver was killed and a passenger was injured during a crash in Jones County. The crash happened on Pleasant Grove Road at the intersection of Hardy Hodge Road around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the vehicle left […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Louisiana rape suspect arrested at Jackson hotel

Warning: A picture in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a Louisiana rape suspect on Monday. According to Officer Sam Brown, 23-year-old Ramon Stevenson was hiding out in Jackson at a local hotel. Warrants were issued for Stevenson from Lincoln Parish. Brown […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy