Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NebraskaTV
Big Red Rundown: Nebraska introduces new interim head coach
LINCOLN, Neb. — New interim head coach Mickey Joseph was introduced the media on Tuesday morning. Joseph who has over 30-years of coaching experience said he was ready for this moment. "I've got the opportunity to be under a lot of coaches, a lot of really good head coaches...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska suffers first loss to No. 9 Stanford
LINCOLN, Neb. — The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team dropped its first match of the season to No. 9 Stanford Tuesday night, 3-1 (25-27, 22-25, 25-19, 25-27) in front of 8,385 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.The Huskers fell to 7-1, while Stanford improved to 5-2 on the season. Madi Kubik headlined Nebraska’s efforts, producing team highs in both kills with 13 (.231) and digs, tallying 15. Whitney Lauenstein added 11 kills of her own with seven digs and three blocks and two aces, and Lindsay Krause chipped in nine kills with two blocks.
NebraskaTV
Money Matters: Avoid tech support scams
OMAHA, Neb. — The Better Business Bureau has received reports of tech support scams pop up in the region recently. They offer these tips to help avoid getting scammed:. Never open attachments or links in emails from unknown senders. Never give strangers remote access to your computer. Avoid clicking...
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Two dead after multi-vehicle crash east of Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two people are dead after a crash just east of Grand Island Sunday. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said that a three-vehicle accident happened around 6:50 p.m. 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on Highway 30. The sheriff's office said 18 year old Brady Buechter,...
Comments / 0