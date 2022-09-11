ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspended, Uninsured Rockland Driver Cited In Bergenfield Ambulance Crash In Teaneck

A motorist from Rockland County was driving on a suspended license without insurance when her car rammed a Bergenfield ambulance in Teaneck, police said. The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps driver, 52, told police he was headed north on River Road near the entrance to eastbound Route 4 shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, when the driver of a Mercedes C43 tried to make a sudden lane change.
PIX11

2 men shot in the Bronx, police say

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) – Two men were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Monday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was at East 201st Street and Decatur Avenue around 3 p.m., NYPD officials said. One man was shot in the arm and groin, and the other man was shot in the right […]
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in 12th Avenue shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on 12th Avenue late Monday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 28-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 12th Avenue and Carroll Street at around 5:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
NJ.com

Four people shot overnight in two Jersey City incidents

Four people were shot in two separate incidents hours apart in Jersey City overnight. A 33-year-old man and a juvenile were shot just before midnight Saturday, one on Bergen Avenue, between Bramhall and Lexington avenues; and the other around the corner on Lexington, police said in radio transmissions. Both injuries...
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man, 33, dies after attempting to rob pair at gunpoint in Staten Island’s Eltingville section

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man in his early 30s who attempted to rob a pair of men in Eltingville early Sunday morning later died after a physical confrontation, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a gunpoint robbery in progress at Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place just before 2 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
therealdeal.com

Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County

A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.
