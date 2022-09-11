Read full article on original website
7 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash involving NJ Transit bus, cops say
Seven people were hospitalized with “complaints of pain” Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a New Jersey Transit bus moments after it collided with another car at a busy Newark intersection, officials said. The crash took place shortly before 7:40 a.m at the corner of South Orange Avenue...
Newark Airport evacuated: Terminal C closed as bomb disposal squad on scene
PASSENGERS were evacuated from Newark Airport's Terminal C on Saturday afternoon after a '"suspicious package" sparked a major security threat. A stop was put on all flights but passengers remained in the dark about the cause of the evacuation. The panicked passengers were continually live tweeting about the emergency evacuation,...
Pedestrian struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Bergen County is ID’d
Authorities have identified the pedestrian stuck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train Monday near the Westwood station as an 88-year-old woman. Cecile Archer, of Westwood, was hit by a Pascack Valley line train at 9:47 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue, a New Jersey Transit spokesman said.
Suspended, Uninsured Rockland Driver Cited In Bergenfield Ambulance Crash In Teaneck
A motorist from Rockland County was driving on a suspended license without insurance when her car rammed a Bergenfield ambulance in Teaneck, police said. The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps driver, 52, told police he was headed north on River Road near the entrance to eastbound Route 4 shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, when the driver of a Mercedes C43 tried to make a sudden lane change.
Person struck and killed by NJ Transit train, officials say
A pedestrian was stuck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train on Monday near the station in Bergen County, authorities said. The person was hit by a Pascack Valley line train at 9:47 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue in Westwood, according to a spokesman. The...
Jersey City man jumps in bay, but can’t elude Bayonne police
A Jersey City man who jumped into the Newark Bay in an attempt to elude Bayonne police has been charged with multiple offenses after police found the car he was using had been reported stolen. Victor M. Casado-Antuna, 23, was taken into custody at 12:44 a.m. Saturday from the area...
Thief robs Bronx Rite Aid, pepper sprays security guard
A thief robbed a Bronx Rite Aid store and pepper sprayed a security guard in the process, authorities said.
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway: State Police
There was a serious crash involving an overturned car on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The one-car crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 local lanes northbound north of Exit 109 — Route 520 in Middletown, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. New...
2 men shot in the Bronx, police say
JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) – Two men were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Monday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was at East 201st Street and Decatur Avenue around 3 p.m., NYPD officials said. One man was shot in the arm and groin, and the other man was shot in the right […]
Paterson man hurt in 12th Avenue shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on 12th Avenue late Monday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 28-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 12th Avenue and Carroll Street at around 5:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
Woman who's reportedly a retired NYPD officer strangles mom, 74, at SI home
A woman faces a murder charge after strangling her mother during a fight at their home on Staten Island over the weekend, police said Wednesday.
Police: Man arrested at Secaucus hotel for shoving child to the ground as form of discipline
A man was arrested at a Secaucus hotel on Friday afternoon for admitting to shoving one of his children to the ground as a form of discipline, police said. On Friday at approximately 12:18 p.m., Secaucus police responded to the Red Roof Inn located at 15 Meadowlands Parkway on a report of a welfare check, Chief Dennis Miller said in a statement.
Four people shot overnight in two Jersey City incidents
Four people were shot in two separate incidents hours apart in Jersey City overnight. A 33-year-old man and a juvenile were shot just before midnight Saturday, one on Bergen Avenue, between Bramhall and Lexington avenues; and the other around the corner on Lexington, police said in radio transmissions. Both injuries...
Bloomfield man stole cell phone, police say. He didn’t think rest of the plan through
A Bloomfield man was arrested Sunday after he stole a cell phone at a Hoboken fast food restaurant, answered the victim’s call and then waited nearby as police showed up to arrest him, Hoboken police said. Apparently Matthew Soler, 28, of Bloomfield, didn’t think this scheme through. He...
What we know about Staten Island man, 33, who died after trying to commit robbery on Eltingville street
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 33-year-old man who died after allegedly trying to rob two individuals in Eltingville had a checked past that included a stint in state prison and more than two dozen arrests, law-enforcement sources told the Advance/SILive.com. Robert Compton of Annadale died after he approached two...
NYPD: Man, 33, dies after attempting to rob pair at gunpoint in Staten Island’s Eltingville section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man in his early 30s who attempted to rob a pair of men in Eltingville early Sunday morning later died after a physical confrontation, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a gunpoint robbery in progress at Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place just before 2 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County
A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.
Morris County Man Broke Apart Illegal Assault Rifle, Stashed It With Family: Police
A Morris County man tried to hide an illegal assault rifle from police by breaking it down and giving different parts to each of his family members, authorities said. The Washington Township Police Department received reports that a Long Valley man illegally possessed an assault rifle on Thursday, Sept. 8, the department said in a release on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
