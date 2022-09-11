PHOTOS: Hattiesburg’s 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – On Sunday, September 11, Americans remember the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost 21 years ago in the 9/11 terror attacks.

Leaders with the City of Hattiesburg, the Hattiesburg Fire Department and the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center joined with members of the community for an annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony.

(Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

