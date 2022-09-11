ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

PHOTOS: Hattiesburg’s 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – On Sunday, September 11, Americans remember the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost 21 years ago in the 9/11 terror attacks.

Biden honors 9/11 victims, vows commitment to thwart terror

Leaders with the City of Hattiesburg, the Hattiesburg Fire Department and the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center joined with members of the community for an annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44vQkd_0hr7N0N500
    (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opy5z_0hr7N0N500
    (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tmi4M_0hr7N0N500
    (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Czj5a_0hr7N0N500
    (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k3Jyw_0hr7N0N500
    (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35K7Cg_0hr7N0N500
    (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34LXmE_0hr7N0N500
    (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0et8Py_0hr7N0N500
    (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2olXMy_0hr7N0N500
    (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bUu2I_0hr7N0N500
    (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36nmMD_0hr7N0N500
    (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWFRU_0hr7N0N500
    (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nuYDh_0hr7N0N500
    (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJ95p_0hr7N0N500
    (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjUFa_0hr7N0N500
    (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)
Community Policy