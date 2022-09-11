Read full article on original website
Holiday Rockband Trans-Siberian Orchestra makes their way to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the holidays start making their way through the end of this year, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra will have a stop in Spokane to help ring in the season. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) specializes in rock opera music. The group started as a project in 1996 between long-time collaborators Paul O'Neill, Robert Kinkel, Jon Oliva and Al Pitrelli. The four set out to make rock music for the holidays. Since its creation, the band has sold over 10 million albums worldwide and become a holiday staple since its creation.
Jo Koy's next comedy tour makes a stop in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Comedian Jo Koy's comedy tour, World Tour, is coming to Spokane's First Interstate Center for the Arts on Feb. 2, 2023. An internationally acclaimed comedian with four Netflix specials under his belt, Jo Koy has delighted audiences from Seattle to the Philippines. His brand of relatable family-based humor has given him a reputation for saying all the things the ordinary person can't say to their family members - but to an audience of thousands.
Yakima Herald Republic
Spokane Valley bull rider starts long haul to recovery after a rodeo fall, broken neck
At a Friday night peak event, Connor "Hubba" Hagerty held on for 8 seconds with a high score for a win in the Aug. 19 bull-riding contest at the Pend Oreille County Fair & Rodeo. When Hagerty moved to get off the bull, that's when everything went horribly wrong. The...
‘A shock to everybody’: West Hills neighbors frustrated with Finch Arboretum vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors are worried about vulgar graffiti at a West Spokane park after the Finch Arboretum was hit hard. People who live nearby found the graffiti early Saturday morning and immediately started filing reports. On Monday, the Woodland Center looked a lot better, but neighbors are worried something like this could happen again. “It came as a shock...
KXLY
Showers, thunderstorms and smoke in the forecast tonight! – Kris
You might not have been able to tell, but the Air Quality Index in Spokane is slowly improving. It’s trending toward the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” range on Tuesday night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through late tonight into Wednesday morning. Those storms will jump-start even more dramatic improvements in our smoky air! In addition, shifting winds overnight will also clean out some of the smoke. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday morning. Sunnier but still hazy conditions will develop in the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-70s. An AIR QUALITY ALERT for the area continues.
FOX 28 Spokane
Rathdrum man wins Bassmaster Angler of the Year
RATHDRUM, Idaho – A Rathdrum fisherman recently came home as the Bassmaster Angler of the Year. It’s a pro tournament that started back in 2006. Brandon Palaniuk has been fishing ever since he could remember. “There’s even photo evidence of me holding a rod and reel when I...
KHQ Right Now
You can see it and smell it: the smoke is sticking around for the next few days in Spokane
You can still smell the smoke late Sunday night in Spokane, as air quality is still in the unhealthy range, and is set to continue throughout the beginning of the work week. These uncomfortable conditions will continue well into Monday and Tuesday in the Inland Northwest, as well as the rest of Washington and neighboring states. A clear up and cool down is on the way, however, beginning hopefully on Wednesday.
Stolen items retrieved from Camp Hope, and a look inside
SPOKANE, Wash. — A parcel of land that over 600 people call home is the center of controversy right now for many reasons. Perhaps the most concerning to our community is the increased crime in the area and the sense of safety that’s gone out the window right along with that. Local businesses have reported thousands and thousands in losses...
KREM
Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12
Smoke from wildfires burning in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon has caused unhealthy air quality for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12.
Coeur d'Alene School Board honors young heroes who saved two young Spokane teens from drowning
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two Lake City High School students and a North Idaho college student were honored by the Coeur d'Alene School District for their bravery in rescuing two Spokane teens from drowning in Lake Coeur d'Alene on Aug. 9, 2022. Lucy Mendez (Freshman at NIC), Garrett Leonard...
Coeur d’Alene Fire closes all outside burning due to unhealthy air quality
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department has closed all outside burning due to continued unhealthy air quality in the region. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality advised the burn ban. This includes small personal recreational fires, even if it’s in an approved fire pit. CDA Fire will prohibit all recreational fires until further notice and will ask...
FOX 28 Spokane
BREAKING: Swat activity in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – There is a large police presence in Spokane Valley near East Sprague and Conklin Road. Conklin Road going southbound is currently closed. If you are headed that way be prepared for heavier traffic and police presence. KHQ has a crew on the way and we...
Teen driver causes head-on crash north of Spokane
COLBERT WA - A head on crash involving a teen driver going the wrong way in Colbert, north of Spokane on Sunday night, September, 11th, sent three people to the hospital. The collision on US highway 2 happened around 8 p.m. According to the Washington State Patrol a 15 year...
Building moratorium passed by City Council excites residents by Highway 195
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council passed a six month building moratorium for the Latah and Thorpe neighborhoods. The purpose is to improve more infrastructure before more people move into the area, especially around Highway 195. Many cars go upwards of eighty miles an hour on Highway 195 and...
KHQ Right Now
Man arrested for DUI after rolling truck outside Spokane Valley Jack in the Box
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol troopers said one man was arrested for DUI after rolling his truck into a grassy area near Jack in the Box near Pines and Mission on Tuesday. Troopers said the right lane going southbound is blocked for emergency vehicles and will be blocked...
dpgazette.com
Delayed – Loon Lake Roundabout
Paving remains on schedule for the 12 miles on Highway 395 in Stevens County between Loon Lake and Hafer Road for completion in October, the start date for roundabout construction will be delayed. An anticipated start date for the State Route 292 and Garden Spot Road detours will be Monday, September 19th. Roundabout construction and detours will still last about two weeks once construction begins.
Woman fatally stabbed in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was fatally stabbed in a downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found the woman in an apartment building at 1st Ave and Division St. She died at the scene. Spokane Police say preliminary information shows the attack was not random, but officers still need more details about what led to the stabbing. Anyone with information is...
Felts Field Fire Erupts In Incredible But Common Way
Spontaneous combustion; a fire starting for seemingly no reason. Sounds like an urban legend, doesn't it? Something Mythbusters would try to disprove. But Firefighters know that spontaneous combustion is a real thing, and a common cause of fires. Spontaneous combustion is the cause of the September 10th hangar fire at...
‘I am trying to make a living here’: Business owners near Camp Hope struggle with property crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Families in East Central Spokane are feeling the impact of Camp Hope, and now surrounding businesses are too. This is a story our team continues to cover. We told you about two people who had to track down their stolen items, and they found them inside Camp Hope. While there, the owner of a nearby transmission shop, just two blocks away, was eager to share his experience as well.
pullmanradio.com
Volunteer Firefighters From Potlatch & Moscow Contain 5 Acre Fire North Of Moscow Mountain
Volunteer Firefighters from Potlatch and Moscow contained a timber fire on the North side of Moscow Mountain on Sunday morning. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that the rural volunteer departments were called to the fire near Rock Creek Road about 5:30. The fire was contained at five acres. Idaho Department of Lands reports that the cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews are back on scene today mopping up the fire.
