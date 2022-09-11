Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfft.com
Woman in custody after Fort Wayne Police surround home on Allegany Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say an armed woman who barricaded herself inside a Southwest home is now in custody. Officers first responded to the 2700 block of Allegany Avenue at 4:50 p.m. Police tell FOX 55 News a man was initially inside the home with her...
WANE-TV
Armed woman in custody after standoff in Waynedale
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a disturbance with an armed adult female in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Police confirmed there was a standoff with the armed female starting around 5:00 p.m. at the 2700 block of Allegany Avenue off Bluffton Road. Police also confirmed a...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police arrest man in stabbing that wounded 5
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing that wounded five people. Investigators have charged 32-year-old Darnell Ramon Martin with aggravated battery and four counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. Police responded to Bass and Hillegas Roads at 2:38 a.m. and...
wfft.com
No one hurt in crash involving Fort Wayne Community Schools bus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say no one is hurt following a three-car crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus. The crash happened after noon at the intersection of E. Pontiac and S. Clinton streets. Police say no students were on board the bus and no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfft.com
Man charged in deadly Calhoun Street shooting arrested in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - Indiana State Police and Fort Wayne Police coordinated to arrest a man involved in a deadly Fourth of July shooting in Fort Wayne. On Independence Day of this year, Calvin Jamere Keys, 27, of Fort Wayne was shot around 8:45 p.m. at 4714 South Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne.
Times-Union Newspaper
Man Arrested After Altercation With Officer In Hospital
A Warsaw man was arrested Monday after an altercation with a hospital officer and trying to grab hold of the officer’s gun and taser in July. Mario C. Cortes, 19, of 94 E. Levi Lee Road, lot 2, Warsaw, is charged with disarming a law enforcement officer, a Level 5 felony; battery to a public safety official, a Level 5 felony; battery by bodily waste, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
WOWO News
Man arrested in Indianapolis in connection to Fort Wayne homicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested in Indianapolis last Thursday in connection to a Fort Wayne homicide case. Fort Wayne Police say Quantae Jackson, 28, was arrested in the 5400 block of Shamus Drive in Indianapolis at 1:40 p.m. He was taken back to Fort Wayne and is charged with murder and attempted murder in related to the homicide of Calvin Keys, 27, back on July 4.
WANE-TV
Court docs: man allegedly battered victim with ball-peen hammer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —Police arrested a Fort Wayne man Friday after he allegedly hit another man multiple times with a hammer and choked him until he “almost passed out.”. Allen County Dispatch received a call from the victim saying the suspect, 41-year-old Joseph Wallace, had attacked him...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne man charged with neglect after son, 9, shoots himself
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man is facing neglect charges after court documents say his 9-year-old son accidentally shot himself back in January. Court documents say on Jan. 23, 2022, a boy told police he found his 9-year-old brother lying on the floor of the garage with a gunshot wound. The boy’s aunt called 911 and the child was taken to a hospital for treatment.
WANE-TV
Man charged in July 4 shooting death and attempted murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in a July 4 shooting that took place in the backyard of a home on South Calhoun St. Quantae Jackson, 28, appeared in court Monday, accused of shooting to death of Calvin Keys behind a home at 4714 S. Calhoun St.
wfft.com
Witness: Stabbing suspect 'went crazy and started to attack' coworker with knife
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say a man critically wounded one co-worker and injured three more when he pulled out a knife and started stabbing during an argument inside a car on Hillegas Road early Sunday morning. Investigators charged 32-year-old Darnell Ramon Martin with aggravated battery and...
Man arrested second time for neglect that left Delaware Co. toddler paralyzed and partially blind
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A young boy will never be the same after his mother’s former boyfriend delayed getting him medical care for injuries he received as a 2-year-old in 2021, court documents suggest. Charles Stacy, 34, was arrested a second time Friday in connection to the boy’s 2021 injuries. Stacy was also charged with […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Court docs: Stranger charged for shadowing woman, child during walk
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When she opened the door to her porch to walk to the grocery store with her 2-year-old son in tow, the man was right there waiting. A stranger she had never seen before, the man began telling the woman she was beautiful and that he was looking for a wife.
Woman pleads guilty to driving through home and killing Montpelier man, 5-year-old great-grandson
MONTPELIER, Ind. — A 46-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to driving through a Montpelier home and fatally striking a 74-year-old man and his 5-year-old grandson in June. A 2-year-old girl and another man were also injured in the incident. The Blackford County Superior Court confirmed that Brandi Bare pleaded guilty to all charges on Friday, […]
WANE-TV
Police: ‘Major’ drug trafficker and wife taken into custody; dogs, narcotics and grenade launcher found in homes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They had been watching him for nearly three years. When police decided to pounce on a man they are calling a ‘major drug trafficker,’ they not only found nearly a pound of methamphetamine between two homes in his name, but six Rottweiler dogs and more than a dozen firearms – one an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a grenade launcher – as well.
Times-Union Newspaper
Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning
WINONA LAKE - The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
WNDU
Body pulled from Winona Lake identified
Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice. Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16...
WANE-TV
Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police responded to reports of a shooting in southwest Fort Wayne Friday night. Just before 10:15 p.m., FWPD responded to the 3500 block of Owaissa Way. Police were told they had been called to a family member’s house after the victim drove there from the scene.
WANE-TV
FWPD: Crew targeting people at gas stations in fake jewelry scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crew is targeting people at gas stations and shopping center parking lots with tales of woe and genuine looking jewelry for very little money in the latest scam to hit the area, according to Fort Wayne Police. The jewelry, which is usually very...
fortwaynesnbc.com
No injuries reported after part of old downtown hospital collapses on excavator
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Crews are investigating after the former Saint Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne partially collapsed on top of construction equipment Monday morning. Crews on the scene tell WPTA that part of the building along Main Street, near Broadway, collapsed and fell on...
Comments / 1