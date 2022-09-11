ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Armed woman in custody after standoff in Waynedale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a disturbance with an armed adult female in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Police confirmed there was a standoff with the armed female starting around 5:00 p.m. at the 2700 block of Allegany Avenue off Bluffton Road. Police also confirmed a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Police arrest man in stabbing that wounded 5

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing that wounded five people. Investigators have charged 32-year-old Darnell Ramon Martin with aggravated battery and four counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. Police responded to Bass and Hillegas Roads at 2:38 a.m. and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

No one hurt in crash involving Fort Wayne Community Schools bus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say no one is hurt following a three-car crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus. The crash happened after noon at the intersection of E. Pontiac and S. Clinton streets. Police say no students were on board the bus and no...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Local
Times-Union Newspaper
Times-Union Newspaper

Man Arrested After Altercation With Officer In Hospital

A Warsaw man was arrested Monday after an altercation with a hospital officer and trying to grab hold of the officer's gun and taser in July. Mario C. Cortes, 19, of 94 E. Levi Lee Road, lot 2, Warsaw, is charged with disarming a law enforcement officer, a Level 5 felony; battery to a public safety official, a Level 5 felony; battery by bodily waste, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
WOWO News

Man arrested in Indianapolis in connection to Fort Wayne homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested in Indianapolis last Thursday in connection to a Fort Wayne homicide case. Fort Wayne Police say Quantae Jackson, 28, was arrested in the 5400 block of Shamus Drive in Indianapolis at 1:40 p.m. He was taken back to Fort Wayne and is charged with murder and attempted murder in related to the homicide of Calvin Keys, 27, back on July 4.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: man allegedly battered victim with ball-peen hammer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —Police arrested a Fort Wayne man Friday after he allegedly hit another man multiple times with a hammer and choked him until he "almost passed out.". Allen County Dispatch received a call from the victim saying the suspect, 41-year-old Joseph Wallace, had attacked him...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne man charged with neglect after son, 9, shoots himself

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne's NBC) - A Fort Wayne man is facing neglect charges after court documents say his 9-year-old son accidentally shot himself back in January. Court documents say on Jan. 23, 2022, a boy told police he found his 9-year-old brother lying on the floor of the garage with a gunshot wound. The boy's aunt called 911 and the child was taken to a hospital for treatment.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man charged in July 4 shooting death and attempted murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in a July 4 shooting that took place in the backyard of a home on South Calhoun St. Quantae Jackson, 28, appeared in court Monday, accused of shooting to death of Calvin Keys behind a home at 4714 S. Calhoun St.
WANE-TV

Police: 'Major' drug trafficker and wife taken into custody; dogs, narcotics and grenade launcher found in homes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They had been watching him for nearly three years. When police decided to pounce on a man they are calling a 'major drug trafficker,' they not only found nearly a pound of methamphetamine between two homes in his name, but six Rottweiler dogs and more than a dozen firearms – one an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a grenade launcher – as well.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning

WINONA LAKE - The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
WINONA LAKE, IN
WNDU

Body pulled from Winona Lake identified

Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice. Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16...
WINONA LAKE, IN

