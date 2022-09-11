Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Top 5 hold strong in latest Power Rankings
The Yankees have had their struggles recently (to put it mildly), but they helped themselves over the weekend when they swatted away the team that is likely their biggest threat in the AL East division. The Yankees’ second-half spiral allowed the Rays, and to a lesser extent, the Blue Jays,...
MLB
Pitching depth facing test as huge series looms
ARLINGTON -- There’s nothing ideal about a bullpen game -- especially in September and especially for a club holding a postseason position. It was an act of necessity, not strategy, that brought the Blue Jays to their second bullpen game in two weekends on Sunday afternoon against the Rangers. The 4-1 loss at Globe Life Field wasn’t the ending Toronto wanted. But with three series wins on this 10-game road trip, the club put itself exactly where it wants to be entering a massive five-game series against the Rays, whom they now trail by just a half-game in the American League Wild Card race.
MLB
Suzuki's success is 'just scratching the surface'
CHICAGO -- There have been times throughout this season when Seiya Suzuki has been absent from the Cubs' locker room after a game. The repeated sound of a baseball meeting a bat coming from a nearby hallway would let everyone know where he could be found. "He's in the cages...
MLB
'Electric' Estrada cashing in on his big league opportunity
CHICAGO -- Thairo Estrada entered the year with just 113 career Major League games under his belt in three seasons. He simply hadn’t been given many chances to prove himself in the big leagues. But when given the opportunity in San Francisco, Estrada has performed. His go-ahead home run...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Dodgers can start planning for postseason
SAN DIEGO -- In postseason bingo, the Dodgers are the free square. Los Angeles qualified for the playoffs for the 10th straight season by defeating the Padres, 11-2, on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park. The Dodgers are the first team in 2022 to secure a postseason berth, and with a 96-43 record, they appear to be cruising toward home-field advantage in any series they play.
MLB
Clubhouse games fueling Brewers' playoff push
MILWAUKEE -- Here are the most important numbers to know about the homestand that concluded with a 7-6 Brewers win over the Reds at American Family Field on Sunday, arguably more important than Brandon Woodruff’s 11 strikeouts, Rowdy Tellez’s two home runs or the 90 feet covered by Garrett Mitchell in center field to make a game-saving catch in the ninth inning:
MLB
Rays' pitchers unravel to end season set vs. Yankees
NEW YORK -- Entering this weekend’s series at Yankee Stadium, the Rays had plenty of reasons to be confident in the job their pitching staff had done against arguably their fiercest division rival. The Bronx Bombers, the American League’s highest-scoring offense, had been contained to 45 runs in 16...
MLB
Why Mariners would be a tough playoff draw
SEATTLE -- World Series preview, anyone?. Such a proclamation of this weekend’s matchup between the Wild Card-hopeful Mariners and the defending champion Braves is wildly aggressive and perhaps outlandish, especially with so much baseball to play before the Fall Classic. But Seattle’s epic and series-clinching victory on Sunday showed that maybe Mariners fans should dare to dream.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
'100 percent confidence' fuels Gleyber's 2-HR game
NEW YORK -- No Yankee was happier to see the calendar flip from August than Gleyber Torres, who opened the month reading his name in trade rumors and ended it in one of the worst slumps of his career. September has been much more promising for the infielder, who says he’s poised to make an impact in October.
MLB
After sweep, Twins hope for stretch-run surge
MINNEAPOLIS -- When it mattered most, the injury-depleted Twins simply didn’t have the firepower to keep up with the Guardians in their most important test of the season -- a fact that became quite apparent in the seventh inning on Sunday, when, in arguably the most pivotal at-bat of the game with the tying run at third, their best option off the bench was 26-year-old rookie Jermaine Palacios, a utility prospect appearing in his 13th MLB game.
MLB
Which top prospects are in the MiLB playoffs?
We’re still talking about playoff races in the Majors. Taking the opposite approach of Jim Mora, we’re talking about the actual playoffs in the Minors. High-A and Single-A regular seasons came to a close Sunday, and their respective postseasons are just around the corner. In fact, the best-of-five Northwest League Championship Series begins Monday night between Eugene and Vancouver. The other five High-A and Single-A circuits open their semifinal rounds Tuesday. Double-A playoffs follow on Sept. 20 while the Triple-A Triple Championship will decide the best club from the Minors’ highest level from Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Fans can follow Minor League playoff coverage over on MiLB.com.
MLB
Dodgers dominate way to reclaiming NL West
PHOENIX -- The party started with Clayton Kershaw -- who else? -- standing in the center of the room, bottle of champagne in hand. The 34-year-old left-hander had been in this position plenty before, but maybe never with a Dodgers team quite this talented around him. “I just want to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Behind Bieber, Guardians sweep division rivals
MINNESOTA -- The Guardians know that a lot of things must go right in order for them to secure the division title, but the club successfully completed step one in Minnesota this weekend. After holding on to wins on Friday and Saturday, the Guardians returned on Sunday afternoon to complete...
MLB
Sizing up Mets' postseason awards chances
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Over the course of the season, the Mets have had plenty of standout individual performers, despite a campaign that’s been about far more than just one player. So which Mets have the best chance to take home some hardware after the season?
MLB
Stunning walk-off shows Mariners are ready for October stage
SEATTLE -- From the deepest depths of despair to the most exhilarating euphoria, the Mariners rode an unhinged roller coaster of emotions over an electrifying ninth inning on Sunday, which culminated with an 8-7 walk-off win over the Braves. It had anguish. It had gloom. But, according to their 21-year-old...
MLB
Bullpen shines vs. Bucs, but Reds' offense toils
CINCINNATI -- Especially for Game 2 of a doubleheader, the Reds pitching staff pulled together superbly for a bullpen night vs. the Pirates on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park. Fernando Cruz and Reiver Sanmartin even took a combined no-hitter into the fifth inning. And overall, Reds pitchers allowed three...
MLB
With one swing, Casas shows he's made for Fenway
BOSTON -- Aaron Judge wasn’t the only big man who turned heads at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Before Judge belted homers 56 and 57 to continue his monster season in an eventual 7-6 Red Sox loss to the Yankees in 10 innings, Triston Casas made his introduction to MLB’s most storied rivalry by proving emphatically that his opposite-field power is going to play at Fenway.
MLB
14 stars who could make postseason debuts this fall
Much has been made out of the fact that Mike Trout -- probably the best baseball player of the last decade -- has never won a postseason game. But at least Trout has reached the postseason. (In 2014, his Angels, a team that included Trout, Albert Pujols, C.J. Cron, Josh Hamilton, Raul Ibanez, Rich Hill and David Freese, got swept by the Royals in the ALDS.)
MLB
Rays' Toronto set a sneak peek of October?
TORONTO -- The Rays and Blue Jays are going to see a lot of each other over the next few weeks. The American League East rivals are in the middle of a four-day, five-game series here at Rogers Centre. Then, the Rays will return home to Tropicana Field for three games against the Rangers, three against the Astros and … four more against the Blue Jays, the team they began the week leading by a half-game in the tightly packed AL Wild Card standings.
MLB
Watch LIVE: Trout eyes HR in record 8th straight game
Angels superstar Mike Trout is on a historic heater, having homered in his past seven games. If he goes deep tonight against the Guardians, he'd tie the AL/NL record of eight straight games held by Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly ('87) and Ken Griffey Jr. ('93). You can watch a...
Comments / 0