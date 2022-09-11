Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
No. 9 Stanford knocks off No. 2 Nebraska in four sets for Huskers' first loss of season
For all of the success of the Nebraska volleyball team over the past 10 years, there are a couple of teams Nebraska hasn’t been able to handle — one of them is Stanford. Ninth-ranked Stanford extended its recent success against Nebraska by upsetting the second-ranked Huskers on Tuesday on its home court in four sets, 27-25, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25 at the Devaney Sports Center.
Kearney Hub
Joseph wants keep Nebraska job beyond this season
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph said Tuesday that he wants to be Nebraska's next head football coach and not just the interim guy for the next nine games. Joseph met with the media for the first time since athletic director Trev Alberts asked him to lead the program the rest of the season following the firing of Scott Frost on Sunday.
Kearney Hub
Bearcats hope to slow down high-powered Thunderbirds
KEARNEY — Kearney High football is off to its best start since 2017 and has a tough task in front of it to keep the momentum going. In the team’s third Thursday contest of the year, the Bearcats travel to Bellevue for a matchup against No. 3 Bellevue West.
Kearney Hub
Shatel: Here's what the new Husker football coach needs to bring to Nebraska
LINCOLN — This time, hire Nebraska. Of course, that’s what Nebraska thought it did five years ago. Scott Frost was the native son, the Husker diehard. The pick of the litter. He would bring Nebraska back. That’s why there were parades thrown and books written and a feeling...
Kearney Hub
Inside the ‘detail-oriented process’ Alberts envisions in search for next head coach
Trev Alberts’ phone will be very busy in the coming weeks and months. It was hardly an easy decision for the Nebraska athletic director to fire Scott Frost on Sunday, but Alberts said he did it because he felt the program needed a “slightly different vision.”. Now, the...
Kearney Hub
NU administrators say firing Frost was 'the right decision'
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's top administrator said the decision to fire Husker football coach Scott Frost was about "accountability and standards." Frost's career coaching the Huskers ended three games into his fifth season on Sunday. He leaves with a mark of 16-31. Chancellor Ronnie Green said Frost's position was the...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High second at Lincoln East tennis invitational
LINCOLN — Kearney High finished second at the 10-team Lincoln East Invitational on Monday. Kearney Asher Saulsbury and Huston Cochran finished second in the singles brackets and Sam Rademacher and Eli Bond placed second at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Drew Welch and Fisher Bonk were fourth.
Kearney Hub
Lawyers seek justice for Nebraska state ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Kevin Pittillo was delirious, not wearing a shirt or jeans and claiming that he was a former KGB agent from Russia or a current member of the U.S. military, when he was hauled to the Pottawattamie County Jail in July 2018. People are also reading…
Kearney Hub
Detective tells judge that Omaha teen helped plan 2021 homicide
An Omaha police detective said in court Monday that tracking apps and surveillance video led police to conclude that an Omaha teen was part of a plan to shoot someone in — or living near — a rival gang. Gatluak Jiel, 16, appeared Monday during a preliminary hearing...
Kearney Hub
$25 million Radius campus for youth residential treatment rises in North Omaha
OMAHA — A $25 million residential youth treatment center rising in North Omaha aims to fill a service gap in the metro area, one that has had courts and families sending some troubled teens off to other states to get help. People are also reading…. The new Radius nonprofit...
Kearney Hub
20-year-old man charged in Omaha homicide is caught after Arkansas jail escape
A 20-year-old man who had been arrested in Arkansas in connection with the Aug. 12 slaying of a 22-year-old Omaha man escaped Sunday from a jail in Benton, Arkansas, but was later captured. About 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Wuanya Smith climbed over a Saline County Jail fence topped with razor wire...
Kearney Hub
One person dead after report of car fire in north Lincoln
A man died in a car fire late Monday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 14th and Superior streets, Lincoln police confirmed. Assistant Chief Jason Stille said the man was found dead just outside the driver's side door of a small, burned out SUV. Investigators still...
