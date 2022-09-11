ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Kearney Hub

No. 9 Stanford knocks off No. 2 Nebraska in four sets for Huskers' first loss of season

For all of the success of the Nebraska volleyball team over the past 10 years, there are a couple of teams Nebraska hasn’t been able to handle — one of them is Stanford. Ninth-ranked Stanford extended its recent success against Nebraska by upsetting the second-ranked Huskers on Tuesday on its home court in four sets, 27-25, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25 at the Devaney Sports Center.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Joseph wants keep Nebraska job beyond this season

LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph said Tuesday that he wants to be Nebraska's next head football coach and not just the interim guy for the next nine games. Joseph met with the media for the first time since athletic director Trev Alberts asked him to lead the program the rest of the season following the firing of Scott Frost on Sunday.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Bearcats hope to slow down high-powered Thunderbirds

KEARNEY — Kearney High football is off to its best start since 2017 and has a tough task in front of it to keep the momentum going. In the team’s third Thursday contest of the year, the Bearcats travel to Bellevue for a matchup against No. 3 Bellevue West.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

NU administrators say firing Frost was 'the right decision'

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's top administrator said the decision to fire Husker football coach Scott Frost was about "accountability and standards." Frost's career coaching the Huskers ended three games into his fifth season on Sunday. He leaves with a mark of 16-31. Chancellor Ronnie Green said Frost's position was the...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney High second at Lincoln East tennis invitational

LINCOLN — Kearney High finished second at the 10-team Lincoln East Invitational on Monday. Kearney Asher Saulsbury and Huston Cochran finished second in the singles brackets and Sam Rademacher and Eli Bond placed second at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Drew Welch and Fisher Bonk were fourth.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Detective tells judge that Omaha teen helped plan 2021 homicide

An Omaha police detective said in court Monday that tracking apps and surveillance video led police to conclude that an Omaha teen was part of a plan to shoot someone in — or living near — a rival gang. Gatluak Jiel, 16, appeared Monday during a preliminary hearing...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

One person dead after report of car fire in north Lincoln

A man died in a car fire late Monday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 14th and Superior streets, Lincoln police confirmed. Assistant Chief Jason Stille said the man was found dead just outside the driver's side door of a small, burned out SUV. Investigators still...
LINCOLN, NE

