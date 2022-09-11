Read full article on original website
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff
Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
3 quarterbacks Cowboys can add to save season after Dak Prescott injury
Losing an ugly Week 1 game was bad enough for the Cowboys but an indefinite injury for Dak Prescott could have the team scrambling for a lifeline. The Cowboys came into the 2022 season worrying about preseason injury to Dak Prescott but he made it back in time to start in Week 1.
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Sunday Night News
Sunday night marks the first game of the regular season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a report from PEOPLE, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback won't be in attendance. PEOPLE reports that supermodel Gisele Bundchen will not be attending the Bucs' first game of...
Cowboys fans throw trash at Dak Prescott
Ironically, in the Cowboys’ 2021 Wildcard playoff loss to the 49ers, Prescott voiced support of the fans who threw trash at the refs, later apologizing for his comments.
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Performance On Sunday
In case you were wondering, Patrick Mahomes is still very good at football. The Chiefs quarterback threw a party on the Arizona defense, completing 30-of-39 pass attempts for 360 yards and five touchdowns before Andy Reid pulled him out of there with the game well in-hand. The NFL world reacted...
O.J. Simpson Mobbed By Fans: NFL World Reacts
O.J. Simpson's presence at NFL games always sparks serious reactions. Thursday night, the former NFL running back, who was infamously acquitted of murder charges of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ron Goldman, was in attendance for the first game of the 2022 regular season. Simpson was there to support...
There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll
The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
Cowboys Fans Fight Each Other During Loss to Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys fans brawled with each other during Sunday Night loss to the Bucs.
Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight
Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott
With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Colin Kaepernick Mentioned For Cowboys: NFL World Reacts
The Dallas Cowboys are in need of some help at the quarterback position following Dak Prescott's injury. Probably not, though a Monday morning report suggests there could be mutual interest between the free agent quarterback and the NFC East franchise. "I’m hearing from a credible source that Colin Kaepernick could...
AthlonSports.com
Dallas Cowboys Officially Name Starting Quarterback For Week 2
The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for the next six to eight weeks. Prescott suffered a significant injury in the team's season opener Sunday night. Now, the big question is what will the Cowboys do at quarterback?. Some have suggested the Cowboys should go...
Report: Lamar Jackson Addresses Declining Contract Extension Offer
The Ravens quarterback confirmed that he declined an offer, but he said reported details of the offer were inaccurate.
Rob Gronkowski gets 100% real on Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title chances
Rob Gronkowski spent his last two seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so naturally he may have some bias when picking them as his Super Bowl bets for the 2022 season. However, the former star tight end has actually a pretty good reason for believing that the Buccaneers have what it takes […] The post Rob Gronkowski gets 100% real on Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title chances appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts
RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
Former Seahawks shade Russell Wilson while celebrating win vs. Broncos
Former Seahawks enjoyed Seattle’s grudge-match victory over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos with pointed memes at the QB’s expense. The NFL couldn’t pass up pitting Russell Wilson against his former team in Seattle for the first edition of Monday Night Football this year. And former Seahawks...
