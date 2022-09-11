Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
thedigitalfix.com
David Harbour explains why Thunderbolts is a “unique” Marvel movie
As Hopper in the Netflix series Stranger Things, David Harbour might be more used to playing the ‘good guy.’ But all of that is about to change after it was announced that he was part of the cast for the upcoming Marvel movie the Thunderbolts, where some of Marvel’s greatest anti-heroes band together under the watchful eye of Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.
‘House of the Dragon’: Milly Alcock Reveals Details on Filming ‘Shocking’ Brothel Scene in Episode 4
Fans may have been more uncomfortable watching the brothel scene in 'House of the Dragon' than Milly Alcock was filming it
Good News Network
The Queen Broke a 450-Year-old Palace Tradition to Honor Americans After 9/11
Marking the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, one social media poster dug all the way back to the tragedy of 9/11 to remind people that not even royal tradition is more sacred than an act of kindness. After the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, The Queen ordered the Royal...
A New Clip of King Charles III Interacting with Royal Servants Has Left Twitter Ablaze
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In only two days, King Charles III has already gotten some backlash for a clip that’s making its way through Twitter. On Sept 10, many people uploaded a video of King Charles interacting with his servants, with the most viral tweet coming from a parody account named Laura Kuenssberg Translator, who’s garnered over 22 million views on the now-viral clip. They posted it with the caption, “The servant must clear my desk for me. I can’t be expected to move things.”
Palace waits for information on Archie and Lili’s titles before website change
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children Archie and Lili remain a plain Master and Miss on the royal website rather than prince and princess, but the King’s spokesman pledged to update it “as and when we get information”.While William’s title in the line of succession as the Prince of Wales has been swiftly added with his children now listed as “of Wales”, Archie and Lili’s had not changed on Saturday.They are technically now a prince and a princess because their grandfather has become King, but it has not been confirmed by their parents or Buckingham Palace whether they will...
HipHopDX.com
2Pac Was ‘Delusional’ & ‘Playing A Role’ Says ‘Menace II Society’ Director Allen Hughes
Director Allen Hughes made some interesting remarks about the late 2Pac while speaking to John Heilemann of Hell & High Water on The Recount. In a clip of the interview shared by The Art of Dialogue, Hughes was asked about the difference between Snoop Dogg and 2Pac. Hughes referred to Snoop as the “real street guy out of all these guys” and praised him for having the foresight to leave Death Row Records.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: who is Daemon Targaryen?
Who is Daemon Targaryen? House of the Dragon has taken us back to a time before Robert’s Rebellion, the Mad King, and the coming of Endless Night. The fantasy series is set when the Targaryens are at the height of their power with an entire platoon of dragons under their control.
thedigitalfix.com
Captain Phasma excited Gwendoline Christie because of the Dark Side
When the first trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens debuted, fans were immediately excited by Captain Phasma or, as she was known then, ‘that silver stormtrooper’. Joking aside, the Star Wars character literally stood out from the rest of the First Order’s goons in part because of her dazzling silver suit.
thedigitalfix.com
Original Hellboy actor wants a No Way Home style crossover
Doug Jones, the actor who portrayed Abe Sapien in Guillermo Del Toro’s superhero movie Hellboy, is up for a Spider-Man: No Way Home style crossover Hellboy movie. Jones is best known for his ability to perform while under heavy prosthetics and make-up, is a frequent Guillermo del Toro collaborator. In addition to playing Abe Sapien, and appearing in Pan’s Labyrinth, other notable roles include Star Trek captain Saru in Discovery, and the Amphibian Man in The Shape of Water.
thedigitalfix.com
Avengers: Endgame directors turned down Scarlet Witch’s crown
After several instalments in the MCU, Wanda Maximoff transformed into the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision. The fantasy series completed her arc in becoming a Marvel villain, and she got her proper costume. She would’ve gotten it earlier, but there were some naysayers. According to Andy Park, director of visual...
DC Comics reveal The Joker's real name is Jack White, the real Jack White responds
After DC Comics revealed that supervillain The Joker's real name is Jack White, former White Stripes frontman Jack White has something to say
thedigitalfix.com
Jennifer Lawrence offers advice for The Hunger Games prequel cast
Jennifer Lawrence made her name in the Hunger Games films, a series of action movies that started as a sort of Battle Royale tribute act and ended up being about overthrowing fascistic governments. Now, though, a prequel is in the works. Titled The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and...
thedigitalfix.com
Brendan Fraser calls Batgirl cancellation “disappointing”
So, the Batgirl movie isn’t happening anymore, and that means the world has been robbed of seeing Brendan Fraser playing the bad guy in a superhero movie. We all know that sucks, and now Fraser himself has spoken of his disappointment over the decision to can the DCEU project.
thedigitalfix.com
Severance season 2 teaser randomly drops during Apple event
We may have gotten our first tease for Severance season 2. During the Apple Far Out event showcasing the iPhone 14, a brief snippet of the hit sci-fi series was shown, and though fleeting, it was more than enough to get fans talking. When we say this was brief, we...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans will never forgive the worst part of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’
Some things in pop culture are especially hard to forget. Case in point: there’s a part of the Disney Plus show, The Book of Boba Fett, that rubbed fans the wrong way: the colorful biker gang. Over on the subreddit r/StarWars, fans didn’t hold back. Before we get...
ComicBook
National Treasure: Edge of History Has a Plan to Bring Nicolas Cage Back
While audiences shouldn't expect to see Nicolas Cage show up as Benjamin Gates in the first season of National Treasure: Edge of History, showrunner Cormac Wibberley recently confirmed that there is a tentative plan in place to potentially see Cage return in Season 2. The initial plan for the series was to feature both Cage and Diane Kruger return for the narrative in limited capacity, but those plans never ended up coming together. In this regard, Edge of History assuredly unfolds in the same reality as the previous National Treasure films, but fans shouldn't expect there to be much connective tissue in the narrative in Season 1. Stay tuned for details on the release of National Treasure: Edge of History.
thedigitalfix.com
Barry season 4 could be the last, teases star
Barry season 3 was another huge hit with audiences and critics alike, but according to one star of the dark comedy series, the HBO original’s upcoming fourth season may well be its last. Barry follows the former hitman Barry Berkman, who tries to turn away from his life of...
Disney Announces 'Inside Out' Sequel, Two Major Actors Reportedly Won't Return
Disney's Pixar is officially officially making Inside Out 2, a sequel to the 2015 animated film about emotions that left viewers feeling all the feels. The announcement was made at Disney's biennial convention, the D23 Expo, on Friday, Sept. 9, according to Deadline, with Pete Docter, the director of the original Oscar-winning film, and actress Amy Poehler shared the exciting news.
