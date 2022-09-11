ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott

With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DALLAS, PA
NFL QB rankings after week 1, where does Tua Tagovailoa land?

Week 1 of the NFL season is officially behind us, and we are ranking the performances of all 32 starting QBs. Where does Tua Tagovailoa land?. Playoff spots and Superbowl contenders aren’t decided in week 1, but it’s our first measuring stick for the 2022 season. How many teams will win because of their QB? How many teams will win with their QB? And how many teams will struggle to win because of their QB?
MIAMI, FL
Steelers, Patriots trying to survive on coaching without quarterbacks

Bill Belichick and Mike Tomlin are great coaches. This season, their teams need them more than ever with limited offenses in the wrong era to be limited. Look around the NFL, and spot the contenders. They’re almost all helmed by All-World quarterbacks, who general terrific offenses. They’re also married to excellent coaching staffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
BALTIMORE, MD
