Read full article on original website
Related
Jerry Jones threw the Cowboys coaching staff under the bus after Week 1 loss to Bucs
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott
With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL QB rankings after week 1, where does Tua Tagovailoa land?
Week 1 of the NFL season is officially behind us, and we are ranking the performances of all 32 starting QBs. Where does Tua Tagovailoa land?. Playoff spots and Superbowl contenders aren’t decided in week 1, but it’s our first measuring stick for the 2022 season. How many teams will win because of their QB? How many teams will win with their QB? And how many teams will struggle to win because of their QB?
Chargers vs. Chiefs Best Anytime TD Scorer Prop Picks for Thursday Night Football
If there’s one thing we can expect in the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers matchup on Thursday Night Football, it’s points between these two elite offenses. The total in this game at FanDuel is set at 54.5 points, and it makes sense, especially since Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns for Kansas City in Week 1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Aaron Rodgers tried to block Za’Darius Smith and it didn’t go well
Aaron Rodgers tried to throw a block on Za’Darius Smith and it ended exactly the way you probably thought it did. It was a rough Week 1 for the Green Bay Packers, but a particularly rough one for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Things got off to a painfully slow start...
Steelers, Patriots trying to survive on coaching without quarterbacks
Bill Belichick and Mike Tomlin are great coaches. This season, their teams need them more than ever with limited offenses in the wrong era to be limited. Look around the NFL, and spot the contenders. They’re almost all helmed by All-World quarterbacks, who general terrific offenses. They’re also married to excellent coaching staffs.
NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
FanSided
283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0