Milan Fall Fiesta to kick off Saturday, September 17th
The Milan Chamber of Commerce has organized events for the Market on Main “Fall Fiesta” on Saturday, September 17th. The first items listed on the schedule include 9 am starts to register for the chili cookoff, the senior center breakfast, tours of the county museum, vendors, and bounce houses.
Holy Smoke BBQ Contest, family event starts Friday
LIBERTY — It's time for the 12th annual Holy Smoke BBQ Contest, held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17, on the grounds of St. James Catholic Church, 309 S. Stewart Road. This year's event will again feature live music, food trucks, inflatables, a beer garden, a 50/50 raffle and more! Plus, the Knights of Columbus will offer their famous pulled pork dinner.
Miss Calamity Jane crowned in Princeton
Crowned Miss Calamity Jane Saturday night in Princeton was Riley Moreno. The first runner-up was Cheyenne Dinsmore, the second runner-up was Klaire Buckler, and. named miss congeniality was Elizabeth Grooms. All four are seniors at Princeton High School. The Miss Calamity Jane Days festival is this Friday through next Sunday...
Obituary & Services: Leslie Ferrell Vandevender
Ferrell Vandevender, a 79-year-old Spickard resident, passed away at 7:30 a.m., Monday, September 12, 2022, at his residence, where he was under hospice care. Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Spickard Masonic Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m. at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Spickard Masonic Cemetery and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Obituary & Services: Christine Simmons
On Saturday, September 10, Christine Simmons, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 103. Christine (Limes) Simmons was born on August 1, 1919, to Lewis and Bernice (Ellington) Limes on a farm near Dunlap, Missouri. She graduated from North Central Missouri College in 1939. She attended Kirksville State Teachers College in the fall of 1939, where she met and married RW Simmons. In 1948, they settled permanently in Chillicothe, Missouri, where they raised a daughter, Jan, and a son, LJ.
Obituary & Services: Gene Austin Whitmer
Gene Austin Whitmer, age 92, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City, Missouri. Gene was born in a country home near Hamilton, Missouri, during a snowstorm on December 3, 1929, the son of Milbern and Juanita Whitmer. He grew up on the farm and attended Lovely Ridge Elementary School through the 8th Grade. He graduated from Hamilton High School in May of 1947. While in high school, he was on the committee that founded the Missouri State Student Council Association. Gene received his Bachelor’s Degree with a major in Mathematics and a minor in Science from Northwest Missouri State College in Maryville, Missouri, in August of 1951. He received his Masters of Secondary Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia in August of 1955. Later, he received his Secondary School Specialist Degree also from the University of Missouri.
Central Zone Polocrosse to hold Regional Mega Clinic at Green Hills Equestrian near Harris
The Central Zone Polocrosse will be holding a 3-day Regional Mega Clinic at Green Hills Equestrian near Harris, MO, two miles south of Highway E on Ava Drive in Sullivan County. The event begins Friday, September 16th, and continues through Sunday the 18th. “This is the King of the one-horse...
Funeral Services: Joan Scott
A Bethany resident, Joan Scott, died Friday at a Bethany nursing home. She was 80 years old. Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 17 in the Christian Union Cemetery of Gilman City under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany. Family...
Dr Amy Patel To Be Honored At Thursday’s KC Chief’s Game
A 2004 Chillicothe High School graduate is this week’s honoree of the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chief play this Thursday night. Dr. Amy Patel is a board-certified radiologist who specializes in breast imaging. A native of Chillicothe, Dr. Patel left Kansas City to work with Harvard University to build a comprehensive breast care program at a local hospital. Compelled to help women growing up near her hometown, she returned to the area in 2018 and is currently the Medical Director of The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital.
Trenton R-9 Board of Education approve amendments to 2022-2023 budget
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved amendments to the 2022-2023 budget on September 13th. Superintendent Daniel Gott reported new money added to the budget totaled $337,640.74, and $158,950 was added to money spent. The adjustments ended on the plus side for the district. The amendments involved an expected increase...
The Ultimate Guide to Kansas City’s Apple Orchards and Pumpkin Patches in 2022
As soon as September comes around, it’s hard not to pull out your best flannels, decorate the house with autumn decor, and plan that annual trip to the pumpkin patch or apple orchard. Pumpkins and apples rule the season, and nothing makes memories better than picking a plump pumpkin...
Roberts family chosen as Nodaway County’s Missouri Farm Family
Dr. Michael and Teri Roberts and family of Maryville were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, August 15 at the Missouri State Fair. The Roberts family was selected as the Nodaway County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Nodaway County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Allison and Zeb, who is not pictured. The Roberts family owns and operates Town and Country Veterinary Clinic where they treat all classes of livestock and small animals. Dr. Roberts has recently started offering Laproscopic Artificial Insemination services for small ruminants. The Roberts family started a goat herd five years ago with two does that Allison purchased as a 4-H project. The herd has expanded to a 30 head operation. They focus on quality and selectively breed their does with the goal of competitive offspring for the show ring. They show their goats across the Midwest, including at the Missouri State Fair.
Man charged in killing of Excelsior Springs woman
Keith Bass is facing charges in connection to the killing of his estranged wife, 44-year-old Theresa Bass, last week in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Funeral Service: Jerry R. Burns
Jerry R. Burns – age 76 of Gallatin, MO passed away Monday night, September 12th, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 16th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday evening, also at the funeral home. Friends may call after 11:00 AM, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin.
Three injured in crash on Highway 65 south of Chillicothe
Three people, including two from Texas, were injured Monday morning in a Highway 65 accident in Livingston County three miles south of Chillicothe. The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for two of the drivers, 19-year-old Lucas Dick of Cameron, and 28-year-old Andre Miller of Richmond, Texas, plus a passenger in Miller’s car, 26-year-old Clayton Ferguson of Houston, Texas.
Jamesport City Council begins process for closure of two streets
The Jamesport City Council, on September 12th, agreed to start the process of closing parts of two streets. Visitor Adrian Gutshall approached the council requesting it close parts of Jackson Street from Broadway Street to the city limits and Elm Street north of Old Highway 6 to Grand Street. Mayor...
Grundy R-5 Board of Education to meet Thursday
The Grundy R-5 Board of Education will meet Thursday, September 15th at 6 pm in the high school business room at Galt. The agenda includes final approval of the bus routes, bus condition, updates on building improvements, the bid to supply beef, scheduling the date for graduation, and flu shots for staff members.
Booked Into Jail For Livingston County
Two bookings into area jails for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Sheriff’s office. 24-year-old Annabelle Elizabeth Baker was booked into the Randolph County Jail Monday. Baker had been on probation following a guilty plea on a charge of Endangering the Welfare Of A Child. In a hearing last week, Baker admitted to the violation. She was sentenced to 20 days of additional shock time, and added to probation. She remains in custody at the Randolph County Jail with no bond allowed.
Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic scheduling influenza vaccinations for established patients
Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton announced they are currently scheduling influenza vaccinations for established patients. Influenza vaccinations at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group will begin on Friday, September 16, and will be offered each Friday going forward. Influenza vaccinations at...
School bus containing around 30 Smithville students overturns in crash
A school bus containing around 30 Smithville elementary school students overturned in a crash on Mt. Olivet Road near Smithville, Missouri.
