Protests

The Associated Press

LGBT solidarity march in Norway for canceled Pride parade

HELSINKI (AP) — Hundreds of people marched through the Norwegian capital on Saturday in an LBGT solidarity event to honor the Pride parade that was canceled in June after a deadly shooting outside a popular gay bar. Marchers in “The Rainbow Train” passed the central Oslo nightlife district where a man identified as Zaniar Matapour shot and killed two men and injured several others outside the London Pub on June 25, just hours before the planned start of the Pride parade. Norwegian citizen Matapour is being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and terrorism. His motive for the shooting remains unclear but police say hate crime is a possibility. Organizers stressed the event Saturday wasn’t meant to be a substitute for the original Pride parade but rather a show of solidarity to Norway’s LBGT community.
SOCIETY
Vice

Far-Right Leader in Italy Tweets Video of Woman Being Raped

The far-right politician likely to become Italy’s Prime Minister sparked outrage on Monday by tweeting a video of a woman being raped by an asylum seeker on the streets of an Italian city. Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party leads a right-wing coalition currently polling at about 50...
IMMIGRATION
Pere Aragonès
Pedro Sánchez
The Independent

‘Divorce party’ cancelled in Indian city following protests

A divorce party has been cancelled in Bhopal, India, following protests by local Hindu organisations.In the past week, an invitation card containing details of the event went viral on social media. Apparently, a group of 18 men from an NGO named Bhai Welfare Society (brothers’ welfare society) were planning a party to celebrate their respective divorces in the central Indian city of Bhopal. The initiative was reportedly organised to “motivate” men that life doesn’t end after a divorce.The functions listed in the card celebrating the marriage dissolution ceremonies included rituals like the immersion of the jaymala (wedding garland), gents...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BBC

Magdalena Andersson: Swedish PM resigns as right-wing parties win vote

Sweden's prime minister says she will stand down after her government was defeated in Sunday's election. Magdalena Andersson's centre-left coalition looks set to narrowly lose to a bloc of right-wing parties, 176 seats to 173, with 99% of the votes counted. Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson is now expected to...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Six people, including influential anti-Taliban tribal leader, killed in blast in northwestern Pakistan

An influential anti-Taliban leader has been killed in a blast by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in northwestern Pakistan along with five others in the first major bombing in the area in a decade.Swat area police officer Zahid Marwat told Reuters that peace committee leader Idrees Khan died after his vehicle drove over an improvised explosive device, killing him and two bodyguards.According to Swat station house officer Fayaz Khan, investigations suggested the attack was a “remote control bomb” which targeted Khan, reported Dawn newspaper.Khan, along with two police guards and a child, was on his way Kotakay to Bandai...
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

The Biggest Surprise Attacks in Military History

Armchair historians can tell you about the biggest surprise attacks ever and the impacts they had. Some of the greatest traps, ambushes, and shocking assaults have altered history’s trajectory. To identify the biggest surprise attacks in history, 24/7 Tempo reviewed sources like History Collection, War History Online, Military History Now, NPR, Historic UK, Historynet, and […]
MILITARY
US News and World Report

More Tunisian Migrants Head to Italy Amid Political and Economic Crisis

TUNIS (Reuters) - The number of Tunisian migrants landing on Italian shores jumped 23 percent to 13,500 in the first eight months of 2022 from the same period last year, a rights group said on Tuesday, adding Tunisia's political and economic crisis lay behind the exodus. Videos posted on social...
IMMIGRATION
Spain
Europe
Scotland
Madrid, Spain
Protests
AFP

Venezuela, Colombia to reopen land borders, skies

Venezuela and Colombia said Friday they will reopen their shared land border later this month and resume commercial flights after renewing diplomatic ties severed in 2019. The countries' shared 2,000-kilometer (1,200-mile) land border -- the scene of clashes between armed and criminal groups --  was closed from 2019, and reopened in October last year but to pedestrians only.
AMERICAS
AFP

UN chief 'never seen climate carnage' like Pakistan floods

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Saturday that he has "never seen climate carnage" on such a scale as he toured parts of Pakistan hit by floods, blaming wealthier countries for the devastation. "Wealthier countries are morally responsible for helping developing countries like Pakistan to recover from disasters like this, and to adapt to build resilience to climate impacts that unfortunately will be repeated in the future," Guterres said, adding that G20 nations cause 80 percent of today's emissions. 
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

Faced with war losses, Russian propagandists retreat to anger and patriotism

Russian state television pundits and officials for months painted Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as a well-oiled "special military operation" that is methodically achieving its goals of "demilitarizing" and "denazifying" the Kyiv "regime." But the embarrassing rout of Russian forces from northeastern Ukraine in recent days sent a normally harmonious choir...
POLITICS
investing.com

Violent protests flare up in Haiti over fuel price hikes, rampant crime

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Residents of Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince sheltered at home on Tuesday as gun fire rung out, road blocks and burning tires were placed along city streets and protesters threw stones in an angry response to expected new fuel price hikes and crime. The latest demonstrations come as inflation...
BUSINESS
AFP

Brussels bombing accused Abdeslam denounces 'unfair' trial

French jihadist Salah Abdeslam, already jailed for his role in the 2015 Paris attacks, refused to take the stand Monday on the first day of the trial for the 2016 suicide bombings in Brussels. He was one of the nine alleged members of the Islamic State (IS) group cell that launched both the March 2016 suicide bombings in Belgium and the November 2015 attacks in Paris facing terrorism charges in the Belgian capital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

From humble past, William Ruto sworn in as Kenya's president

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya’s president on Tuesday after narrowly winning the Aug. 9 election in East Africa’s most stable democracy, and quickly signaled that his leadership will be a strongly Christian one. The Supreme Court last week rejected a challenge by losing candidate and longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga of the official results, completing a markedly peaceful election in a country with a history of troubled ones. The 55-year-old Ruto had been the deputy to outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta but had a bitter split that left the two not speaking for months at a time. On Tuesday, the audience cheered as the two shook hands, and again as Kenyatta handed over the instruments of power. Ruto, who had dropped to his knees in tears and prayer when the court upheld his win, knelt on the stage minutes after his swearing-in during an extended sermon.
POLITICS

