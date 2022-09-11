Man gropes woman, 22, under skirt inside Queens subway station

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 22-year-old was sexually assaulted while inside of a Queens subway station last week and police are searching for the man they say is responsible.

The incident happened inside of the Broadway and 46 Street subway station in Woodside around 2:24 p.m. on Sept. 4, authorities said.

As the victim was walking down the stairs, the suspect placed his hands underneath her skirt and grabbed her buttocks and genitals, police said.

Forcible touching suspect Photo credit NYPD

After assaulting the victim, the suspect fled the scene towards 46th Street. He is described as Hispanic and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans, black boots, and a blue backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)