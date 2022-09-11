ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pujols blasts home run 696 in Cardinals win over Pirates

By Scott Jagow
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MfZqz_0hr7JCji00

Albert Pujols climbed another rung of history Saturday night in Pittsburgh, hitting the 696th home run of his career. It tied him with Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time Major League home run list.

The 42-year-old St. Louis Cardinal went deep in the sixth inning of a 7-5 victory over the Pirates. Pujols also doubled and singled home another run.
The win helped the Cards stay eight games in front of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. The Brewers defeated the Cincinnati Reds 5-1.

Pujols needs one homer in the final 22 games of his regular season career to pass Rodriguez.

"I don't care who I tied," Pujols said following the game Saturday night. "At the end of the day, it's about tying the team and giving an opportunity to win in the next couple of innings."

Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714). He needs four home runs to join that 700 club, and he has said he will not play beyond this year.

"I think I'm aware of where I am in the history of the game," Pujols said. "Twenty-one years ago when I made the ballclub, that wasn't something that I was chasing. Twenty-two years later, I don't think I'm going to change my approach. I'm just going to let things happen and try to enjoy and if it happens, it happens. If not, then I think everybody, including myself, are pretty blessed with the career that I have."

The Cardinals needed firepower elsewhere in the lineup to overcome the pesky last-place Pirates. Nolan Arenado hit a two-out, three-run double in the top of the ninth to propel the Cards past Pittsburgh.

The Associated Press

Pujols' 697th HR, moves into 4th, rallies Cards over Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive that rallied the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Sunday. The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed 2-1 when Pujols connected for a two-run drive. Pujols had tied Rodriguez with a home run Saturday night. Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. “There’s impressive and then there’s unbelievable,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “What we’re witnessing right now is legendary. You have to take a step back from managing the game and take it all in. It’s amazing.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals fans need this Albert Pujols shirt

There’s a new No. 4 in the all-time home run list. To celebrate, BreakingT has released a new Albert Pujols shirt that St. Louis fans will love. The legendary final chapter of The Machine continued over the weekend. And BreakingT wanted to commemorate it with a new Albert Pujols shirt for Cardinals fans.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

7 standout performers in Cardinals series win over Pirates

It wasn’t the prettiest series for the Cardinals, but they ground out a pretty important series win over the pesky Pirates. For most of the Cardinals‘ three-game series against the Pirates, the Cardinals were down. But the team found a way with some standout performances to get a series victory over the Pirates as they head into a week where they will take on a couple of NL Central opponents, the Brewers and the Reds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
960 The Ref

Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to...
MLB
