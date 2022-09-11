Pujols blasts home run 696 in Cardinals win over Pirates

Albert Pujols climbed another rung of history Saturday night in Pittsburgh, hitting the 696th home run of his career. It tied him with Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time Major League home run list.

The 42-year-old St. Louis Cardinal went deep in the sixth inning of a 7-5 victory over the Pirates. Pujols also doubled and singled home another run.

The win helped the Cards stay eight games in front of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. The Brewers defeated the Cincinnati Reds 5-1.

Pujols needs one homer in the final 22 games of his regular season career to pass Rodriguez.

"I don't care who I tied," Pujols said following the game Saturday night. "At the end of the day, it's about tying the team and giving an opportunity to win in the next couple of innings."

Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714). He needs four home runs to join that 700 club, and he has said he will not play beyond this year.

"I think I'm aware of where I am in the history of the game," Pujols said. "Twenty-one years ago when I made the ballclub, that wasn't something that I was chasing. Twenty-two years later, I don't think I'm going to change my approach. I'm just going to let things happen and try to enjoy and if it happens, it happens. If not, then I think everybody, including myself, are pretty blessed with the career that I have."

The Cardinals needed firepower elsewhere in the lineup to overcome the pesky last-place Pirates. Nolan Arenado hit a two-out, three-run double in the top of the ninth to propel the Cards past Pittsburgh.