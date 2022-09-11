Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cross Country: New program director, head coach looks to establish successThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: 3 Buckeyes named to preseason All-WCHA TeamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State plays to 3-3 draw at No. 14 AkronThe LanternAkron, OH
osu.edu
A ’Shoe expert built a mini version in his basement
Civil Engineer Bob Long ’73, who worked on the 1999–2001 renovation of Ohio Stadium, has spent a lifetime being awed by “the cathedral of football” and more than 1,000 hours re-creating it. Ohio Stadium has captivated Bob Long ’73 since he saw it for the first...
osu.edu
For many Buckeye scholarship students, the ’Shoe fit
Residents of the Ohio Stadium Scholarship Dorm gained access to college, work experience and lifelong friendships. They scrubbed pots, pans and toilets to pay for college. They also had one of the coolest backyards in the nation. Collectively, they are the students who — for 66 of Ohio Stadium’s 100 years — called the Horseshoe home. And inside those sturdy walls, they cemented bonds that endured for decades.
osu.edu
Pokagon Potawatomi baskets presented to Ohio State
Ohio State University President Kristina M. Johnson recently joined Ohio State Newark Dean William MacDonald for the presentation of a hand-crafted black ash basket made by noted Pokagon Potawatomi artist Jenny (Brown) Chapman. John Low, associate professor in comparative studies at the Newark campus, shared the artwork with the university...
osu.edu
Career Week
Join us September 12-16, 2022 for The Ohio State University Career and Internship Week, brought to you by Buckeye Careers and the Office of Student Life! Career and Internship Week will consist of a variety of programs, workshops and networking events to help Ohio State students in their own personal career development journeys. Each program participating in Career and Internship Week 2022 will fall into at least one of the following themes:
osu.edu
Ohio State appoints Lisa Florman as vice provost for the arts
The Ohio State University has selected Lisa Florman as vice provost for the arts, effective Sept. 15. As vice provost for the arts, Florman will support and advise the central administration on arts and culture initiatives, priorities and strategies. In doing so, she will facilitate the integration of the arts into the university’s mission of scholarship, education and service. She will support greater collaboration between arts entities on Ohio State’s campuses and the communities that the university serves. Her efforts will link Ohio State to arts organizations across Ohio and the nation as well as around the world.
osu.edu
The Passing of Warren Van Tine
The History Department at Ohio State University announces with great sadness the death of Warren Van Tine, who passed away on August 26, 2022. He was a professor at the university from 1970 until his retirement in 2009, and he served as department chair from 1985 to 1989. He is mourned by many people in the university, reform movements, and the academic community at large.
osu.edu
Enhancing Education: student summer experiences bridge the classroom
As students navigate their way through the higher education system, most seek to enrich their curricular experience with internships, externships and similar programs. This summer, the Sustainability Institute (SI) at Ohio State sponsored two students’ summer internships with the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Committee (MORPC). Delaney Horton and Derek Holston, third- and fourth-year students at the university respectively, worked as local government interns, learning about the intricacies of Ohio policy implementation. Each intern collaborated with a community partner to maximize their impact locally.
osu.edu
Ohio State improves standing among public universities in new rankings
The Ohio State University moved up to 16th among public universities according to U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings for 2023. That’s an improvement of one spot. Ohio State ranked 49th among national universities. Compared to 2022, the national rank did not change. Ohio State’s strong...
osu.edu
Recovery Month celebrates students in and seeking recovery from substance misuse
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration declared the first National Recovery Month in 1989. Following the federal government’s lead, the Collegiate Recovery Community (CRC) at The Ohio State University has hosted a university-wide celebration for the last eight Septembers. The timing is fortunate, said Ahmed Hosni, assistant director of the Student Wellness Center and leader of the CRC.
osu.edu
Lab Animal Handling and Technique Training
University Laboratory Animal Resources (ULAR) staff members provide optional animal handling and technique training classes free of charge to individuals listed on animal protocols. Classes are strongly encouraged for individuals that will perform rodent survival surgery and those with minimal experience working with animals. Research team members must be trained to perform procedures and should utilize this free service when such training cannot be obtained through other means.
osu.edu
How foresight in public affairs can ensure the promise and potential of Intel in central Ohio
Intel Corp.’s arrival in the state of Ohio marks a historic development that will transform the region. Critical to its success: public sector planning and support to ensure adequate infrastructure to meet the moment. The company says its $20 billion investment to build two semiconductor fabrication plants northeast of...
osu.edu
Ohio State study finds in-person training can increase inpatient portal use and improve patient satisfaction
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Hospitalized patients who receive hands-on training on how to access their personal health information via a secure online patient portal or have access to more advanced portal functions are more engaged in their health care and have higher patient satisfaction rates, according to a study from The Ohio State University College of Medicine.
