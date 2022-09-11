The Ohio State University has selected Lisa Florman as vice provost for the arts, effective Sept. 15. As vice provost for the arts, Florman will support and advise the central administration on arts and culture initiatives, priorities and strategies. In doing so, she will facilitate the integration of the arts into the university’s mission of scholarship, education and service. She will support greater collaboration between arts entities on Ohio State’s campuses and the communities that the university serves. Her efforts will link Ohio State to arts organizations across Ohio and the nation as well as around the world.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO