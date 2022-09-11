ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 4

Related
WGAL

Hershey celebrates the 165th birthday of Milton Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. — On Tuesday, a birthday celebration was held in chocolate town for Milton Hershey. Milton Hershey was born in Derry Township back in 1857. Hershey went on to put the town on the map with the chocolate company and the Milton Hershey School. The Hershey community came...
HERSHEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster, PA
Society
Lancaster County, PA
Society
Lancaster, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Lancaster, PA
abc27.com

Annual Lancaster Balloon Festival returns this weekend

BIRD-IN-HAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival and Country Fair is returning for its 11th year from Sept. 16-18, bringing hot air balloons and more to Bird-in-Hand, Lancaster County. It’s the second-largest hot air balloon festival on the East Coast, according to festival producer Bruce Mowday...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Africans#The Asian Indian#Greek#Latin Hispanic#Irish#German#Italian#Jewish
abc27.com

Planetarium Shows at York Learning Center

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Astronomical Society has been offering planetarium programs to the public for 16 years. They will now be offering Saturday afternoon programs for young children and families, as well as Saturday evening programs for older family members at the York Learning Center Planetarium.
YORK, PA
Melissa Frost

Lititz Craft Beer Fest: Over 70 Craft Breweries, Homebrew Finalists, and Lots of Food [Event Details]

The 8th annual Lititz Craft Beer Fest is coming up very soon; the two-day charity fundraising festival will be held September 24th and 25th of 2022 at TAIT in Lititz. This year’s event will feature one session each day between 3 pm and 6 pm. Attendees (must be 21 or older to attend) will experience live music playing on two stages, a wide range of food options from local food trucks and 150+ offerings to sample from more than 70 craft breweries as well as samples from homebrew competition finalists.
LITITZ, PA
WGAL

Humane Society of Harrisburg offers special deal on cats

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Humane Society of Harrisburg is offering a special deal this week for anyone adopting a cat. If you adopt two cats or kittens, you will only have to pay one adoption fee. "Sometimes there's a misconception that cats are kind of loners or prefer to...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
abc27.com

Camp Hill has a brand new farmer’s market

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new farmer’s market in Camp Hill, called “The Market on Market,” held its grand opening on Sept. 13. The market was set up in a large parking lot at Trinity Lutheran Church in Camp Hill. There were fresh local foods,...
CAMP HILL, PA
FOX 43

Fresh produce market pop-up held for seniors in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Senior citizens were able to shop for discounted fresh fruits and vegetables in York County on Monday. The American Heart Association has been working alongside the Windy Hill Senior Center in York County to establish a pop-up produce market for folks in the area. Plenty...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Ride-along program pairs addiction treatment providers with police

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new program in Lancaster County is trying to reach more people struggling with addiction by putting mental health and addiction treatment providers in patrol vehicles with police officers. The ride-along project has been in the works for a few years and kicked off at...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY (WHTM) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, September 11 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks, Lancaster, and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 17-18-24-25-26, to win individual prizes of $44,333.50, less...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Shooting on Christmas Day: Lancaster man sentenced up to 40 years

A Lancaster man pleaded guilty to shooting a victim during a drug deal on Lititz Pike alley on Christmas Day 2019. He was sentenced on September 8, 2022. Following the plea, Onearl Parker III was sentenced to between 18.5 and 40 years in prison by a Lancaster County Judge. Parker...
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy