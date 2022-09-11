Read full article on original website
WGAL
Latin American Festival planned for this weekend in Lancaster County
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — Celebrations for Hispanic-Heritage month will kick off this weekend in Lancaster County. The 2022 Latin American Festival will be held at 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can find a schedule of events and...
lebtown.com
Lebanon 50+ Festival seeking vendors and exhibitors [Paid Press Release]
This post is paid advertising by the Community Health Council of Lebanon County 50+ Festival. Are you an artisan, crafter, direct distributor, home repair, or health services provider with a good or service to sell? If so, the 24th Annual 50+ Festival has a booth for you!. Come join us...
lebtown.com
31st annual Hinkelfest celebrates chicken this weekend in Fredericksburg
Hinkelfest 2022, Lebanon County’s annual three-day celebration of all things chicken, kicks off on Friday, Sept. 16 at Fredericksburg Fireman’s Park on Route 343 (N. 7th Street) between Lebanon and Fredericksburg. This year’s festival will be the 31st year for the event, which is backed by primary sponsors...
WGAL
Hershey celebrates the 165th birthday of Milton Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. — On Tuesday, a birthday celebration was held in chocolate town for Milton Hershey. Milton Hershey was born in Derry Township back in 1857. Hershey went on to put the town on the map with the chocolate company and the Milton Hershey School. The Hershey community came...
abc27.com
Annual Lancaster Balloon Festival returns this weekend
BIRD-IN-HAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival and Country Fair is returning for its 11th year from Sept. 16-18, bringing hot air balloons and more to Bird-in-Hand, Lancaster County. It’s the second-largest hot air balloon festival on the East Coast, according to festival producer Bruce Mowday...
Hispanic Heritage Festival returns to Harrisburg with food, games, music and more
The Latino Hispanic American Community Center (LHACC) held its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival Saturday at the intersection of Thirteenth and Derry streets in Harrisburg. The event featured Spanish food, live music, games, a flag parade, a domino competition, children’s activities and a host of vendors. This is the twelfth...
Top 6 Places to Get Dessert in Lancaster, PA [According to Yelp]
Whenever I can't decide which cafe, bakery or restaurant to visit, I usually look to Yelp. This time around, I was craving all things sweet and found the top 6 dessert places they recommend in Lancaster, PA. Here goes:
Penn Cinema Drive-In announces October line-up of Halloween-themed movies
LITITZ, Pa. — This fall, Penn Cinema Drive-In, located at 541 Airport Road in Lititz, is hosting a spooktacular line-up of movies!. From festive classics to family favorites, the six-week event has something for all lovers of the Halloween season. The movie line-up is as follows:. The Shining: Oct....
abc27.com
Planetarium Shows at York Learning Center
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Astronomical Society has been offering planetarium programs to the public for 16 years. They will now be offering Saturday afternoon programs for young children and families, as well as Saturday evening programs for older family members at the York Learning Center Planetarium.
After the Unthinkable Happened to Their Son, Exton Couple Advocates for Individuals with Disabilities
After their son Cailen, who has an intellectual disability, was assaulted during a shoplifting incident at Acme, where he was working, Exton residents John and Denise Bailey have taken to fighting for the rights of those with disabilities, writes J.F Pirro for Main Line Today. While individuals with disabilities are...
Lititz Craft Beer Fest: Over 70 Craft Breweries, Homebrew Finalists, and Lots of Food [Event Details]
The 8th annual Lititz Craft Beer Fest is coming up very soon; the two-day charity fundraising festival will be held September 24th and 25th of 2022 at TAIT in Lititz. This year’s event will feature one session each day between 3 pm and 6 pm. Attendees (must be 21 or older to attend) will experience live music playing on two stages, a wide range of food options from local food trucks and 150+ offerings to sample from more than 70 craft breweries as well as samples from homebrew competition finalists.
WGAL
Humane Society of Harrisburg offers special deal on cats
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Humane Society of Harrisburg is offering a special deal this week for anyone adopting a cat. If you adopt two cats or kittens, you will only have to pay one adoption fee. "Sometimes there's a misconception that cats are kind of loners or prefer to...
abc27.com
Camp Hill has a brand new farmer’s market
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new farmer’s market in Camp Hill, called “The Market on Market,” held its grand opening on Sept. 13. The market was set up in a large parking lot at Trinity Lutheran Church in Camp Hill. There were fresh local foods,...
Fresh produce market pop-up held for seniors in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Senior citizens were able to shop for discounted fresh fruits and vegetables in York County on Monday. The American Heart Association has been working alongside the Windy Hill Senior Center in York County to establish a pop-up produce market for folks in the area. Plenty...
abc27.com
Ride-along program pairs addiction treatment providers with police
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new program in Lancaster County is trying to reach more people struggling with addiction by putting mental health and addiction treatment providers in patrol vehicles with police officers. The ride-along project has been in the works for a few years and kicked off at...
Knoebels, Dutch Wonderland, Kennywood land national ‘Golden Ticket Awards’
On July 4, 1926, a small amusement park with a swimming pool and carousel and some food stands opened in Northumberland County. In 2016 that park celebrated its 90th anniversary. This past weekend, the family-owned Knoebels Amusement Resort won a handful of Golden Ticket Awards from the publication Amusement Today,...
abc27.com
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY (WHTM) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, September 11 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks, Lancaster, and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 17-18-24-25-26, to win individual prizes of $44,333.50, less...
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
local21news.com
Shooting on Christmas Day: Lancaster man sentenced up to 40 years
A Lancaster man pleaded guilty to shooting a victim during a drug deal on Lititz Pike alley on Christmas Day 2019. He was sentenced on September 8, 2022. Following the plea, Onearl Parker III was sentenced to between 18.5 and 40 years in prison by a Lancaster County Judge. Parker...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
