The 8th annual Lititz Craft Beer Fest is coming up very soon; the two-day charity fundraising festival will be held September 24th and 25th of 2022 at TAIT in Lititz. This year’s event will feature one session each day between 3 pm and 6 pm. Attendees (must be 21 or older to attend) will experience live music playing on two stages, a wide range of food options from local food trucks and 150+ offerings to sample from more than 70 craft breweries as well as samples from homebrew competition finalists.

LITITZ, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO