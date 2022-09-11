ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Queen Elizabeth dies: Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson will care for queen’s corgis

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Je4wT_0hr7I14l00

One of the biggest questions surrounding the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II’s death swirled around the fate of the queen’s beloved corgis.

Prince Andrew, 62, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will take care of Muick and Sandy, the dogs who were given to the queen by the Duke of York in 2021, The Guardian and CNN reported on Sunday.

Elizabeth also reportedly left behind a dorgi (a mix between a corgi and a dachshund) named Candy and a cocker spaniel named Lissy, CNN reported. It is unclear who will look after those two dogs.

However, a spokesperson for the Duke confirmed that the couple will take the two corgis, The Guardian reported. Although the duke and duchess divorced in 1996, they both live at the Royal Lodge at the Windsor estate, according to CNN.

The late Princess Diana once called the queen’s corgis a “moving carpet” because they were always by Elizabeth’s side. With the queen’s state funeral scheduled for Sept. 19, there is speculation as to what role, if any, the corgis will play at Elizabeth’s final service at Westminster Abbey.

“One of the intriguing things people are wondering about at the funeral is whether a corgi is going to be present,” Robert Lacey, royal historian and author of “Majesty: Elizabeth II and the House of Windsor,″ told The Associated Press. “The queen’s best friends were corgis, these short-legged, ill-tempered beasts with a yap that doesn’t appeal to many people in Britain, but was absolutely crucial to the Queen.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, Prince Andrew gave his mother Muick, a corgi, and Fergus, a dorgi, The Guardian reported. When Fergus died in May 2021 -- a month after the death of the queen’s husband, Prince Phillip -- he was replaced with Sandy by the children of the Duke and Duchess of York, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The gift came in time for the queen’s official 95th birthday.

The queen’s love for corgis began during her childhood when she fell in love with a dog officially known as Rozavel Golden Eagle but was nicknamed Dookie, after Elizabeth’s father -- the future King George VI -- who was the Duke of York, the BBC reported.

Dookie was horribly behaved, according to the news outlet, biting courtiers and visitors.

In 1944, on her 18th birthday, Elizabeth was given a Pembroke Welsh corgi puppy named Susan, according to the BBC. The future queen was so enamored with the dog that she reportedly took her on her honeymoon in 1947, CNN reported. Susan died in 1959.

During her life, the queen owned and bred dozens of corgis. A family tree put together by the BBC showed that 14 generations of corgis descended from Susan. The last one descended from Susan was named Willow, who famously appeared alongside the queen in the James Bond sketch recorded by Elizabeth for the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

Willow died in 2018, The Guardian reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Queen’s corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York

London CNN — Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday. The pair, who divorced in 1996, both reside at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. The...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Robert Lacey
The Independent

Where will King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla live?

Queen Elizabeth II had a number of residences, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle. However, after her death at the age of 96 on Thursday, the question is where will the newly crowned King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, be based?. Since their marriage in April 2005,...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla

An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Prince Phillip#Uk#Guardian#Cnn#Duke
Tyla

Kate Middleton shares sweet words about Prince William and Harry's reunion

Kate Middleton has shared her sweet reaction to the unexpected reunion of Prince William and Harry on Saturday (10 September). The new Princess of Wales, 40, commented on the brothers' first public appearance together since 2021 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. The two brothers were...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

A New Clip of King Charles III Interacting with Royal Servants Has Left Twitter Ablaze

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In only two days, King Charles III has already gotten some backlash for a clip that’s making its way through Twitter. On Sept 10, many people uploaded a video of King Charles interacting with his servants, with the most viral tweet coming from a parody account named Laura Kuenssberg Translator, who’s garnered over 22 million views on the now-viral clip. They posted it with the caption, “The servant must clear my desk for me. I can’t be expected to move things.”
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Details of the Queen's coffin: Royal funeral director reveals it is made from rare English oak, lined with lead - and has been ready for more than 30 years

The Queen's coffin, which tonight lies in state in Edinburgh, has been ready for more than 30 years, the royal funeral director revealed. Andrew Leverton runs Leverton & Sons, the independent family firm of undertakers from Camden, north London, which has worked on royal funerals since 1991. In an interview...
U.K.
Newsweek

Meghan's Brief Interaction With Royal Aide Divides Opinion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Windsor estate to inspect floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II. But one interaction between the Duchess of Sussex and royal aides has sparked a fierce debate on Twitter. The monarch, 96, died at Balmoral Castle...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Inside Balmoral, the Queen’s beloved Scottish home

Queen Elizabeth II had been visiting her beloved holiday home Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire since she was a child. Set within the Cairngorms National Park on the banks of the River Dee, it was reportedly her favourite residence for its green, wide-open spaces, the beauty of which she could enjoy away from the public eye. It also enabled her to enjoy a more ordinary kind of family life: reportedly, Prince Philip used to enjoy manning the barbecue, while the Queen would put on rubber gloves and do the washing up, before gathering to play after-dinner parlour games.
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Charles III Confronts First Problem as King: Too Many Palaces

It's a nice problem for a king to have: too many palaces but only one royal head to lay down on one’s pillow at night. The Times of London reports that the newly promoted Charles III can’t decide what to do with all the residences left him by by his mother. The newspaper said that the “obvious assumption” was that Charles would copy his mother and divide his time between Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, with holidays at Balmoral—the Scottish castle where Queen Elizabeth died last week at the age of 96—and the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The problem is that Charles, 73, already has a picture-perfect home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and doesn’t like either Buckingham Palace or Windsor. The solution being suggested is that Buckingham Palace is converted into some sort of royal hotel/conference center and Charles’ son William, the new Prince of Wales, moves out of his house on the Windsor estate and into the drafty old castle itself.
WORLD
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy