To cap first pro season, Cole Hocker 5th in 5th Ave. Mile

Cole Hocker ended his first pro track and field season by finishing fifth Sunday in the 5th Avenue Mile.

Great Britain’s Jake Wightman, a surprise 1,500-meter world champion, repeated as winner in New York with a time of 3 minutes, 49.6 seconds.

Jake Heyward, also of Britain, was second in 3:49.9. Americans Sam Prakel (3:50.4) and Eric Holt (3:50.7) were third and fourth ahead of Hocker (3:50.7).

Hocker, a Cathedral High School graduate, ended 2021 by finishing sixth in the 1,500 meters at the Tokyo Olympics. After two years at Oregon, he gave up college eligibility and signed a Nike contract. He won two titles at February’s indoor nationals but developed a foot injury and did not qualify for the World Championships, held on his home Oregon track.

Hocker, 21, would be just 27 at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics — or a year younger Wightman. There are global championships in 2023-24-25-27-28-29, all within Hocker’s peak years.

“It feels like there’s so much opportunity in the sport in the next decade, honestly,” he told IndyStar in a pre-race interview.

A British miler, Laura Muir, also won the women’s race. The 29-year-old Scot bolted to a big lead at mid-race and set a course record of 4:14.8. Previous record was 4:16.1 by Jenny Simpson, an eight-time winner of this race.

Muir won a bronze medal in the 1,500 meters at worlds and was silver medalist at the 2021 Olympics.

Americans Nikki Hiltz (4:17.4) and Eleanor Fulton (4:18.0) finished second and third.

There were pre-race ceremonies in memory of those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack against the World Trade Center.

Purdue’s Winger caps career on top

Elsewhere in track and field, Kara Winger finished with a flourish.

The four-time Olympian from Purdue won the Diamond League final in the women’s javelin Thursday at Zurich, reaching 213 feet, 2 inches on her fifth attempt.

The 36-year-old from Vancouver, Wash., had announced this season would her last, and she said afterward she is sticking to that.

“I just wanted to have a good time and it turned out to be the best season of my life,” she said. “I know it was absolutely everything and I am so grateful for what I did because we worked really hard for this and I just cannot believe it. It was magic.”

Winger’s victory came six days after she set an American record of 223-5 in winning by 15 feet at Brussels, Belgium. She moved to 12th on the all-time world list. She won a silver medal July 22 in the World Championships, climbing from fifth to second on her final attempt.

She also won at nationals – 14 years after her first such victory – and in the North American, Central American and Caribbean Championships.

