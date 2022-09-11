ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Abdul Ghani

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York City

Eric Adams wants to immediately grant working papers to nearly 10,000 southern border migrants to fill the desperate demand for workers in the city. Migrants who want to work have to apply for employment authorization with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. But Adams did not make it clear whether they will favor city jobs or the private sector. According to NYPost.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former NY Lieut. Gov. Richard Ravitch on Kathy Hochul, the MTA and state's outmigration

Richard Ravitch’s breadth of experience is enormous. He’s an economic policy expert and a board member of the Volcker Alliance. He served as New York lieutenant governor under David Paterson. He was the former head of the MTA, a former chief labor negotiator for Major League Baseball and one of the handful of people who helped save New York City from going bankrupt in the 1970s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

Meet the Brooklyn artist who painted Michelle Obama

NEW YORK -  It's a height that most artists can only dream of: to be commissioned to paint a historic portrait of the First Lady of the United States. Six years ago, that honor was given to Brooklyn artist Sharon Sprung. In her Boerum Heights studio, Sprung told CBS2's Hannah Kliger about Michelle Obama's initial reaction when she saw the completed work."I really felt that she genuinely liked the painting and she noted certain things about it," Sprung says.So did the former president. "I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle: her grace, her intelligence, and the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

12-Foot-Tall Puppet, Little Amal, Will Walk All Five Boroughs In NYC

Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, has been traveling the world since July 2021. And for the first time ever, she will arrive in NYC. From September 14th – October 2, Little Amal will walk all five boroughs, beginning at JFK airport. The symbolic puppet has already traveled a sum of 9,000km around 12 countries and 85 cities. She represents “all children fleeing war, violence and persecution” delivering an urgent message to the world: “Don’t forget about us.” The remarkable puppet was built by Handspring Puppet Company, known for creating the puppets in the international hit play War Horse. Made from “robust but lightweight materials” such as cane and carbon fibre, Handspring had to ensure their creation could withstand traveling such intense distances. It takes an entire team of four puppeteers to operate Little Amal. Two puppeteers man her arms, one walks on stilts to support her back, and the last controls ‘the harp,’ which brings Little Amal’s face, head and eyes to life through a variety of strings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

What to do this week: Space history, a bagel festival and more

8 p.m. at 21A Clinton St. Caveat, a comedy club on the Lower East Side, is hosting a 21+ Emmys viewing party with a musical theater twist. Comedians and drag performers will entertain the crowd throughout the night. Attendees can compete to predict the winners. A clothing swap for charity.
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Square News

New state gun legislation isn’t enough, students say

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new gun control legislation package, which went into effect this month, includes a law which prohibits the concealed carry of firearms in certain “sensitive” locations, such as educational institutions, places of worship and public transportation. The new legislation will not impact NYU’s Washington Square or Brooklyn campuses, but students are concerned about its efficacy.
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Square News

Off-Third: A sincere apology to our readers. College rankings do matter.

Off-Third is WSN’s satire column. Last semester, I made a grave mistake out of my own insecurity of NYU’s placement in the top 30 rather than the top 25. I claimed that college rankings were worthless. Now that NYU is ranked No. 25, alongside the University of Michigan — a school that deferred and then rejected me — rankings matter more than ever before. We are in the top quarter of schools that matter. Let’s capitalize on that.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkcitynews.net

New York governor ends Covid facemask requirements

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York state will no longer require the public to wear facemasks on trains, buses and other modes of public transit, as well as at airports and in ride-share vehicles. "Starting today, masks will be optional," Governor Kathy Hochul said at a news conference,. citing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Break
Politics
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for September

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for September. All households participating in SNAP — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

Wooden Escalators: A Miracle on 34th Street

New York is a rather unique city in that it offers so much to visitors and residents alike. At least a dozen features about the city that are famous around the world probably could come to your mind instantly — such as the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, or the Brooklyn Bridge, to name only a few…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

7 Forgotten and Hidden Tunnels in New York City

Before it was demolished in 2014, the Goldwater Hospital complex on the southern end of Roosevelt Island was interconnected by a very long basement-level tunnel that ran like a spine under the hospital’s six buildings. The tunnel connected the hospital to a steam-generating plant that still stands. In 2015,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ourcommunitynow.com

MAINEiacs scrambled to New York on 9/11

Air Refueling Wing suddenly got a new mission. “We were told to start heading west to the city,” pilot Lt. Col. Adam Jenkins recalled recently about the deadly terrorist attacks that shook the nation a decade ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Deity New York showcases the Manhattan woman

Hot pink lighting illuminated the lively Moonlight Studios runway as attendees waited in heavy anticipation for the Deity New York Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Suddenly, the lighting changed — a bright spotlight hitting the runway and fast-paced pop music began to play and the collection was revealed. Renee Bishop, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Overnight flooding impacts drivers in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Heavy downpours in New York City early Tuesday morning left New Yorkers with a tough commute to navigate. Pools of water flooded the Long Island Expressway, with stand-still traffic making the drive into Queens from Midtown, Manhattan a mess. Parts of Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn also experienced flooding. Earlier in September, Mayor […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

