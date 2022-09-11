USA TODAY Coaches Poll released after Week 2 of college football
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has been released following an exciting Week 2 of college football.
Week 2 was everything fans wanted it to be. Alabama held on to beat Texas, App State stunned Texas A&M, Marshall topped Notre Dame, BYU closely beat Baylor, Kentucky held off Florida, Tennessee beat Pitt in overtime, Washington State beat Wisconsin and Texas Tech won 33-30 over Houston.
The Georgia Bulldogs check in at No. in the updated rankings after defeating Samford 33-0 at home on Saturday. The Dawgs are looking the best team in America after Alabama’s struggled in Austin.
Here is the top-25:
25) Pitt
24) Oregon
23) Penn State
22) Texas A&M
21) Florida
20) Texas
19) Baylor
18) Wake Forest
17) Ole Miss
16)
15) Utah
14) BYU
13) Miami
12) NC State
11) Arkansas
And the top-ten…
10
Kentucky
Record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Beat Florida 26-16
9
Michigan State
Record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Beat Akron 52-0 (Spartans Wire)
8
USC
Record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Beat Stanford 41-28 (Trojans Wire)
7
Oklahoma State
Record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Beat Arizona State 34-17
6
Oklahoma
Record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Beat Kent State 33-3 (Sooners Wire)
5
Michigan
Record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Beat Hawaii 56-10 (Wolverines Wire)
4
Clemson
Record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Beat Furman 35-12 (Clemson Wire)
3
Ohio State
Record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Beat Arkansas State 45-12 (Buckeyes Wire)
2
Georgia
Record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Beat Samford 33-0
