ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll released after Week 2 of college football

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTbIL_0hr7HYq200

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has been released following an exciting Week 2 of college football.

Week 2 was everything fans wanted it to be. Alabama held on to beat Texas, App State stunned Texas A&M, Marshall topped Notre Dame, BYU closely beat Baylor, Kentucky held off Florida, Tennessee beat Pitt in overtime, Washington State beat Wisconsin and Texas Tech won 33-30 over Houston.

The Georgia Bulldogs check in at No. in the updated rankings after defeating Samford 33-0 at home on Saturday. The Dawgs are looking the best team in America after Alabama’s struggled in Austin.

Here is the top-25:

25) Pitt

24) Oregon

23) Penn State

22) Texas A&M

21) Florida

20) Texas

19) Baylor

18) Wake Forest

17) Ole Miss

16)

15) Utah

14) BYU

13) Miami

12) NC State

11) Arkansas

And the top-ten…

10

Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Wzjw_0hr7HYq200
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Florida 26-16

9

Michigan State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c5S60_0hr7HYq200
Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Akron 52-0 (Spartans Wire)

8

USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Umts_0hr7HYq200
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Stanford 41-28 (Trojans Wire)

7

Oklahoma State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWDDi_0hr7HYq200
Syndication: The Oklahoman

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Arizona State 34-17

6

Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N5PK9_0hr7HYq200
Syndication: The Oklahoman

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Kent State 33-3 (Sooners Wire)

5

Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEB3r_0hr7HYq200
Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Hawaii 56-10 (Wolverines Wire)

4

Clemson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9Z59_0hr7HYq200
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Furman 35-12 (Clemson Wire)

3

Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45dZIV_0hr7HYq200
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Arkansas State 45-12 (Buckeyes Wire)

2

Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVj4O_0hr7HYq200
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Samford 33-0

1

Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpu4c_0hr7HYq200
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Comments / 2

Related
AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans

Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral

LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Legendary Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne weighs in on Scott Frost firing

If anyone knows how much Nebraska fans want to win, it’s Tom Osborne. In the wake of Scott Frost’s firing over the weekend, he’s speaking out. Osborne, who led the Cornhuskers to three national titles, spoke with KETV in Omaha and shared his thoughts about what happened to Frost — a former Nebraska quarterback whose fall culminated in his firing on Sunday. He expressed his sympathy, pointing to a few factors in why things didn’t work out for him in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
AthlonSports.com

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Top 7 College Football Teams From Week 2

Week 2 of the college football season is officially in the books. It was an exciting weekend of football with several crazy upsets. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top seven college football teams of Week 2. Surprisingly, neither Appalachian State or Marshall check in at No. 1, despite each's unprecedented upsets at Texas A&M and Notre Dame, respectively.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Coaches Poll#American Football#App State#Texas A M#Notre Dame#Texas Tech#Georgia Bulldogs#Dawgs#Usc
The Spun

Look: Prominent Coach Responds To The Nebraska Job Rumors

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren has been a popular name floated around for head coaching jobs in recent years due to his tremendous work with the Wolfpack. But how does he feel about the idea of being a candidate for the now-vacant Nebraska job?. Apparently, Doeren feels like it's...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs land after Week 1?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their 2022 regular season with a dominant road win, beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 in front of a prime-time audience Sunday night. While the Bucs offense stalled on most of their red zone trips and managed just one touchdown, the defense delivered a stellar performance, shutting out the Cowboys after giving up a field goal on the opening drive.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star PG discusses recruitment and visit to UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are in hot pursuit of a top 10 player in the 2024 recruiting class and are hoping to eventually secure a commitment. Four-star point guard Elliott Cadeau is a priority target for Davis and his staff as they’ve made that clear with visits and interest. The Missouri native has a total of 17 offers in his recruitment so far and is seeing his recruitment pick up. He has two visits set, one to Texas Tech on September 24th and one to UNC on October 4th, as well as planning more for the Fall. But where...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Sports
Texas Tech University
FOX Sports

Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

Texas finally looks like a program that can compete for a Big 12 title. That was Joel Klatt's take after watching the Longhorns go toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Alabama this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team entered the matchup as a 21.5-point underdog but held a 19-17 lead with less than...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star WR Karmello English decommits from Auburn

Auburn’s recruiting class suffered a big blow Wednesday morning when four-star wide receiver Karmello English announced he had decommitted from the Tigers on Twitter. English was Auburn’s highest-ranked commit at No. 162 overall in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He was also the No. 22 wide receiver and the No. 14 player in the state of Alabama.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy