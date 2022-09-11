ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim’s condition unknown after Gentilly shooting Sunday

By Raeven Poole
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Gentilly near the Seabrook Boat Launch. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the incident happened in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Dr.

The NOPD says just before 5 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the scene and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition has not been released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822 -1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

