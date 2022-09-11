Read full article on original website
The New York Yankees are about to experience the flip side of being decimated by injuries midway through the season. Eventually, some of those guys return (some, not all), and you’re forced to eject someone who’s become a key contributor to a potential postseason roster in the interim.
Are you sick of watching almost every player on the New York Yankees put forth consistent, non-competitive at-bats since shortly before the All-Star break? Hell, are you sick of watching that for the better part of the last three seasons?. Well, just imagine how former Yankee Paul O’Neill feels! He’s...
After the Steelers crazy win in overtime against Cincinnati, you’d think Bengals players would want to shower the stink of losing off and focus on their Week Two opponent, the Dallas Cowboys.
A Bengals fan repeatedly threw up in the stands during Week 1.
The Cincinnati Bengals lost a heartbreaker to the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-20 in overtime on Sunday. Few people appeared to take the defeat harder than Joe Burrow. FOX 19 in Cincinnati’s Jeremy Rauch reported Sunday about how the third-year quarterback reacted to the loss. According to Rauch, Burrow hadn’t showered or changed for quite some time after the game. Burrow mostly just sat at his locker, staring ahead.
If you watched the Cincinnati Bengals blow numerous opportunities you’d probably be sick too. A woman was caught on video inside Paycor Stadium during the Steelers overtime 23-20 win against the Bengals throwing up multiple times.
The Cincinnati Bengals are a little thin at wide receiver after star Tee Higgins suffered an injury during the team’s ugly season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. But former Bengals star receiver Chad Johnson has a unique and hilarious solution to the problem. In a Tweet on...
Whoever is running the show over at CBS may want to have their heads examined. The Dolphins vs. Ravens game will not be seen by many. Almost the entire country will get to see the Mac Jones-led New England Patriots against the Mitch Trubisky-led Steelers. Maybe the NFL should have moved that game to primetime. One team that will not get much television time is the Miami Dolphins.
