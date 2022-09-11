Robert Patrick has been added to the “1923” cast as a series regular, Variety has confirmed. The actor will portray Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family. He joins previously announced cast members Harrison Ford and Hellen Mirren, who will be playing the husband and wife duo serving as the leaders of the Dutton family ranch. Also among the cast are Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Julia Schlaepfer. According to the show’s logline, the installment, hailing from Taylor Sheridan, will follow the Dutton family’s origins to the early twentieth century...

TV SERIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO