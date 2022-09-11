Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Golden State WarriorsAdrian HolmanSan Francisco, CA
Steph Curry Reveals How a GSW Reunion with Kevin Durant nearly Happened This SummerAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Z Cioccolato in SF Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Free FudgeThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of CaliforniaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
Young Mother Tragically Murdered in San CarlosAnthony J LynchSan Carlos, CA
wcn247.com
California cleans up from mudslides, as fire gains strength
OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers are searching for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes in Southern California mountain communities. Cleanup efforts and damage assessments continue Wednesday in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. With thunderstorms forecast and more flash floods possible, evacuation orders remain in place. Meanwhile firefighters held back a week-old blaze that gained renewed strength and forced more evacuations along foothills in the northern part of the state. Some structures burned, but crews were able to keep flames from entering the town of Foresthill.
wcn247.com
Increasing pressures on Colorado River water in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Colorado River Compact was signed in 1922, just 10 years after New Mexico became a state. Today, New Mexico still uses only about half of its allotment under the compact each year. Colorado River tributaries serve relatively small portions of northwest and southwest New Mexico. But the basin’s water is essential for the state’s largest city: Albuquerque. And pressures on the water is expected to increase as more tribes reach water rights settlements and build out infrastructure to use those rights. For example, agencies are making progress on large projects to deliver water to Navajo communities in western New Mexico.
wcn247.com
Opening statements set in death penalty case in slaying of 8
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Opening statements are expected in the death penalty trial of a man indicted for his role in the death of eight family members. George Wagner IV has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges in the mass killing in southern Ohio in 2016. The opening statements were scheduled for Monday morning in Pike County Court. George Wagner’s brother, Jake Wagner, and his mother, Angela Wagner, have previously pleaded guilty. George Wagner’s defense attorney has said that Jake Wagner told prosecutors that his brother didn’t shoot anyone. Prosecutors say the killings stemmed from a custody dispute over a child Jake Wagner had with one of the victims.
wcn247.com
Jim Beam outlines expansion to ramp up bourbon production
Jim Beam plans to ramp up bourbon production at its largest Kentucky distillery. The more than $400 million expansion was outlined Wednesday and it aims to meet growing global demand for the world's top-selling bourbon. Beam Suntory says the project will increase capacity by 50% at the Beam plant in Boston, Kentucky. It says greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by the same percentage. The company says the expansion will be used to produce two mainstays — Jim Beam white and black label bourbons. And the project will mostly support expected sales growth overseas, especially in European and Asian markets.
wcn247.com
Westminster ranked #1 in Pa., #9 in nation in social mobility
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College is one of the leading liberal arts colleges in the country for enabling students to get ahead in the world, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges ranking released Sept. 12. Westminster earned the No. 9 spot in the nation in the Top Performers on Social Mobility list, while also ranking No. 1 in the state of Pennsylvania.
