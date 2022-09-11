ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

westernmassnews.com

Holyoke officials looking for person accused of illegal dumping

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke city officials are looking for the public’s help in identifying someone they claimed was involved in illegal dumping. The person was reportedly seen on surveillance video engaging in illegal dumping at the city’s Department of Public Works building on North East Street. Anyone...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating bomb threat at Northampton High School

The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announced the 56th Citizenship Award recipient Tuesday evening. Dog surrendered after animal abuse arrest gets love and care from local shelter. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Holyoke man is behind bars as police investigate an animal cruelty report from Sunday evening. Boston Police...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Police discuss pros to implementing ShotSpotter technology

Dog surrendered after animal abuse arrest gets love and care from local shelter. A Holyoke man is behind bars as police investigate an animal cruelty report from Sunday evening. Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee names 56th Citizenship Award recipient. Updated: 2 hours ago. The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield police officer allegedly bitten, repeatedly punched in the face after walking in on altercation at Pride station

A man accused of being armed with a knife and attempting to disarm an officer during an altercation over the weekend is facing several charges, police said. Vilmanuel Mulero-Vazquez, 32, of Springfield, was arrested just after midnight on Sunday morning after getting into a physical altercation with a police officer, where he allegedly bit police and attempted to grab the officer’s gun, according to Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Public Safety
westernmassnews.com

Rollover crash at Armory Street rotary in Springfield under investigation

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A major car crash occurred on the Armory Street rotary in Springfield late Wednesday morning. Our crew on-scene reported seeing several police cruisers on the scene with a car flipped over on its side. Springfield fire officials told us the rollover happened at the exit ramp...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Greenfield police cruiser issued ticket after being found parked in handicap spot

The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announced the 56th Citizenship Award recipient Tuesday evening. Police investigating bomb threat at Northampton High School. Authorities are investigating a bomb threat at Northampton High School. Dog surrendered after animal abuse arrest gets love and care from local shelter. Updated: 8 hours ago.
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Arraignment held for suspect in stabbing at Holyoke store

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about a stabbing outside the Family Dollar store in Holyoke Sunday afternoon. We obtained court documents Monday to get answers about what took place and the sister of the man under arrest told us this incident was out of character for her brother and that he has struggled with a drug addiction for some time.
HOLYOKE, MA

