Springfield police officer allegedly bitten, repeatedly punched in the face after walking in on altercation at Pride station
A man accused of being armed with a knife and attempting to disarm an officer during an altercation over the weekend is facing several charges, police said. Vilmanuel Mulero-Vazquez, 32, of Springfield, was arrested just after midnight on Sunday morning after getting into a physical altercation with a police officer, where he allegedly bit police and attempted to grab the officer’s gun, according to Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Suspicious death of 70-year-old South Hadley man officially ruled a homicide
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have ruled the suspicious death of a 70-year-old South Hadley man as a homicide. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 70-year-old David A. Weise Sr. was found deceased in his South Hadley home on Lawn Street Friday afternoon. The case is under...
Residents shaken by suspicious death investigation in South Hadley neighborhood
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley neighbors are looking for answers while police investigate the suspicious death of a 71-year-old man on Lawn Street Friday. Three days later, the incident has the whole neighborhood talking, as police continue to investigate the scene that unfolded on Friday. Western Mass News...
Holyoke homeowner finds bullet after cleaning broken window
Holyoke police are investigating after a window was shot early Tuesday morning.
Timeline: Holyoke Homicides 2022
There have been five homicides in the City of Holyoke so far this year.
Arraignment held for suspect in stabbing at Holyoke store
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about a stabbing outside the Family Dollar store in Holyoke Sunday afternoon. We obtained court documents Monday to get answers about what took place and the sister of the man under arrest told us this incident was out of character for her brother and that he has struggled with a drug addiction for some time.
Holyoke man arrested after stabbing at Family Dollar
An argument at Family Dollar on September 11 ended with one man in the hospital and another under arrest.
Police unions held news conference after Holyoke City Councilor compared officers to gang
The police unions representing Holyoke officers and supervisors held a news conference to respond to a comment by City Councilor Jose Maldonado Velez at a City Council meeting earlier this month.
