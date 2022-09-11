A man accused of being armed with a knife and attempting to disarm an officer during an altercation over the weekend is facing several charges, police said. Vilmanuel Mulero-Vazquez, 32, of Springfield, was arrested just after midnight on Sunday morning after getting into a physical altercation with a police officer, where he allegedly bit police and attempted to grab the officer’s gun, according to Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO