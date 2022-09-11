ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On 9/11 anniversary, Milwaukee leaders share memories of day, call for unity

By Sophie Carson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Twenty-one years after Sept. 11, 2001, Milwaukee leaders still carry memories — and lessons — from the day.

At an anniversary event at Milwaukee's War Memorial Center on Sunday morning, County Executive David Crowley said he was in class as a high school sophomore when the terrorist attacks occurred.

"It was a moment where we all came together," Crowley said.

"We also need that same spirit right now," he said, to unify as a community and recommit to serving each other.

For Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Sept. 11 was the moment that inspired him to go into public service.

"9/11 was the defining moment in my life as I watched the bravery of first responders and watched the example of President Bush working to bring Americans together during that trying time for our country," he said.

More: From the archives | 'Clear the skies': Behind the unprecedented call to stop air travel on 9/11

More: 21 years later, these powerful photos tell the story of 9/11

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski recalled the first responders and firefighters' resolve in rushing to the scenes of the attacks. He said it exemplified the work police and fire crews do daily.

First responders go "out of their way to put themselves directly in harm's way so that others might have a chance," he said. "That's the thing to be remembered."

Iraq and Afghanistan veterans honored at Milwaukee 9/11 event

The anniversary is also an opportunity to honor those who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, said Dan Buttery, president and chief executive of the War Memorial Center and an Iraq war veteran himself.

"It's not just about the day," he said. "It's about the consequences of the day."

Names of those killed in Iraq are displayed at the War Memorial, Buttery said.

As part of the event Sunday, several leaders laid wreaths in a pool to honor groups such as the military, first responders and law enforcement.

Eugene Manzanet, a Marine veteran, was one who laid a wreath. Manzanet is a New York native who was living in Milwaukee in 2001.

His cousin, an investment banker, was on the 14th floor of the north tower at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11. Manzanet remembers vividly how he and his brother talked on the phone with their cousin in the building before communications went down.

His cousin did make it out safely, but Manzanet still holds the memory of watching the scene unfold on TV, unsure if his cousin was OK because he couldn't reach him.

"You'll never forget that level of uncertainty and fear. It's always going to be carried with you," he said.

He also remembers the sense of unity that spread across the country after the attacks.

"Today, in this environment, that's more environment than ever before, to reflect and remember that sense," he said. "Hopefully we can get back to that."

More: From the archives | 20 people miraculously survived the collapse of the twin towers. These are their stories.

More: For the first time these Muslim and Mormon communities in Milwaukee partner for a neighborhood cleanup, helping shed 'positive light'

Contact Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or scarson@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: On 9/11 anniversary, Milwaukee leaders share memories of day, call for unity

