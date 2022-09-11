Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Trevon Sturdivant (March 8, 1986 – September 1, 2022)
Trevon Sturdivant, 36, passed away in the early hours of September 1, 2022. He was born on March 8, 1986 in Wheatland, WY, the son of Randy Olson and Sandy Sturdivant Olson. Trevon graduated high school in 2004 and worked as a bolter for Tata Chemicals. He loved hunting and...
sweetwaternow.com
Siu Tung “ABC” Lau (July 3, 1938 – September 9, 2022)
Siu Tung “ABC” Lau, 84 passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. He was a resident of Rock Springs since 1975 and former resident of China. He was born July 3, 1938 in Taishan, China; the son of Way Jui...
sweetwaternow.com
Neil Christensen (December 1973 – September 6, 2022)
Neil Christensen, 48, of Rock Springs, returned to his Father in Heaven when he passed away suddenly from complications of diabetes in Boston, Mass., on September 6, 2022. He had just finished the summer session at Harvard University and was preparing to return home. Neil was born in Omaha, Nebraska,...
sweetwaternow.com
Volunteers Make Improvements to Trail at FMC Park, Scotts Bottom
GREEN RIVER — Several volunteers from a local service group spent hours Saturday improving a trail at the FMC park and the Scotts Bottom area. The volunteer group was local youth from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. About 80 volunteers showed up to help along with adult supervisors. Greenbelt Task Force members Tom Wilson and Bill Lewis were instrumental in the project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sweetwaternow.com
RSHS Students Seek Donations for BackPack Food Program
ROCK SPRINGS — With schools already being in session for a month now, The Giving Back Program is in desperate need of donations to get the program going this year. This year Rock Springs High School seniors and Health Academy students Brenalee Franklin and Easton Kopp are leading The Giving Back Program, also referred to as the backpack program, and are excited to see the program in action. Kopp is the president of the group, while Franklin is the vice president and they act as facilitators for the rest of the volunteers. Each year, the program is passed down to new incoming seniors.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for September 5 – September 9, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from September 5 – September 9, 2022. Thomas Daniel Nations, 36, to Malia Rae Schmidt, 44, both of Rock Springs. Aaron Lee Sandoval, 33, to Chelsea Romero, 31, both of Rock Springs. Daniel Lee Britton, 47,...
sweetwaternow.com
Elma Maestas (October 10, 1924 – September 8, 2022)
Elma Maestas, 97, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 71 years and former resident of New Mexico. She was born October 10, 1924 in Llano, New Mexico; the daughter of Matias...
sweetwaternow.com
Student Privacy Paramount in School Board Civil Rights Discussion
ROCK SPRINGS —A complicated discussion about the level of students’ civil rights with regard to their sexual orientation dominated a good portion of the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board meeting last night. The conversation began during the public comment period when retired teacher Susan Eggebraten asked...
RELATED PEOPLE
sweetwaternow.com
4th Annual Restaurant Week Set to Showcase Dining in Downtown Rock Springs
Downtown Rock Springs is shining a spotlight on its diverse food scene with its 4th annual Restaurant Week!. During the “week,” which starts Thursday, September 15 and runs through Sunday, September 25, diners can enjoy special discounts at ten participating locations. That’s eleven days of delicious, discounted dining...
sweetwaternow.com
Doris Lee Price (June 15, 1943 – August 13, 2022)
Doris Lee Price, 79, passed away Friday, August 13, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 48 years and former resident of Illinois. She was born June 15, 1943 in Elco, Illinois; the daughter of Harrold A. Bufford and Marilyn Watkins.
sweetwaternow.com
Western’s Board of Trustees Discuss Gun Ban
ROCK SPRINGS — Current and prospective insurers for Western Wyoming Community College are becoming nervous over the fact, in light of recent school shootings, that there is no clearly spelled-out firearms ban on the Western campus. A proposal for a campus-wide firearms ban was a prime subject of debate...
Elko Daily Free Press
Trona mine still going strong after 60 years
GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – Sisecam’s underground trona mine has been operating since 1962 and has many more years of mine life, while the plant on the surface continues to process the trona into soda ash for a demanding market. “There are two layers of trona under us, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sweetwaternow.com
Input Sought on Vermillion Basin Oil and Gas Project
ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office is launching a 30-day public scoping period prior to preparing an environmental assessment regarding a Plan of Development for the Vermillion Basin Infill Project. Details of the proposed infill project include adding approximately 150 wells to various...
sweetwaternow.com
Body of Utah Man Recovered at Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY — The body of a man who may have drowned was recovered from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Daggett County over the weekend. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey reports that the man went underwater around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday in the Horseshoe Canyon area and never resurfaced.
Former Head Of Wyoming Comm. Center Accused Of Stealing $2 Mil.
The former executive director of the Young at Heart Community Center in Rock Springs has been arrested for allegedly embezzling over $2 million dollars from the center's daycare facility. That's according to a Tuesday news release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office. According to the release, a months-long investigation found...
Comments / 0